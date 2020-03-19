 Skip to content
(The Dodo)   Lots of kittens will need someone to hold them while they eat their feet and show off their belly buttons on Caturday   (thedodo.com) divider line
333
    More: Caturday, kittens Jack, English-language films, care of Cindy Congdon, avid foster mom, tiny kittens, Polar bear, Family, Kitten  
•       •       •

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheez_Wit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm working 3-11 until Tuesday. Of course, this means that the clowder is confused because I'm home during the day and they want to come to work with me. My workplace is not progressive enough for Take Your Cat to Work Day, and I'm not crazy enough for an emotional support cat. So it's another night of crazy and more crazy and no cats.

Whine over.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
SPRING OFFICIALLY ARRIVES AT 11:50 PM.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
It's the First day of Spring!! And for a change we aren't having a snow storm..but we may get Thunderstorms in the morning.

Eli's Boy and I went for a walk down by the lake. Very foggy and cold, but a really nice little jaunt out. It feels so weird. I'm out of school for the time being. And they are paying us now, but who knows what will happen in the future? I'm a wee bit stressed out.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: It's the First day of Spring!! And for a change we aren't having a snow storm..but we may get Thunderstorms in the morning.

Eli's Boy and I went for a walk down by the lake. Very foggy and cold, but a really nice little jaunt out. It feels so weird. I'm out of school for the time being. And they are paying us now, but who knows what will happen in the future? I'm a wee bit stressed out.


full pay?
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: It's the First day of Spring!! And for a change we aren't having a snow storm..but we may get Thunderstorms in the morning.

Eli's Boy and I went for a walk down by the lake. Very foggy and cold, but a really nice little jaunt out. It feels so weird. I'm out of school for the time being. And they are paying us now, but who knows what will happen in the future? I'm a wee bit stressed out.


I hear ya.
This uncertainty is so difficult to cope with right now.

sobrietyofthesoul.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sweet Bast what a week!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Way back in November when turkeys were very inexpensive, I bought two, figuring I'd cook one in the Spring and then one in the Summer. 59cents a pound made it irresistible! Well, knowing I was goin to have some time off, and needing some freezer space, I defrosted a bird, and that is what is for dinner tonight.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: tigerose: It's the First day of Spring!! And for a change we aren't having a snow storm..but we may get Thunderstorms in the morning.

Eli's Boy and I went for a walk down by the lake. Very foggy and cold, but a really nice little jaunt out. It feels so weird. I'm out of school for the time being. And they are paying us now, but who knows what will happen in the future? I'm a wee bit stressed out.

full pay?


Yes, for now.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm just here to be cheered up with Caturday pics.

Here's one of my kitties doing... something to Baby Girl.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/such a little hussy :)
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

oa330_man: I'm just here to be cheered up with Caturday pics.

Here's one of my kitties doing... something to Baby Girl.

[Fark user image 600x800]

/such a little hussy :)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Finnegan has had to compromise on the fits-n-sits plan.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: valnt9: tigerose: It's the First day of Spring!! And for a change we aren't having a snow storm..but we may get Thunderstorms in the morning.

Eli's Boy and I went for a walk down by the lake. Very foggy and cold, but a really nice little jaunt out. It feels so weird. I'm out of school for the time being. And they are paying us now, but who knows what will happen in the future? I'm a wee bit stressed out.

full pay?

Yes, for now.


Woot!

my son is a TSA agent at a small airport south of Atlanta. he said they are going to 1-2 workdays. all missed time will be paid as (full pay) admin leave.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Animal Planet is running a marathon of "Too Cute" - kittens and puppies shown from birth until about 8-12 weeks. It's light and fluffy, and it's full of d'awww......
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mrs S's helpers today.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Mrs S is working from home.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

dj_bigbird: Animal Planet is running a marathon of "Too Cute" - kittens and puppies shown from birth until about 8-12 weeks. It's light and fluffy, and it's full of d'awww......


I've had it on all day :)
I even left it on for the furkids when I went out to run a few errands.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 578x387]


Almost here is now.

Government mandates that businesses run at 25% staffing, so I volunteered for administrative leave until next Fur-riday.  Work management will contact me then and let me know where I go from there.

Welcome to the Cabbage Bunker, everbuddy!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Salem doing some mathing. So far he hasn't attempted to jump from the microwave to the top of that cupboard. SO FAR!!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637]

Salem doing some mathing. So far he hasn't attempted to jump from the microwave to the top of that cupboard. SO FAR!!


I think I can, I think I can, I think I can!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"So, whatchu thinkin' about?"
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Sup?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spiralmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mr Monkey laughed at me and called me a prepper when I used coupons, January sales and store incentives to stock up on toilet roll, soap, kitchen roll, dishwasher tablets, shower gel, shampoo, pain killers, canned goods etc., back in January. Today we're TP millionaires! I think I could swap the contents of my garage for a small holiday home on the coast.😸

I had intended the apocalypse pile to last through the year but I've got a couple of elderly neighbours who could use some help so I've sent Mr Monkey to take parcels to them. He's working from home now that the university has gone into lockdown so he can be my neighbourhood ambassador.

His parents were due to have the builders in this week to repair the damage from the car crashing into their house but that's postponed for a while. You just have to accept that things are not going to plan at the moment.

Hope everyone is keeping safe, love all you guys.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
It has been a week about 15 people at work. Most people have accepted it and we keep our distance but we have had a few act like we should be acting normal.
One thing I have been doing is in the executive kitchen there is a camera and the EAs can see it when they are at home. So I have been dancing and holding up signs. They have sent thank you emails for the entertainment.
The roommate is acting like a pouty teenager because she can't see her BF, so next week will be fun when I am hunkered down here. She is acting like I created the virus and she acts like those idiots that I've seen at parks on the way home, no wonder this county is ground zero. Why can't she hunker down like Isaac?
Fark user imageView Full Size

I do have the best parking spots at work now.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Is anybuddy else having problems loading graphics or images in here?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Is anybuddy else having problems loading graphics or images in here?


Yes!! I was just going to ask why my page looks so weird!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Is anybuddy else having problems loading graphics or images in here?


Yes.  The TotalFark and BareFark thingees are screwed up, on every page I've checked.  Probably other things too.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Is anybuddy else having problems loading graphics or images in here?


On the main page it is
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: SPRING OFFICIALLY ARRIVES AT 11:50 PM.


Spring? Today's high was 85°, same predicted for tomorrow, still 79° at almost 8PM

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark Status Page

Thu Mar 19 19:56:27 EDT 2020: We're aware some images aren't loading on the site. This is unrelated to the earlier reboots as the images aren't stored on our VMs -- it instead looks like a problem with DigitalOcean's Spaces. We're investigating.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi everybody!  Been a couple weeks since ive dropped by, hell froze over.  After 29 years at this job, I've finally been able to work from home.  I think I've gotten more done than the previous three months at the office.  Been kinda cool seeing the furballs all week.

Here's Tulip, aka Goober Pea, Darting Doodlebug, Little Fart, and Humperdoo (long story).  She hasn't left my side all week:

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's Khaleesi, aka Miss K:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's Pandora, aka BooBoo.  Crashed out nearly all day by my laptop:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And last, but certainly not least.....Thumbs, aka Itty bitty, Toot Britches, Fat Britches, The Yellow One.  She's the matriarch:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


My parents, in their 80s, are doing well.  My son is taking care of them and doing Warhammer in his spare time.  Just put the F100 in storage because there's storms coming .    Ain't that the truth in more ways than one.  But, God willing, we all will get thru this.  Everyone stay safe.....
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 620x499]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Most bars are closed, and curfew is 10 PM.  My thirst shall be quenched from the privacy of my own back deck.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Fark Status Page

Thu Mar 19 19:56:27 EDT 2020: We're aware some images aren't loading on the site. This is unrelated to the earlier reboots as the images aren't stored on our VMs -- it instead looks like a problem with DigitalOcean's Spaces. We're investigating.


OK, cool.  I thought this was the new "war footing" Fark that Drew was talking about in the last nNL.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Forgot to show you all my private bathroom, so it isn't all bad.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: valnt9: [Fark user image image 620x499]

[Fark user image 320x398]
Most bars are closed, and curfew is 10 PM.  My thirst shall be quenched from the privacy of my own back deck.


I heard someone ask if the package stores would close...? I said only if they want riots in the streets! closing the bars is one thing - shutting off all supply of alcohol...not gonna happen unless it gets really cra-cra
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: Finnegan has had to compromise on the fits-n-sits plan.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/ you haz mail
// and thanks!
 
