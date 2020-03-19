 Skip to content
(Thread Reader)   Do COVID19 survivors have immunity against reinfection? Maybe for a little while   (threadreaderapp.com)
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Promote the hysteria for page clicks.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i  stopped reading at"ppl"
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Promote the hysteria for page clicks.


Christ, no shiat. It's getting embarrassing.

I think I'm done with Fark for a long while...

/take care, everyone
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I thought the corona virus was also known as the "common cold". I have had common colds throughout my life. Are these reinfections or mutations? I don't know. Is this one a dangerous version? It appears to be. But seriously this fear mongering is getting out of hand when we are talking about shutting down the entire world's economy. Overreacting? Maybe. I just don't think it is worth the fear and panic (yet). And I'm in the demographic that is at risk.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Keyser_Soze_Death: Promote the hysteria for page clicks.

Christ, no shiat. It's getting embarrassing.

I think I'm done with Fark for a long while...

/take care, everyone


But but but how else will you find out the world is going to end ANY DAY NOW?!?
 
bborchar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Uhh, yes. Just like any other infection, your anitibodies will protect you in a subsequent infection unless you are older, have a problem with your immune system or you run into a different strain. People who think they've been reinfected really have something else going on. Misinformation is only going to cause panic.
 
doofusgumby [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who greened this sh*t?

I don't know.

/third base
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I got the flew in 19 dickety two and I aint never got it agin!
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Huh, so we need a serological test for the virus to see if you've had it in the past.  Maybe something like this?

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/​0​2/singapore-claims-first-use-antibody-​test-track-coronavirus-infections

There is a lot of bad news regarding corona but there are several sources saying they have serological tests now, and on the emergency scale, since we will have at least temporary immunity if we recover we have a bit of breathing room on scaling these up.
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This article and the facts in it seem to be very emotionally threatening for some people.
They seem to think "hysteria" is being fomented.
I sure hope they are right.
For whatever hope is worth.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

doofusgumby: Who greened this sh*t?

I don't know.

/third base


Heaven forbid we get actual expert information first hand during a world-changing catastrophe.
 
