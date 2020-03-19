 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   If you're looking for a distraction from the pandemic, fellow Farker Adam Savage is building a model Ecto One out of random stuff he has lying around at his shop - live now   (youtube.com) divider line
19
    More: Live  
•       •       •

608 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 19 Mar 2020 at 4:20 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Drew [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And it crashed - they'll have it back up shortly
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Needs moar Kari
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This feed needs moar high explosives!!
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Drew you memer
 
Drew [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: [Fark user image 357x250]

Drew you memer


I deny all wrongdoing
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or anyone else not getting any sound?
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm working on my Universal Monsters Dracula this week 2. Models are awesome.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Is it just me, or anyone else not getting any sound?


I'm getting sound
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't know who this is, but isn't he supposed to have one of those pink rubber things hanging out of his butt?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ok, now I have sound and it's not in snyc with the video.

And now it's gone all spinny loading thing.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The live stream of the build reminds me why time lapse shots and heavy editing make the show better.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Is it just me, or anyone else not getting any sound?


I'm getting sound but it is lagged by about 10 seconds. Unwatchable.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This appears to be nuking the daylights out of YouTube's bandwidth.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is this the eaglemoss kit he's doing?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've been watching World Of Wayne build this model on his youtube channel. Wonder if Adam got the add-on extras from Mike Lane.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Heh. He keeps having to restart the stream. At least he knows when it's down and is fixing it.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
wait.. Adam Savage is a farker?

Hey Adam please do more stuff with Simone Giertz!!!
 
phimuskapsi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So...I don't understand this kit. You get books on how to build one, and parts monthly?? That seems...utterly bizarre.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

phimuskapsi: So...I don't understand this kit. You get books on how to build one, and parts monthly?? That seems...utterly bizarre.


Yeah, it's basically a model kit by mail. Each month you get a pack of parts, and a magazine with the instructions for putting those parts together. So, slowly over the course of a year or so you end up constructing this monster of a model with all lighting and electronics inside. I suspect it's more a thing in england than in the USA. The World Of Wayne channel does loads of these kits and he's UK based.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.