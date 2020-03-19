 Skip to content
(CNN) In other news, people were actually considering travelling abroad
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Never underestimate the stupidity of humans.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Who doesn't want to get out of the clusterfark going on in the USA?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In other news, airlines arent all shutting down because they dont give a fark about their employees health and safety because money.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As great as getting stuck in a tropical local sounds, reality would be quite different.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm thinking of self-isolating in Cancun Mexico, where the incidence of the virus is still below one per million, rather the Anglo Saxon "Gringo" numbers

of 39, USA; 29, UK; and 19, Canada.

NOW IS THE TIME TO ASK MEXICO TO PAY FOR THAT GREAT BEAUTIFUL SIEVE OF A WALL, MR. TRUMP.
 
OldJames
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Besides the Canadian side of the falls, I've never been to a foreign country, and I don't ever plan on going to one. People are starting to come around to my side of things.
 
Bslim
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You know, average Americans.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mexico has the world's largest Cement company. They will gladly accept a contract to fill in the steel picket spite fence for you.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm in tourism.  Yeah, no, don't go anywhere.  I mean, maybe around your block.  But not much more than that.

What with The Death and giving other people The Death.

Wherever you are right now?  That's kinda your home for a few months.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hell of a lot of boomers who don't think its a big deal and why upset their long awaited travel plans. My 70-something parents were shocked when restaurants closed and they couldn't do their weekly lunch.
 
oldfool
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've been thinking about going to Italy and sucking all the dicks!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lolmao500: In other news, airlines arent all shutting down because they dont give a fark about their employees health and safety because money.


No, they're not shutting down because people need to travel.  Sick relative you need to take care of?  Need to get home because you left before shiat hit the fan?  By all means shut it all down.  You seem smarter than the rest of us.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bslim: You know, average Americans.


Couldn't find the Blazing Saddles meme? Or just trying to put it kindly?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: As great as getting stuck in a tropical local sounds, reality would be quite different.


True, because that would last, what, 3 minutes? 5 tops?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lolmao500: In other news, airlines arent all shutting down because they dont give a fark about their employees health and safety because money.


My pilot buddies had to scramble to get groceries when this thing  started going down. They fly so much that they don't keep a bunch of food at home other than a stocked bar for down time.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

oldfool: I've been thinking about going to Italy and sucking all the dicks!


A lot safer than kissing all the lips, thank you.
 
poppaskwat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My wife, a nurse, is scheduled to help two brothers repatriate to Mexico. One has crippling anxiety and panic attacks, and both are terrified of flying. She was their emotional support nurse, going with them because they are friends, not "officially" as part of her job. Hell, we drove 3 hours to downtown Seattle to get an expedited passport.

Looks like it ain't happening now though.
 
GaperKiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Mexico has the world's largest Cement company. They will gladly accept a contract to fill in the steel picket spite fence for you.


When they were doing the fence prototypes and one was concrete I thought "oh the irony"
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nope. My plan was not to travel abroad, but with a broad, but now the broad doesn't like me calling her a broad, so I have to travel abroad without a broad. And to paint this with a broad brush, my broad wouldn't let me take her broad brush abroad. And now the words "broad" and "abroad" don't look right. Thanks, Obama.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Jeebus Saves: As great as getting stuck in a tropical local sounds, reality would be quite different.

True, because that would last, what, 3 minutes? 5 tops?


I'd just really hate to go to a hospital in the Dominican Republic like that.  It's all fun and games and then all of the sudden you have a "problem" and have to rely on a cab driver to get you to a hospital.  You know that farker is going to post that shiat on instagram.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GaperKiller: brantgoose: Mexico has the world's largest Cement company. They will gladly accept a contract to fill in the steel picket spite fence for you.

When they were doing the fence prototypes and one was concrete I thought "oh the irony"


Shouldn't that be "oh the concretey"

/sorry
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: As great as getting stuck in a tropical local sounds, reality would be quite different.


I was hoping to do just that, was going to the Cayman islands in 3 weeks, they just shut their borders.  It beats pennsyltucky.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: lolmao500: In other news, airlines arent all shutting down because they dont give a fark about their employees health and safety because money.

No, they're not shutting down because people need to travel.  Sick relative you need to take care of?  Need to get home because you left before shiat hit the fan?  By all means shut it all down.  You seem smarter than the rest of us.


Tell everyone they got a week to get back after that its over. This shiat has been going down hard on the world for a month... how long are we gonna put millions of people in danger because a few thousands stupid people got their heads in the sand? Fark em
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Jeebus Saves: lolmao500: In other news, airlines arent all shutting down because they dont give a fark about their employees health and safety because money.

No, they're not shutting down because people need to travel.  Sick relative you need to take care of?  Need to get home because you left before shiat hit the fan?  By all means shut it all down.  You seem smarter than the rest of us.

Tell everyone they got a week to get back after that its over. This shiat has been going down hard on the world for a month... how long are we gonna put millions of people in danger because a few thousands stupid people got their heads in the sand? Fark em


So what you're telling me is that you're pretty myopic.  Sure, shut down the airline industry.  That can't possibly have any type of ripple effect.  And now people will lose their jobs, their savings, their homes, pretty much everything.  But you "saved" the person you love with the preexisting medical condition and all it took was a few million people losing everything.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I really hope there's a few less sucky airlines once this is all over.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

oldfool: I've been thinking about going to Italy and sucking all the dicks!


Good luck finding any that haven't already passed through the Callista Express.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Bowen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I'm thinking of self-isolating in Cancun Mexico, where the incidence of the virus is still below one per million, rather the Anglo Saxon "Gringo" numbers

of 39, USA; 29, UK; and 19, Canada.

NOW IS THE TIME TO ASK MEXICO TO PAY FOR THAT GREAT BEAUTIFUL SIEVE OF A WALL, MR. TRUMP.


Cancun baby!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: lolmao500: Jeebus Saves: lolmao500: In other news, airlines arent all shutting down because they dont give a fark about their employees health and safety because money.

No, they're not shutting down because people need to travel.  Sick relative you need to take care of?  Need to get home because you left before shiat hit the fan?  By all means shut it all down.  You seem smarter than the rest of us.

Tell everyone they got a week to get back after that its over. This shiat has been going down hard on the world for a month... how long are we gonna put millions of people in danger because a few thousands stupid people got their heads in the sand? Fark em

So what you're telling me is that you're pretty myopic.  Sure, shut down the airline industry.  That can't possibly have any type of ripple effect.  And now people will lose their jobs, their savings, their homes, pretty much everything.  But you "saved" the person you love with the preexisting medical condition and all it took was a few million people losing everything.


Oh that ship has sailed.  We already have entire industries shut down completely.  And many others very, very close to zero.

I don't think it is prudent to throw one industry a bone to be nice.  Especially when that industry facilitates the spread of the pandemic.

This is coming from someone in an industry that is completely, 100% shut down.  I'm making $0 for the foreseeable future.  With fixed costs.

But it is what has to be done, lest we REALLY want a pandemic story for the history books.
 
LessO2
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lolmao500: In other news, airlines arent all shutting down because they dont give a fark about their employees health and safety because money.


Commercial airline revenue is more than passengers and their checked bags.  Think cargo and other essential deliveries.

If they're shut down, it's not just the pilots, flight attendants and its airport staff that would be affected.

Not to mention they would probably double or triple their $50B bailout request.
 
