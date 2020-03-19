 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Who would have EVER thought that pot sales would increase because everyone is working from home thanks to the Coronavirus. Thanks for that astute observation, analyst at Bank of America   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
15
    More: Obvious, Stock market, Stock, Free cash flow, Share, Aphria Inc., analyst Christopher Carey, higher demand, Shareholder  
•       •       •

336 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 19 Mar 2020 at 9:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a press release.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's five o'clock everywhere ;-)
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calling CannaBevits and Irmafornicator to the Main Page - DERP is needed STAT!
/Can't wait for the Feds to remove from Schedule 1
//But I'm still not holding my breath yet on that one!
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All Americans must pitch in to win the day! I'm doing my part....are you???  Just bought a 1/2 oz of "Chem Kesey" so I can support my local businesses.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It might just be "people resupplying while they still can."

Sadly, I was a wee late and most of the Chicagoland shops have gone back to medical-only for the time being, so I'll be riding out the apocalypse annoyingly sober.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guarantee legal weed shops will be closed before liquor stores in my state.  Our authoritarian administration hates them and will screw them at every chance, but will kowtow to the hard-drinking voting base.

So yeah, stocked up.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first thing i think of when a dangerous respiratory disease is plaguing our country is how much more I want to smoke.
 
clinging2myguns
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Feeling same sort of highness on an evening basis
/flowerpower
//betterthanalcohol
///get run down and sick more easily when ur hung over
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
If I am being completely honest whatever money those pieces of shiat in power send me for a "stimulus" i'm going to spend on weed. I'll help local businesses and get high enough to not want to put a bullet in Burr, Barr or Trump.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Waiting for a strain called Corona Chronic.
 
Koldbern
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: It's five o'clock everywhere ;-)


You're off by only 40 minutes, but close enough...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Veloram: The first thing i think of when a dangerous respiratory disease is plaguing our country is how much more I want to smoke.


Edibles sales in particular are off the charts right now.  In Washington, flower sales were up 20%; edibles were up over 50%.  In California, sales were up 50% overall; edibles sales more than doubled.  The story is the same in every market I see with decent product selection across form factors.
 
ingo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Waiting for a strain called Corona Chronic.


Good one, but Korona Kush is catchier.

And how about:

CannaVID-19
Wuhan Wowie
Pandanknugs
 
DittoToo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meh, I decided now is a good time for a tolerance break.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Funny, I was just thinking that too day. Then again, why ruin a high by trying to work?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.