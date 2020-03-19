 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(University of Southampton)   "The research also found that if interventions in [China] could have been conducted one week, two weeks, or three weeks earlier, cases could have been reduced by 66 percent, 86 percent and 95 percent respectively"   (southampton.ac.uk) divider line
24
    More: Fail, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Study author Dr Shengjie Lai, Bill Gates, University of Southampton, study estimates, Melinda Gates, population mapping group WorldPop, Director of the University of Southampton  
•       •       •

315 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2020 at 10:20 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It takes time to beat the discoverer of the virus and eight other doctors into signing confessions that their findings were wrong. And then you have to wait for them to croak as dead men tell no tales.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 290x174]

It takes time to beat the discoverer of the virus and eight other doctors into signing confessions that their findings were wrong. And then you have to wait for them to croak as dead men tell no tales.


Except for this one, of course.  He ratted them out.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If Trump had the power to silence people the same way as China, he would have.

They denied it existed for days/weeks. Trump openly lied about it for 6 weeks.

If he wants to make "govt official lying about the seriousness of the virus" an issue, he's probably not going to like how every conversation (except on FoxNews) includes his blatant lies and denials and refusals to take action.

Luckily he also fired the people who *maybe* could have helped.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: [Fark user image 850x1046]


I, along with others, have been dressing like that on weekends for years.  It was mainly us men meeting up at the same bars all the time, so we knew each other well. Called ourselves doomsday PrEPers.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: If Trump had the power to silence people the same way as China, he would have.

They denied it existed for days/weeks. Trump openly lied about it for 6 weeks.

If he wants to make "govt official lying about the seriousness of the virus" an issue, he's probably not going to like how every conversation (except on FoxNews) includes his blatant lies and denials and refusals to take action.

Luckily he also fired the people who *maybe* could have helped.


Just stop.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Math?
No math.
Orange doesn't calculate.  It's a color.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: If Trump had the power to silence people the same way as China, he would have.

They denied it existed for days/weeks. Trump openly lied about it for 6 weeks.

If he wants to make "govt official lying about the seriousness of the virus" an issue, he's probably not going to like how every conversation (except on FoxNews) includes his blatant lies and denials and refusals to take action.

Luckily he also fired the people who *maybe* could have helped.


Other than a few asian places, no one really gave a shiat.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We could have told our politicians so in January, but we were busiy discussing the finer differences between the exponent and the sigmoid back then on fark IIRC.

/ I began to worry only in early February
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But it's not a China virus, you racist wuckfit.
 
GungFu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This guy is a hero, and the farkin' Commies tried to silence him.
i1.wp.comView Full Size


This is what pisses me off with the dumb Farks I encounter here and them spouting their Trumpian stupidity about the 'Chinese Virus' and shiat. Have some damn respect, dumbasses. This guy's bravery cost him his life and he no doubt helped save countless people as a result.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
one week, two weeks, or three weeks earlier, cases could have been reduced by 66 percent, 86 percent and 95 percent respectively

The same numbers apply to every country. When China announced they were shutting down cities, the US had 1 confirmed case.

Trump started taking it seriously this week. 7 weeks after China announced they were shutting down cities.
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So you're mad at china for not acting quick enough when this virus was completely new and not understood. But you're all fine with Trump suppressing information about this virus months later when its impact was far better understood.

Look at all the republicans who sold their stocks before the markets dropped. The knew how bad it was going to get.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The next time a fatal plague is discovered, yet again, in a Chinese wet market:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Just stop.


cry moar
 
GungFu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: [Fark user image 850x1046]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Depends on what bands you listen to.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: The next time a fatal plague is discovered, yet again, in a Chinese wet market:
[Fark user image image 647x404]


That is very farked up.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: This text is now purple: The next time a fatal plague is discovered, yet again, in a Chinese wet market:
[Fark user image image 647x404]

That is very farked up.


This is the 3rd one in 18 years.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Raoul Eaton: This text is now purple: The next time a fatal plague is discovered, yet again, in a Chinese wet market:
[Fark user image image 647x404]

That is very farked up.

This is the 3rd one in 18 years.


I don't get your thesis here.
 
radbaron
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: If Trump had the power to silence people the same way as China, he would have.

They denied it existed for days/weeks. Trump openly lied about it for 6 weeks.

If he wants to make "govt official lying about the seriousness of the virus" an issue, he's probably not going to like how every conversation (except on FoxNews) includes his blatant lies and denials and refusals to take action.

Luckily he also fired the people who *maybe* could have helped.


So the Chinese leadership gets a pass on this??  Denying international support is ok? For how long?  https://www.google.com/amp/s/w​ww.nytim​es.com/2020/01/28/health/airports-scre​ening-coronavirus.amp.html%3f0p19G=287​0
This  thing has been mishandled all the way but to think it is a political slam dunk is simplistic tribal thinking that this country has been engaged in far to much for far to long.
No matter what we are all in it together now.    Best thing we can hope for is we are better prepared for the next one and with the planet at 7 billion people there will be a next one in most of our lifetimes.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

radbaron: So the Chinese leadership gets a pass on this??


No. But the cries about China today are just "It's not our fault!!!" covering for the Trump fiasco.

And when I say today, I mean we weren't  hearing this yesterday. Fox and Friends or Trump's Twitter gave conservatives this little nugget and they've embraced it as the excuse du jour.

No authorities on Earth have an excuse for inaction after China announced city-wide quarantines in January.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Research also found that if we overthrew the communist government, banned traditional chinese medicine, forced a real health code down their throats and enforced it, banned the importing, selling and eating all kind of weird ass animals, pandemics wouldnt start from China anymore, for everyone's benefits.

China's bullshiat over the centuries have costs billions of lives. Its time to end it.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: [Fark user image 850x1046]


More like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Its time to end it.


Get yaself a passport ya bad boy.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.