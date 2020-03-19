 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WILX Michigan)   AP map confirms coronavirus has hit the world so hard that French Guiana has annexed Corsica   (wilx.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Ali Khamenei, Donald Trump, Virus, Ruhollah Khomeini, Michel Barnier, United States, President Donald Trump, China  
•       •       •

866 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2020 at 6:05 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby really took advantage of that interactive map.
 
adamatari
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They are both regions of France, kinda like US states. Just like the US still has half of Samoa, random Pacific islands, and Puerto Rico, France has Corsica, French Polynesia, French Guiana, and a giant nickel mine off Australia.

Except France gives most of these territories actual voting representation.
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, has anyone determined if these cash payments are just going to be "free" money or if they are just loans from next years taxes ala Bush's 2008 stimulus checks? Because giving people a zero interest $1000 payday loan from their future selves isn't helping anyone do jack shiat.

I can't imagine GOPers being like, here's free money from the largesse and expense of the budget deficit, but, I'm certainly awaiting that determination as soon as possible.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
On the off chance that Subby is serious:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The others light up simultaneously as well
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How long will the onetime payment (loan?) last most Americans?

/and... its gone!
 
Skyrmion
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: So, has anyone determined if these cash payments are just going to be "free" money or if they are just loans from next years taxes ala Bush's 2008 stimulus checks? Because giving people a zero interest $1000 payday loan from their future selves isn't helping anyone do jack shiat.


IDK about that, zero interest loans can be a useful tool in this kind of situation. Because if you're going that route, the amount of money involved up front can be a lot higher.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: So, has anyone determined if these cash payments are just going to be "free" money or if they are just loans from next years taxes ala Bush's 2008 stimulus checks? Because giving people a zero interest $1000 payday loan from their future selves isn't helping anyone do jack shiat.

I can't imagine GOPers being like, here's free money from the largesse and expense of the budget deficit, but, I'm certainly awaiting that determination as soon as possible.


They always ruin the ecomy and make Democrats raise taxes to pay for it. Then they run on lowering taxes. This stimulus is going to play out the same way.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: So, has anyone determined if these cash payments are just going to be "free" money or if they are just loans from next years taxes ala Bush's 2008 stimulus checks? Because giving people a zero interest $1000 payday loan from their future selves isn't helping anyone do jack shiat.

I can't imagine GOPers being like, here's free money from the largesse and expense of the budget deficit, but, I'm certainly awaiting that determination as soon as possible.


Nothing is free.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
French Guiana also invaded Mauritius as well.
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Skyrmion: IDK about that, zero interest loans can be a useful tool in this kind of situation. Because if you're going that route, the amount of money involved up front can be a lot higher.

Until all those people who depend on their tax refund checks realize they aren't getting one in 2021 and then you have the issues we had in 2009 with the 2008 stimulus checks. Lots of people enjoyed that money at the time and then freaked the fark out when they realized their refund was down $500 (or in this case now, $1000). Some people may actually end up owing the IRS come April.

Ecobuckeye: They always ruin the ecomy and make Democrats raise taxes to pay for it. Then they run on lowering taxes. This stimulus is going to play out the same way.


Probably. I'm just hoping they throw the deficit under the bus and roll this out with debt financing it like they did with the tax cuts.

WhiskeySticks: Nothing is free.


Thus the "quotes". There is free as in Trump tax cuts free and there is free as in Bush stimulus free whereby you're just borrowing against your future self be damned if you can actually pay later.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size

The Corsican Brothers ok? If one gets it, they're both goners.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: So, has anyone determined if these cash payments are just going to be "free" money or if they are just loans from next years taxes ala Bush's 2008 stimulus checks? Because giving people a zero interest $1000 payday loan from their future selves isn't helping anyone do jack shiat.

I can't imagine GOPers being like, here's free money from the largesse and expense of the budget deficit, but, I'm certainly awaiting that determination as soon as possible.


At this stage in the game, it's more like "Here's a handful of dollars if you please don't stick us into your guillotines!".
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 minute ago  

adamatari: They are both regions of France, kinda like US states. Just like the US still has half of Samoa, random Pacific islands, and Puerto Rico, France has Corsica, French Polynesia, French Guiana, and a giant nickel mine off Australia.

Except France gives most of these territories actual voting representation.


I'd have to check each one, but I believe they're overseas departments, not like our strange grab bag of overseas territories.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.