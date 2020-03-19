 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   2 guys busted for smashing through a brick wall with sledgehammers in an attempt to steal 40 laptops. Subby tried to come up with a funnier headline, but those mugshots stopped him cold   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


First thing I thought of:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
40 laptops?

That's terrible.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The two men, both of no fixed abode,

So, they're homeless?  Just say "they're homeless"
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: [Fark user image 375x216]

First thing I thought of:


[Fark user image 201x251]
I thought of this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"...of no fixed abode" might be my favorite turn of phrase for the week.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: First thing I thought of:


I shoulda refreshed before I spent twelve seconds looking for those guys, and almost posted the exact same thing!
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: [Fark user image 375x216]

First thing I thought of:

[Fark user image 201x251]


Well since I already went and got the pic.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ypsifly
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I bet they smell funny.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was hoping one of the mugshots would be of the Koolaid Man.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: [Fark user image 375x216]

First thing I thought of:

[Fark user image 201x251]


No question as to who's weirder, that's for sure.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Busted is right
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
before recovering up to 40 laptops that the gang were attempting to steal.
The haul could have been worth an estimated £16,000.

Just how crappy were these laptops that they weren't even worth 500 a pop?!
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They look like meth was involved
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why the wide face?
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"No fixed abode"

That's incorrect, they live in my Golden Eye video game.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The one on the left looks like one of those random no-name giants from The BFG.
 
Marine1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bud, use a car to bust through the wall, get the haul, and get out. Speed is the name of the game.

Smashing through a brick wall with sledgehammers? What are you, the circus strong man act?
 
Victoly
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The group smashed through the wall of the Gallagher Way store with sledgehammers,

Well, sledgehammers are the Gallagher way, after all

media.dead-frog.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Marine1: Bud, use a car to bust through the wall, get the haul, and get out. Speed is the name of the game.

Smashing through a brick wall with sledgehammers? What are you, the circus strong man act?


They most likely backed a panel truck up to the wall, opened the cargo door and went at it hidey seeky style. Its an old trick.
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: 40 laptops?

That's terrible.


That's as many as 4 tens
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Jaunty hair-dos! Take a number and have a seat ladies
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
d1lss44hh2trtw.cloudfront.netView Full Size
'
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: 40 laptops?

That's terrible.


How many is that?
 
SBinRR
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

apoptotic: I was hoping one of the mugshots would be of the Koolaid Man.


Oh yeah, that would be funny.
 
blondambition
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: 40 laptops?

That's terrible.


Right? I could see it if it were ink cartridges.
 
Durboloid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: [Fark user image 375x216]

First thing I thought of:

[Fark user image 201x251]


I knew it was too obvious to be the first to notice the striking resemblance.
Clever post intercepted.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Unobtanium: First thing I thought of:

I shoulda refreshed before I spent twelve seconds looking for those guys, and almost posted the exact same thing!


I wanted specifically one with at least one of them holding a sledgehammer. A GIS for "property Brothers sledgehammer" had several images.
 
MikeBoomshadow
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They look like they missed the wall with the sledgehammer and hit each other.
 
Tergiversada
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DecemberNitro: Unobtanium: [Fark user image 375x216]

First thing I thought of:

[Fark user image 201x251]

No question as to who's weirder, that's for sure.


Well, the Property Brothers *are* Canadian.
 
