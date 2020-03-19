 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Jim Bakker is selling "medicinal seed" so you can grow plants to "make your own medicine" for a Gift of $99. Gift? So you can write it off on your taxes and keep Grandpa away from Fox News at the same time?   (twitter.com) divider line
26
    More: Asinine, shot  
•       •       •

458 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2020 at 3:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark off with the twitter links
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Fark off with the twitter links


Fark has been a middleman for twitter for a couple years now it seems
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jim Bakkers "medicinal seed"?

Ewwwwww.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Jim Bakker's seed get him in enough trouble a number of years back?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Jeebus Saves: Fark off with the twitter links

Fark has been a middleman for twitter for a couple years now it seems


It used to be kept quarantined in the pol tab though.  The twits are infecting the main page and I'm terrified, as we all should be.
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can Jim Bakker PLEEASE be among the COVID-19 fatalities?

He's earned it.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been searching for years for an assortment of weeds that will take over my small garden!  Thank you, Jim Bakker.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jim Bakker is still alive? What century am I in? Things just keep getting weirder.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So he's selling $10 worth of herbs for $99?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Karma Chameleon: Jeebus Saves: Fark off with the twitter links

Fark has been a middleman for twitter for a couple years now it seems

It used to be kept quarantined in the pol tab though.  The twits are infecting the main page and I'm terrified, as we all should be.


I guess it is true to the site saying it's not news

/Poop coming out.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Jeebus Saves: Karma Chameleon: Jeebus Saves: Fark off with the twitter links

Fark has been a middleman for twitter for a couple years now it seems

It used to be kept quarantined in the pol tab though.  The twits are infecting the main page and I'm terrified, as we all should be.

I guess it is true to the site saying it's not news

/Poop coming out.


At least the tweet is updated to an article when one is written?  It's good way to keep news coming quickly, but providing more info when it becomes available.
/not always a good thing though...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is it weed?
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

EL EM: I've been searching for years for an assortment of weeds that will take over my small garden!  Thank you, Jim Bakker.


I have a better weed for your garden than what he's offering...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tater1337
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
dandelion

DANDELION?!?!?!?!?!??
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Is it weed?


Nope. I checked. He's still way behind the times. You're still going to have to go to your nearest neighborhood dispensary, or know somebody.

They're quite abundant where I live. If you're paying for them, you're not doing it right.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's ok I got this email earlier, anyone need any of this? We are saved!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tater1337: dandelion

DANDELION?!?!?!?!?!??


Well I had to watch it but sure enough it's there lol

What's the horticultural plan here, btw? Dump bukkit o' random seeds in garden and see what happens? What's this guys deal with bukkits?
 
SBinRR
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Further proof there is no god:  Jim is alive. Tammy Faye is dead.
 
Trik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hey, FITGB (fark internet tough guy brigade) Here's someone in need of being bunched.
See to it will you.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Didn't Jim Bakker's seed get him in enough trouble a number of years back?


No, not nearly enough. He's still plaguing us.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: What's this guys deal with bukkits?


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I got some recreational seed.

Hmu
 
Trik
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Trik: Hey, FITGB (fark internet tough guy brigade) Here's someone in need of being punched.
See to it will you.


oops
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NutWrench: So he's selling $10 worth of herbs for $99?


Yep.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.