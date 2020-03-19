 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boston.com)   Bruins fan wanders into Boston Mayor's COVID19 press conference   (boston.com) divider line
27
    More: Obvious, City council, Saturday Night Live, Casey Affleck, Twitter, Boston Bruins, city's response, American television actors, American film actors  
•       •       •

1115 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2020 at 6:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh good, I was looking for an article to read to help me sleep.
 
ColPapa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AH HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA !
 
little big man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was probably a scalper selling tickets for next season's Bruins games.
 
Gooch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They copped to it on the feed. Legends!!
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn right the Bruins. Would've won the Cup too if it wasn't for those pesky viruses.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hairpiece and mullet combination.

Classic.
 
gregscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like they called him away from the camera. God forbid a citizen should be within arm's reach of an elected official. If you don't want mere citizens in a shot, cordon off the area, or shoot close to one of those glorious polished marble walls they have in the temple of power.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How you like dem f*ggin apples?"
 
nytmare
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
In Dutch, bruin is the word for brown.
In English, bruin refers to brown bears.
A bear is a kind of large omnivorous mammal with long claws and large teeth.
A brown bear is a bear that has brown fur.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That lady with the giant hair looks like the Queen of all Karens.
 
dewzke
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

nytmare: In Dutch, bruin is the word for brown.
In English, bruin refers to brown bears.
A bear is a kind of large omnivorous mammal with long claws and large teeth.
A brown bear is a bear that has brown fur.


Wrong!

Beets, bears, Battlestar Galactica.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Thanks for the giggle What a Guy From Boston Might Look Like dude.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: [Fark user image image 425x239]

That lady with the giant hair looks like the Queen of all Karens.


I'm glad to see Artie Lange is looking much healthier on the right.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Is this the Thom Brady pressah?"
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nytmare: In Dutch, bruin is the word for brown.
In English, bruin refers to brown bears.
A bear is a kind of large omnivorous mammal with long claws and large teeth.
A brown bear is a bear that has brown fur.


Bears. Bruins. Battlestar Galactica.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: [Fark user image image 425x239]

That lady with the giant hair looks like the Queen of all Karens.

I'm glad to see Artie Lange is looking much healthier on the right.


I was also thinking healthier Artie
 
TomDooley
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
SF had their social distancing down the other day:
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No slewfoot, crotch spearing, or head to stanchion action?
 
TheLopper
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Those guys were great in The Naked Gun.

Queen Elizabeth II at Angels Ball Game - 1988
Youtube U19BeZEWNZs
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No matter where he is, that guy will be looking confused.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

nytmare: In Dutch, bruin is the word for brown.
In English, bruin refers to brown bears.
A bear is a kind of large omnivorous mammal with long claws and large teeth.
A brown bear is a bear that has brown fur.


Come say that to my face!
Bruins Hockey Rules_Date
Youtube 6cr89xbl26g
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Booooooo Jimmy you suck!

In Our Blood | Diehard No.024: The Loose Cannon
Youtube iw4jsLBUDlA
 
Tyrone Biggums
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.