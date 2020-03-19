 Skip to content
(MSN)   Italian carmakers Ferrari and Fiat Chrysler are in talks with the nation's biggest ventilator manufacturer to help to boost production. Great now we'll have ventilators that are overpriced and will break down daily   (msn.com) divider line
    Automotive industry, Fiat, Siare Engineering, Italy, General Motors, Italian carmakers Ferrari, northern Italy, Fiat Chrysler  
maddog2030 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but for those few minutes that they do work they will be able to snap your head back and blow 200mph air down your windpipe. Better buckle up.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CocoNutz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I am all for people wanting to help out. Keep it coming.
 
Trayal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Subby, aren't you referencing the wrong four-letter f-word manufacturer when referencing daily repairs?

/I keed
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
pics.imcdb.orgView Full Size


If you can afford a Ferrari you can afford your own tow truck.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Glad they're offering help  .  Hope people using them don't start leaking oil ..
 
OldJames
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A ventilator that goes from 0-60 in a few seconds and can hold a corner sounds pretty good
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fix It Again Tony, I cannot breathe!
 
CoonAce
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Trayal: Subby, aren't you referencing the wrong four-letter f-word manufacturer when referencing daily repairs?

/I keed


Fix
It
Again
Tony
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Please just don't hook me up to a Hellcat

Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't think my lungs could take all that raw power....
 
treesloth
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So my ventilator will spontaneously ignite while I wear it?
 
Shazam999
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But they'll smell like your nona's bolognese sauce!
 
tobcc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They sure will be pretty though.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fibrillate it again, Tony?
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Elon Musk has offered to make them too. They will cost 60k, run themselves, and then burst into flame.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is a CPAP machine considered a ventilator? I checked and, though you can get a medical quality ventilator for $10,000, most are $25,000 and some are $50,000 (the goods ones for ICU).

Mind you, I could afford a modest ventilator and if I had a nurse to operate it, make a tidy profit. Hard to find unemployed nurses though.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CocoNutz: I am all for people wanting to help out. Keep it coming.


I'm surprised that condom manufacturers are not doing this. Hooker, call girl,thot, and bust downs stock must be down around this time.
 
Mister_poopy_pants
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I would like a wood paneled ventilator please.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
chevy volt
ventilator
or
let's
talk bailout
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mister_poopy_pants: I would like a wood paneled ventilator please.

[Fark user image 850x439]


you know it only did it once.
 
dericwater
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CoonAce: Trayal: Subby, aren't you referencing the wrong four-letter f-word manufacturer when referencing daily repairs?

/I keed

Fix
It
Again
Tony


He's thinking of Fix Or Repair Daily.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Is a CPAP machine considered a ventilator?


No. Not enough air pressure.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Considering Italy sounds like a living nightmare at the moment, I imagine they'll take any help they can get.

Oh, right, we're doing car jokes in this thread.  Will the ventilators be used exclusively by eurotrash trust fund babies and thrice-divorced cougars?
 
