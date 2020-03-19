 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Jobless claims are going to dwarf the height of the 2008 recession starting... now? Uh oh
716 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 19 Mar 2020 at 3:09 PM



cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i'm sure Jared will fix everything.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: i'm sure Jared will fix everything.


You laugh, but how much have you thought about his other responsibilities in the past week? The Middle east, or the Opoid Crisis?

/Those were his, right?
//And some other things?
///What else was the wonderkid assigned?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see the real numbers VS the ''seasonally adjusted'' bullshiat number BLS will come out with.
 
PunGent
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Can't wait to see the real numbers VS the ''seasonally adjusted'' bullshiat number BLS will come out with.


<slaps forehead>

Dunno why, but that hadn't even occurred to me, lol...

Of course Donnie's gonna lie his ass off...it's his only talent.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thanks crooked Hillary.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hooray for farkface paywalls!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It'll be a Shiatshow. It's a good thing we have steady, reassuring leadership throughout this.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But trickle down will save us all? Best economy of all time, have you checked your 401k? I have people saying, "sir, thank you sir, this economy is so strong and your electoral victory was the best! That transcript was perfect. Your hands, sir, are so huge. Not like Obama's hands..."
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Watch - Trump's approval will probably climb.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Lemme guess...companies are going to get tax breaks for every person they hire and tax cuts for everybody?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Didn't a certain orange blob say that massive unemployment is the mark of a bad president?
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wow
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cool, im glad we put an illiterate gameshow host in charge of everything.

Maybe he can stop farking his daughter long enough to at least pretend to be doing something.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PunGent: lolmao500: Can't wait to see the real numbers VS the ''seasonally adjusted'' bullshiat number BLS will come out with.

<slaps forehead>

Dunno why, but that hadn't even occurred to me, lol...

Of course Donnie's gonna lie his ass off...it's his only talent.


Sleazing up formerly reputable locations isn't a talent?
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Government:  "shut everything down nobody go do anything"

*economy collapses

Government:  shockedpikachu.jpg

The devastation caused by this economic collapse will dwarf any problems caused by this virus and the government is doing this on purpose
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I filed today - my industry was shut down by the City, so we'll see how the State Unemployment Commission handles it.

Zero possibility of getting a job in my field anywhere in the State, until the quarantine is lifted.  Makes filling out applications a little pointless, especially since I'm supposed to be applying for positions that pay at least 90% of my current pay.

Never done this before, so...

Bright side:  Paid off my car this week.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: Cool, im glad we put an illiterate gameshow host in charge of everything.

Maybe he can stop farking his daughter long enough to at least pretend to be doing something.


I originally read that as "Itinerant gameshow host" and was thinking to myself that "I've seen that Kurosawa movie".....
 
ShawnKemp
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nothing funny about this, but for some reason when I got to Rhode Island's numbers I expected to see,
"There were seven people in the unemployment office this week compared to two people last week."
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The next remix coming soon:

Colson: We've got the headline of the Star tonight, looking-
Nixon: Yeah, well, they'd have to, wouldn't they?:
Colson They did. They threw in their line that maybe it's a statistical fluke, which some damn fool at the Labor Department said, but ... if I can find out who it is, he'll be the first one of the casualties of the Lord High Executioner. (He chuckles.)
Nixon:Well, did-somebody at the Labor Department said it was a statistical fluke?
Colson: Yes, sir. We'll-
[Four-second "privacy" excision]
Nixon: Yeah.
Colson: It's typical of what these bastards in the bureaucracy-
Nixon: I want-I want-I want-really now, we told everybody that's supposed to be here. Now, I'd find out, and then he's got to be fired.
Colson: That's right. You-
Nixon: If he said it. I gave the orders. It was clear. Didn't I?
Colson: Oh, absolutely.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Elwood: shiat. We've thrown a rod the economy.
Jake: Is that bad?
Elwood: Yep.
Jake: shiat.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: Hooray for farkface paywalls!


Incognito worked for me on this article. It doesn't always work with the NYT. You could try that.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Donald Trump Stock Market Crash Virus Pandemic is becoming the Donald Trump Stock Market Crash and Unemployment Virus Pandemic.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A friend of mine works at an events organization company that does big conferences and similar corporate retreats. They just got told today that about a third of the staff were being laid off this week and all remaining employees are getting a 25% pay cut effective immediately. This isn't some Fortune 500 company, from the sounds of it the owner is now drawing no salary and has taken loans out to keep the remaining crew going. A month ago they were going gangbusters.

I reckon the same picture of being repeated over and over and over in every state.

Even if we pull out of this COVID-19 crisis by the end of the month (narrator: they won't) the employment market is going to be a nightmare for a long long time to come.
 
Evilnissan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wife got laid off yesterday, told to file unemployment.

Friends got laid off yesterday as well, told to do the same.

#MAGA #WINNING
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Government:  "shut everything down nobody go do anything"

*economy collapses

Government:  shockedpikachu.jpg

The devastation caused by this economic collapse will dwarf any problems caused by this virus and the government is doing this on purpose


BLOOD FOR THE CAPITALISM GOD!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
More failed Obama policies.  Good thing he showed up when he did or it would be alot worse.

Oh?  Another bag of money?  Thank you.  Yes.  Please take another piece of my soul.
Those dancing people in the right column seem so happy and carefree.  Were we ever like that I ponder.
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

EmmaLou: BeansNfranks: Hooray for farkface paywalls!

Incognito worked for me on this article. It doesn't always work with the NYT. You could try that.


As soon as you press the link, hit escape ... it will usually stop the page load before the paywall. Anything longer than ~1 second after clicking the link will invoke the paywall.

/ Free tips for cheap bastages - like me!
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I applied yesterday on advice from my company due to lack of work/still employed.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bootleg: NewportBarGuy: i'm sure Jared will fix everything.

You laugh, but how much have you thought about his other responsibilities in the past week? The Middle east, or the Opoid Crisis?

/Those were his, right?
//And some other things?
///What else was the wonderkid assigned?



Why would I think about them? He solved those already. Man is a goddamn genius!
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Warlordtrooper: Government:  "shut everything down nobody go do anything"

*economy collapses

Government:  shockedpikachu.jpg

The devastation caused by this economic collapse will dwarf any problems caused by this virus and the government is doing this on purpose

BLOOD FOR THE CAPITALISM GOD!


The people who are going to lose their homes and get evicted from apartments for lack of being able to pay really appreciate your empathy for them
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: EmmaLou: BeansNfranks: Hooray for farkface paywalls!

Incognito worked for me on this article. It doesn't always work with the NYT. You could try that.

As soon as you press the link, hit escape ... it will usually stop the page load before the paywall. Anything longer than ~1 second after clicking the link will invoke the paywall.

/ Free tips for cheap bastages - like me!


I just tried it and it works (well, at least here where I am now it works)!

Good tip, thanks!
 
MysticKakarrott
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good thing we kept interest rates moderate, so we'd have some monetary ammo to deal with a crisis like this!

Wait, we kept them down to 1.25% to keep the stock market propped up on cheap debt.....

shiat
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Bootleg: NewportBarGuy: i'm sure Jared will fix everything.

You laugh, but how much have you thought about his other responsibilities in the past week? The Middle east, or the Opoid Crisis?

/Those were his, right?
//And some other things?
///What else was the wonderkid assigned?


Why would I think about them? He solved those already. Man is a goddamn genius!


See? So relax, he has this. I'm gonna go to Costco to celebrate the issue being closed.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Goldman Sachs: the US was likely in recession before the coronavirus shutdowns

https://mobile.twitter.com/michaelsde​r​by/status/1240714900768464898
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Markoff_Cheney: Warlordtrooper: Government:  "shut everything down nobody go do anything"

*economy collapses

Government:  shockedpikachu.jpg

The devastation caused by this economic collapse will dwarf any problems caused by this virus and the government is doing this on purpose

BLOOD FOR THE CAPITALISM GOD!

The people who are going to lose their homes and get evicted from apartments for lack of being able to pay really appreciate your empathy for them


Those dead people are only mostly dead. They'll get back up.
 
