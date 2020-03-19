 Skip to content
(Government jobs.com)   Unemployed? Not receiving unemployment insurance? Perhaps you'd like to take this temporary job at Unemployment, processing applications for unemployment insurance   (governmentjobs.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hence the Name... [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm my own grandpa.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I wonder what the countdown is to when Trumpy announces 'Fark this, I've been working pretty hard, time to jet off to my golf club.'?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gopher321: I wonder what the countdown is to when Trumpy announces 'Fark this, I've been working pretty hard, time to jet off to my golf club.'?


I want to know what they've done so far to keep him from doing that already.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ah yes that's overseen by the redundant department of redundancy.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gopher321: I wonder what the countdown is to when Trumpy announces 'Fark this, I've been working pretty hard, time to jet off to my golf club.'?


Why do you think there were Covd19 cases at Mar-A-Lago already?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We apologize again for the fault in the unemployment numbers. Those responsible for sacking the people who have just been sacked, have been sacked.

The rest of the economy has been destroyed at the last minute and at great expense in an entirely different style.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My sister worked at a bowling alley. They're still open, but only because senior citizens still want to bowl. My sister raised her eyebrows and asked to be fired because she wasn't about to contribute to the spread. They willingly gave in and fired her. Now she needs my help filing for unemployment benefits because they closed that office down.

/now she's sick 😷
 
EL EM
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Work for the unemployment office? I'm surly and contemptuous of people, but not in that league.
 
