 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Apartment Therapy)   Before the Great Bathroom Tissue Crisis of 2020, do you remember colored TP? Sounds racist   (apartmenttherapy.com) divider line
74
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

688 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2020 at 3:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



74 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
CommieTaoist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Go goth.

Fark user imageView Full Size

How would you know when you're clean?!
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's racist
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It caused anal cancer.
 
NikkiPoooo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember making roses out of blue TP before my parents' wedding in 1984
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It cost more, but it was good to have a package in the house so that Mom knew when we were running out of toilet paper and it was the only stuff left in the bottom of the linen closet.

/not subby
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It all just ends up as pewp.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, had a roommate who insisted on it for the guest bathroom (peach).

Every one of our friends said it irritated their hoo-hahs.  I took the package and threw it out, my roommate bought another package, I set that on fire in the bathtub.  There, you stupid f*cker, is that enough to get it through your head that dyes don't belong near hoo-hahs?
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You used to be able to get it with your least favorite college too...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CommieTaoist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SuperTramp: Yeah, had a roommate who insisted on it for the guest bathroom (peach).

Every one of our friends said it irritated their hoo-hahs.  I took the package and threw it out, my roommate bought another package, I set that on fire in the bathtub.  There, you stupid f*cker, is that enough to get it through your head that dyes don't belong near hoo-hahs?


Maybe that was their point, stressing don't use our TP. Kinda how a lot of gas stations use single ply sand paper.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SuperTramp: Yeah, had a roommate who insisted on it for the guest bathroom (peach).

Every one of our friends said it irritated their hoo-hahs.  I took the package and threw it out, my roommate bought another package, I set that on fire in the bathtub.  There, you stupid f*cker, is that enough to get it through your head that dyes don't belong near hoo-hahs?


Yeah, I bought it once and didn't even use a full roll due to that issue with the tissue.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wish the world would switch to unbleached toilet paper. We create a lot of unnecessary toxic waste in order to temporarily turn it white.
 
Beeblebrox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, we've all used the same bathrooms.
 
CommieTaoist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember years ago stopping at some random gas station in rural KY, had to take a dump, which I hate doing in public restrooms but it had to be done. Got the key, went out, saw they had Scott's one ply, went back into the station and they had four packs of Charmin for like a buck, bough bought one which made the clerk laugh his ass off. "Yeah, that's what I use here too, surprised more people don't do that." Thought about leaving the rest there but, fark it, I paid for it and took it with me.Kept it in my trunk for years for similar situations.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, from my grandmother's bathroom. Along with the dish of soap roses nobody ever used.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ponzholio: You used to be able to get it with your least favorite college too...

[Fark user image 340x270]

[Fark user image 259x194]


I didn't know that Thundercats was a college.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember colored popcorn, but not TP.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

CommieTaoist: I remember years ago stopping at some random gas station in rural KY, had to take a dump, which I hate doing in public restrooms but it had to be done. Got the key, went out, saw they had Scott's one ply


With or without the embedded wood shavings?
 
Barry McCockner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I pronounce bidet and B-Day the same.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is going green for the main page? Are the mods completely out of ideas at this point, like the networks have been for years?
 
Beeblebrox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barry McCockner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, subby, headline is racist.
 
Barry McCockner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Beeblebrox: [Fark user image image 850x949]


GODDAMNIT
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey! The admins can get away with anything :)
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: It cost more, but it was good to have a package in the house so that Mom knew when we were running out of toilet paper and it was the only stuff left in the bottom of the linen closet.

/not subby


So like those pink stripes on receipt paper?
 
Beeblebrox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: This is going green for the main page?


shiat,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Barry McCockner: Also, subby, headline is racist.


Well I submitted it and I didn't put the last two words on there, whomever made it green did.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TWX: Cafe Threads: It cost more, but it was good to have a package in the house so that Mom knew when we were running out of toilet paper and it was the only stuff left in the bottom of the linen closet.

/not subby

So like those pink stripes on receipt paper?


Exactly.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Barry McCockner: Also, subby, headline is racist.

Well I submitted it and I didn't put the last two words on there, whomever made it green did.


Yeah, I'm a witness.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Barry McCockner: I pronounce bidet and B-Day the same.


Clean your ass on the birthday?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sometimes they had flowers on them too.
 
Dance Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wasn't there like really weird-colored TP back in the late 60's or early 70's?

There are stories about pink, purple, green, yellow TP that was really cheap quality and kids used it to go prank their friends/enemies at Halloween.  It was apparently a b*tch to clean up when people were fussy about their lawns.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Back in the 60's we'd wolf down Mom's tuna & head-cheese aspic, watch the Ed Sullivan show then blow mud over the olive-green terlet in the only bathroom in the house. We'd then wipe with hot pink Asbestos toilet paper & enjoy a menthol cigarette.
Ah, childhood memories!
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My mother would always talk about how she and her sister would make little tissue box beds for their dolls when they were young. Pink, Yellow, and Blue were the pastel colors she loved. Well, recently we sprang to pick her up a new mattress set and naturally wanted to include some bedding. Found her three sets in her three dollhouse colors. Now she crows about sleeping on "the finest of toilet papers" accompanied by a bunch of willowy hippy prose about being tiny in a huge world.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dance Party: Wasn't there like really weird-colored TP back in the late 60's or early 70's?

There are stories about pink, purple, green, yellow TP that was really cheap quality and kids used it to go prank their friends/enemies at Halloween.  It was apparently a b*tch to clean up when people were fussy about their lawns.


We got it to match our avocado refrig and goldenrod stove.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dance Party: Wasn't there like really weird-colored TP back in the late 60's or early 70's?

There are stories about pink, purple, green, yellow TP that was really cheap quality and kids used it to go prank their friends/enemies at Halloween.  It was apparently a b*tch to clean up when people were fussy about their lawns.


Take a look at the picture I posted. Most of the colors offered were different pastel shades, with blue, green, yellow and pink being the most common.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: My mother would always talk about how she and her sister would make little tissue box beds for their dolls when they were young. Pink, Yellow, and Blue were the pastel colors she loved. Well, recently we sprang to pick her up a new mattress set and naturally wanted to include some bedding. Found her three sets in her three dollhouse colors. Now she crows about sleeping on "the finest of toilet papers" accompanied by a bunch of willowy hippy prose about being tiny in a huge world.


I like your mom.
 
dugitman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: Back in the 60's we'd wolf down Mom's tuna & head-cheese aspic, watch the Ed Sullivan show then blow mud over the olive-green terlet in the only bathroom in the house. We'd then wipe with hot pink Asbestos toilet paper & enjoy a menthol cigarette.
Ah, childhood memories!


Ok, I officially lol
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the '70s, not only did it cost more, but everyone in high school stole it from home to use on floats.

So. Many. Floats.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dugitman: oldfarthenry: Back in the 60's we'd wolf down Mom's tuna & head-cheese aspic, watch the Ed Sullivan show then blow mud over the olive-green terlet in the only bathroom in the house. We'd then wipe with hot pink Asbestos toilet paper & enjoy a menthol cigarette.
Ah, childhood memories!

Ok, I officially lol


*waves*
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
texashillcountry.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember it was considered 'bad form' to have those because it used dyes and processes that where hell on the environment...more so then white toilet paper. It disappeared when people got called out for having it in their bathroom by their kids and grandkids.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The menthol cigarette is where I lost my shiat.

...

Obviously, y'all lost yours before that part.
 
NikkiPoooo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The number of people who simply can't imagine having to wipe their ass with anything harsher than a cloud of angel's breath makes me lol. Like, are you running it back and forth like you're trying to sand the poop off the surface? Do you have to press hard enough that a cheaper TP is that physically uncomfortable? If you regularly have to wipe more than twice or if you have to really dig in with the TP then you might want to change your diet.
 
dugitman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikkiPoooo: The number of people who simply can't imagine having to wipe their ass with anything harsher than a cloud of angel's breath makes me lol. Like, are you running it back and forth like you're trying to sand the poop off the surface? Do you have to press hard enough that a cheaper TP is that physically uncomfortable? If you regularly have to wipe more than twice or if you have to really dig in with the TP then you might want to change your diet.


username checks out
 
middleoftheday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't remember that but didn't some toilet paper used to have like, flowers and stuff on it like some paper towels do?
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unikitty: croesius: My mother would always talk about how she and her sister would make little tissue box beds for their dolls when they were young. Pink, Yellow, and Blue were the pastel colors she loved. Well, recently we sprang to pick her up a new mattress set and naturally wanted to include some bedding. Found her three sets in her three dollhouse colors. Now she crows about sleeping on "the finest of toilet papers" accompanied by a bunch of willowy hippy prose about being tiny in a huge world.

I like your mom.


Yeah, she's a sweetheart full-on earth mother. Hanging out with her is like a time machine to decades I wasn't around for.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

middleoftheday: I don't remember that but didn't some toilet paper used to have like, flowers and stuff on it like some paper towels do?


THOSE WERE CURTAINS AND YOU RUINED MY GUEST BEDROOM
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do. It was mostly pastel like colors. I remember the peach, blue, and green.
 
CommieTaoist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikkiPoooo: The number of people who simply can't imagine having to wipe their ass with anything harsher than a cloud of angel's breath makes me lol. Like, are you running it back and forth like you're trying to sand the poop off the surface? Do you have to press hard enough that a cheaper TP is that physically uncomfortable? If you regularly have to wipe more than twice or if you have to really dig in with the TP then you might want to change your diet.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 74 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.