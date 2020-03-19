 Skip to content
(MSN)   Here's a little story for the morons who think Covid-19 only affects the elderly   (msn.com) divider line
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should be a PSA. This disease doesn't care how old you are.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
20% of people who get symptoms require hospitalization.  In America, that's going to be a financial death sentence for a lot of young people.  Is your health insurance up to date?  If not, do you have a spare $20k per day for hospital care?  Welcome to indentured servitude.

Expect a push by providers to make medical bills non-dischargable via bankruptcy.  We're going to be hearing about "bankruptcy reform", only this time instead of credit card companies it's the hospitals coming for your house.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
All three of the deaths were people over 55.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: All three of the deaths were people over 55.


from the farking article

"They're young and they don't have any underlying conditions," Ms. Paradiso Fodera said.

IN a single family there are 3 dead, 7 sick, 20 quarantined and unable to gather to mourn their family members.

Pretty sure "affected" encompasses things other than "currently dead."

/The Venn diagram on red-hats and Covid-19 minimizers seems to be a circle.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size


This is why Farkers are worried.  They see a picture of a family devastated by corona virus that obviously have never heard of the words exercise or moderation, but who are otherwise in perfect health and they see themselves.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The CDC should put out an alert saying COVID renders you unable to achieve erections.  These morons would self-quarantine for the rest of the year.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 799x450]

This is why Farkers are worried.  They see a picture of a family devastated by corona virus that obviously have never heard of the words exercise or moderation, but who are otherwise in perfect health and they see themselves.


Is 'Italian' considered a pre-existing condition?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: 20% of people who get symptoms require hospitalization.  In America, that's going to be a financial death sentence for a lot of young people.  Is your health insurance up to date?  If not, do you have a spare $20k per day for hospital care?  Welcome to indentured servitude.

Expect a push by providers to make medical bills non-dischargable via bankruptcy.  We're going to be hearing about "bankruptcy reform", only this time instead of credit card companies it's the hospitals coming for your house.


Imagine when America needs to triage the way Italy is doing now, the decisions that will be made based on both the long-term prognosis for the patient and their ability to pay off the bill over the course of several years. They're not going to prioritize the lives of old people. In other words, the same people who made sure we don't have universal health care that would have helped greatly in these circumstances will be the people hit hardest by the triage decisions.
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 799x450]

This is why Farkers are worried.  They see a picture of a family devastated by corona virus that obviously have never heard of the words exercise or moderation, but who are otherwise in perfect health and they see themselves.


Well, that sure was a dick take.
 
PunGent
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 799x450]

This is why Farkers are worried.  They see a picture of a family devastated by corona virus that obviously have never heard of the words exercise or moderation, but who are otherwise in perfect health and they see themselves.


Good thing large numbers of Americans aren't heavy-set...

/SWUBA
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: Jeebus Saves: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 799x450]

This is why Farkers are worried.  They see a picture of a family devastated by corona virus that obviously have never heard of the words exercise or moderation, but who are otherwise in perfect health and they see themselves.

Is 'Italian' considered a pre-existing condition?


Of course.  Instead of the Wuhan Flu, they should call it the Mama Mia pneumonia.  Italians are clearly predisposed to get this thing.  Just look at those charts people keep posting.  And as a country with a large Italian population, we really should be taking this more seriously.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It mostly affects the elderly and the people who have some medical problems. And not doing your best to protect everyone in these groups is both callous and stupid, because you're guaranteed to be in one or both of those groups for most of your life.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PunGent: Jeebus Saves: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 799x450]

This is why Farkers are worried.  They see a picture of a family devastated by corona virus that obviously have never heard of the words exercise or moderation, but who are otherwise in perfect health and they see themselves.

Good thing large numbers of Americans aren't heavy-set...

/SWUBA


I know, right?  We're more portly, and as such, Americans can breath a very difficult, wheezy sigh of relief.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
POOR MOUNTAINEER BARELY KEPT HIS FAMILY DEAD
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Look at all the smart, cool people who are safe from Covid-19.
Or, so they think.
Hope they're right, I guess.
Or, maybe it would be better if Darwin smiles.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is the first time that I'm hearing that people think it only affects the elderly, subby. You sure you didn't just make that up?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/18/he​a​lth/coronavirus-young-people.html

maybe they were all fat, though
 
pacified
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's been two weeks where the bodies?
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pacified: It's been two weeks where the bodies?


In my trunk, asshole
 
GORDON
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Morons" are those who can read statistics.

Under 40, you have a very slim chance of dying from it.

60, that goes up to merely-slim chance.

But nah, erryone panic.
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: All three of the deaths were people over 55.


And if the photos of the family are any indication of their level of health, well, come to your own conclusions.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pacified: It's been two weeks where the bodies?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Italy is about 12 days ahead of us.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"A party to most people was a regular dinner to them," she said before counting names on a family tree that listed 27 grandchildren.

Seems nature wants them to stop populating the earth. 2 people get together and then 2 generations down = 27 people. Stop helping Idiocracy become a thing
 
hammettman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It is simple math, hygiene practice, common sense and yes, circumstance.  Underlying conditions also include obesity, which almost all members of that family have or appear to approach.

Virus don't care.  It has an R-0 number of 2.2.  If one person of that family caught it in the wild and got together with the rest of the family, at least 2 others caught it.  If they are a close "touchy huggy" family they should count themselves lucky.

I remember a Christmas several years ago, when my (ex) mother in law arrived late, and as customary, went around greeting all with hugs and kisses on the lips, just as we sat down to dinner.  She farking has a degree in microbiology.  As she began to speak, we noticed the frog in her throat.  She commented that, yes, she wasn't feeling that well and that she thought she may be coming down with something.

A few days later, several of us at that table caught that crud.  Is it a family thing that just short circuits common sense?

Story is sad, but it will not be the last.
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: Ponzholio: Jeebus Saves: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 799x450]

This is why Farkers are worried.  They see a picture of a family devastated by corona virus that obviously have never heard of the words exercise or moderation, but who are otherwise in perfect health and they see themselves.

Is 'Italian' considered a pre-existing condition?

Of course.  Instead of the Wuhan Flu, they should call it the Mama Mia pneumonia.  Italians are clearly predisposed to get this thing.  Just look at those charts people keep posting.  And as a country with a large Italian population, we really should be taking this more seriously.


Don't be racist, asshole.

Its pronounced Chinese flu ;)
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

