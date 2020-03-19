 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Brave NYC doctors and nurses show other New Yorkers what they're made of, 1,000 of them enlist to battle coronavirus in one day
    Hero, New York City, Health care, De Blasio, Big Apple's medical reserve, private practice doctors, medical professionals, Health care provider  
595 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2020 at 5:24 PM



32 Comments
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the apostrophe in 1'000 some sort of QAnon sign?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay in your lanes, medical people.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it beats the boredom of not being able to hand out opioid scripts for profit anymore.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's great and everything, but that's kind of what those people do.  It's hard to give that up.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: That's great and everything, but that's kind of what those people do.  It's hard to give that up.


What do you mean by "those people"?!
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uncle Eazy: Is the apostrophe in 1'000 some sort of QAnon sign?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: That's great and everything, but that's kind of what those people do.  It's hard to give that up.


That was my first thought, but it turns out that they're retired and private practice providers, so that is kind of cool.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: What do you mean by "those people"?!


The blacks. Obviously.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: That's great and everything, but that's kind of what those people do.  It's their farking job


No need to pay people on the back for doing what they are supposed to do
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

chitownmike: No need to pay people on the back for doing what they are supposed to do

No need to pay people on the back for doing what they are supposed to do


Pat, pat people on the back
 
Cormee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Only ten posts into the thread and I've already lost track of who's fighting with who
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cormee: Only ten posts into the thread and I've already lost track of who's fighting with who


No you are!
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Woke up with a light cough this morning. Chest cold for sure.  Feels like I breathed in a cotton ball overnight. Heard my daughter coughing too. Just got an email that one of the staff at her daycare just tested positive. Good times.
 
Cormee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: No you are!

No you are!


SAY THAT AGAIN! I DARE YOU!
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Cormee: SAY THAT AGAIN! I DARE YOU!

No you are!

SAY THAT AGAIN! I DARE YOU!


What's all this then? Fighting in my Fark threads???
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I see Italy hit 41,000 confirmed cases. They're a couple of days ahead of my prediction, which was 41K on the 21st..

03/21/2020     41,178
03/26/2020     111,181
03/31/2020     300,189
04/05/2020     810,511


/ Following the same curve, the US will be 25,000 about Tuesday March 24
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I see Italy hit 41,000 confirmed cases. They're a couple of days ahead of my prediction, which was 41K on the 21st..

03/21/2020     41,178
03/26/2020     111,181
03/31/2020     300,189
04/05/2020     810,511


/ Following the same curve, the US will be 25,000 about Tuesday March 24


So they're performing above expectations then?

HURRAY!
 
Cormee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I see Italy hit 41,000 confirmed cases. They're a couple of days ahead of my prediction, which was 41K on the 21st..

03/21/2020     41,178
03/26/2020     111,181
03/31/2020     300,189
04/05/2020     810,511


/ Following the same curve, the US will be 25,000 about Tuesday March 24


The population of Italy is a lot older, younger populations are more likely to be asymptomatic.

But the USA might beat Italy on the underlying illnesses 🤔
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Woke up with a light cough this morning. Chest cold for sure.  Feels like I breathed in a cotton ball overnight. Heard my daughter coughing too. Just got an email that one of the staff at her daycare just tested positive. Good times.


Username checks out.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I guess it beats the boredom of not being able to hand out opioid scripts for profit anymore.


Go away, Debbie Downer. This ain't the time.
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's nice that these retired (and probably pretty well-heeled) health care providers are answering a call for help.  It could be better if they were realAmericans, and not these east coast elites that some red-state politicians tell us they are, exposing themselves to contamination between sips of their lattes and bites of their croissants.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wife (who works at a hospital) has been exposed to a co-worker that just tested positive (sounds kinkier if i say a doctor exposed herself to her). The timing is off and the symptoms don't really match, but we have had a cough for a week, which is almost certainly allergies. We were prepared for a quarantine, but we are being given surgical masks to wear outside and restricting our outdoors exposure even further (which has been lunch and food shopping). Today was an exciting day!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: That was my first thought, but it turns out that they're retired and private practice providers, so that is kind of cool.

That was my first thought, but it turns out that they're retired and private practice providers, so that is kind of cool.


I know.  Doctors never really retire though.  Not sure about nurses, but older doctors I know play "retired" game a lot.  It's a hard life to give up and let's be honest, the hours can be shiat but the work is pretty easy.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I see Italy hit 41,000 confirmed cases. They're a couple of days ahead of my prediction, which was 41K on the 21st..

03/21/2020     41,178
03/26/2020     111,181
03/31/2020     300,189
04/05/2020     810,511


/ Following the same curve, the US will be 25,000 about Tuesday March 24


It's probably there now.

Did you see the latest from New York? 2300 new cases diagnosed in one day.

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's not "new infections" (for now). The only way that number grew by 2300 in one day is if there were a crapload of test results that just came in.

If we're undertesting in New York by that amount, we're probably at 25,000 nationwide easy. Maybe even 100,000.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Westchester, my sister-in-law who is an R.N. has told me that everyone was issued a single mask and a brown paper bag.  They were told to place their mask in the brown paper bag at the end of their shift and store it in their lockers.  People are being searched as they leave to make sure they're not taking masks with them.  They get one mask to use, and turn into a Petri dish, over and over again.

I just sent her a box with the only two 3M masks I could find, some gloves, and a face shield.

THIS IS WHAT PRIVATE HEALTH CARE LOOKS LIKE IN AMERICA.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Me: Well this is a positive story, I'm sure farkers will enjoy the esprit de corps being shown here

*clicks in to thread*

careeraddict.comView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Meanwhile, in Westchester, my sister-in-law who is an R.N. has told me that everyone was issued a single mask and a brown paper bag.  They were told to place their mask in the brown paper bag at the end of their shift and store it in their lockers.  People are being searched as they leave to make sure they're not taking masks with them.  They get one mask to use, and turn into a Petri dish, over and over again.

I just sent her a box with the only two 3M masks I could find, some gloves, and a face shield.

THIS IS WHAT PRIVATE HEALTH CARE LOOKS LIKE IN AMERICA.

I just sent her a box with the only two 3M masks I could find, some gloves, and a face shield.

THIS IS WHAT PRIVATE HEALTH CARE LOOKS LIKE IN AMERICA.


Holy shiat
 
Jeebus Saves
DOCTORD000M: Holy shiat  

DOCTORD000M: derpes_simplex: Meanwhile, in Westchester, my sister-in-law who is an R.N. has told me that everyone was issued a single mask and a brown paper bag.  They were told to place their mask in the brown paper bag at the end of their shift and store it in their lockers.  People are being searched as they leave to make sure they're not taking masks with them.  They get one mask to use, and turn into a Petri dish, over and over again.

I just sent her a box with the only two 3M masks I could find, some gloves, and a face shield.

THIS IS WHAT PRIVATE HEALTH CARE LOOKS LIKE IN AMERICA.

Holy shiat


More like bullshiat.  You really believe any of that?  Like someone has extra masks to send people.  Totally true story, bro.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Meanwhile, in Westchester, my sister-in-law who is an R.N. has told me that everyone was issued a single mask and a brown paper bag.  They were told to place their mask in the brown paper bag at the end of their shift and store it in their lockers.  People are being searched as they leave to make sure they're not taking masks with them.  They get one mask to use, and turn into a Petri dish, over and over again.

I just sent her a box with the only two 3M masks I could find, some gloves, and a face shield.

THIS IS WHAT PRIVATE HEALTH CARE LOOKS LIKE IN AMERICA.

I just sent her a box with the only two 3M masks I could find, some gloves, and a face shield.

THIS IS WHAT PRIVATE HEALTH CARE LOOKS LIKE IN AMERICA.


Whoever funnied my post, please remember to have a good laugh when they can't find a respirator for your parents.  This ain't a joke, asshole.
 
zpaul
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Stay in your lanes, medical people.


It's our turn
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: More like bullshiat.  You really believe any of that?  Like someone has extra masks to send people.  Totally true story, bro.

I just sent her a box with the only two 3M masks I could find, some gloves, and a face shield.

THIS IS WHAT PRIVATE HEALTH CARE LOOKS LIKE IN AMERICA.

Holy shiat

More like bullshiat.  You really believe any of that?  Like someone has extra masks to send people.  Totally true story, bro.


I can't tell if this is snark, but either way please eat a nice bag of unwashed dicks for me mkay?  No, this is not a farking joke her hospital is straight up rationing masks.  I had 2 left over from fire season last year, a face shield from my old darkroom lab, and somehow Harbor Freight still had a couple boxes of gloves left.  So I sent it all to her, because she has one farking mask to use otherwise, and she can't even leave the hospital with it.  And she's in Westchester County, just up the river from NYC.  One of her neighbors has tested positive, and they're elderly.  Pull your head out of your ass, shiat is getting bad.
 
