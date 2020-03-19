 Skip to content
(Chron)   Will the coronavirus cause a baby boom? No
31
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get.  Away.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will it causes divorces to rise? Hell yes
 
jwookie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Since I'm about to file for divorce I pick divorce
 
walkerhound
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Will it causes divorces to rise? Hell yes


I am hopeful that events like this bring closer together rather than spread them apart.  I appreciate my wife, my daughter, and even my mother in law much much more lately.

We've been trying to have another kid for a while now.  The prospect of having a kid in the potential economic landscape 9 months from now is, frankly, frightening.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i might be the end of that other baby boom after the war
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size

Baby boomers.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Will it cause crusty socks?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
WW2 lasted 6 years. This won't last a year. I mean, the consequences will, of course, but the people hunkering down inside their houses, maybe a month, maybe less. Plus, reliable birth control, which we didn't have in the 1930s and 1940s.

Plus, young people actually thought they might farking die in 1940 (and too many did). Not so much now.

But, there are similarities. In the 1940s, the most threatening govt. on earth was run by Nazis, and today ... same thing. So there's that.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My wife said how will there be a baby boom when you have to stay six feet apart?

My wife has OCD and pulmonary fibrosis from Lupus and a mother  who is doing nothing but watching CNN and then calling my wife to tell her how we are going to die.
My wife was caught at work today cleaning her mouth with hand sanitizer


I need a drink
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
tl;dr summary: Maybe, maybe not. People aren't mingling, birth control is more prevalent, and everyone is in economic trouble.
 
skyotter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Aww, no big wave of QuaranTeens in 13 years, 9 months?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
With all of the toilet paper shortages we better hope there isn't a boom-boom boom.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Marrying a dangerous human seems ideal right now.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I can't knock my hand up.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gleeman: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 450x600]


This is definitely one of those Rule 34 things I shouldn't be surprised to see
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gleeman: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 450x600]


Jeez, NSFW warning please!

your post has put me in an awkward position.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

spongeboob: My wife said how will there be a baby boom when you have to stay six feet apart?

My wife has OCD and pulmonary fibrosis from Lupus and a mother  who is doing nothing but watching CNN and then calling my wife to tell her how we are going to die.
My wife was caught at work today cleaning her mouth with hand sanitizer


I need a drink


Your wife needs Crest ProHealth.
Not a shill, the shiat has a proprietary chemical that destroys viruses. That's why I mentioned the specific product and not generic mouthwash.

Stay safe, farker I've disagreed with in the past. I don't want you or yours to die.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ive never boned in the middle of an alcohol soaked panic attack but Im willing to try.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Marrying a dangerous human seems ideal right now.


What? Marry a human that will unscrew my lugnuts at night and eat them at brunch? No thank you.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ive never boned in the middle of an alcohol soaked panic attack but Im willing to try.


Have you ever panicked in the middle of a bone-soaked alcohol attack?
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Purple_Urkle: Marrying a dangerous human seems ideal right now.

What? Marry a human that will unscrew my lugnuts at night and eat them at brunch? No thank you.


Unscrew the enemies' lug nuts then take their toilet tissue?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: spongeboob: My wife said how will there be a baby boom when you have to stay six feet apart?

My wife has OCD and pulmonary fibrosis from Lupus and a mother  who is doing nothing but watching CNN and then calling my wife to tell her how we are going to die.
My wife was caught at work today cleaning her mouth with hand sanitizer


I need a drink

Your wife needs Crest ProHealth.
Not a shill, the shiat has a proprietary chemical that destroys viruses. That's why I mentioned the specific product and not generic mouthwash.

Stay safe, farker I've disagreed with in the past. I don't want you or yours to die.


Thanks
You stay safe too my friend
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh, I get it now!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It might. I've been picking up some extra trim lately, and I'm not exactly careful
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ifky: I can't knock my hand up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Plus, it's 2020. Women are allowed to say "no".
 
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Turnip_the_radio: Plus, it's 2020. Women are allowed to say "no".


I'm 56. Women have been saying no to me ever since I've been alive.
 
genner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ive never boned in the middle of an alcohol soaked panic attack but Im willing to try.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

akya: Gleeman: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 450x600]

Jeez, NSFW warning please!

your post has put me in an awkward position.


So you were trying to reproduce one?
 
