 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Boris Johnson stocks up on TP for his number 10 bunker. Subby keeps his in his number 2 bunker   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

451 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2020 at 3:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 = 2, Subby
 
Gollie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Does this look like a man with a squeaky clean butthole?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moos: 10 = 2, Subby


You're one of the 10 types of people who understand binary?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

moos: 10 = 2, Subby


I guess for subby that just does not compute.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's not possible to read this story without thinking about Boris Johnson smearing his peanutty, vile feces all over a wad of paper from his spattered, quivering bung. So now we all have a visual of what Boris Johnson's anus looks like.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gollie: [i.imgur.com image 750x893]

Does this look like a man with a squeaky clean butthole?


DWFTF, Boris
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

moos: 10 = 2, Subby


Oh, wait. It took me a moment to get it.
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

moos: 10 = 2, Subby


Funnied, dammit!

/subby
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.