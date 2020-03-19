 Skip to content
(IndyStar)   Eli Lily goes all in, will begin offering same-day CV19 testing for free. (restrictions apply)   (indystar.com) divider line
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
1000 tests a day are nothing to sneeze at.

/sneezes into microphone
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Now if we can just get the doctors to take their heads out of their asses and start referring people for tests. The local tribal clinic still isn't doing them - people are being told to self-quarantine.  My guess is they still don't have test kits here.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Eli and Lilly are soooo nice!  For this they'll surely have the biggest barn.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Only in Indiana. That's a big restriction, but good on them.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
45* shutting this testing bs down in 5...4...3...
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Now if we can just get the doctors to take their heads out of their asses and start referring people for tests. The local tribal clinic still isn't doing them - people are being told to self-quarantine.  My guess is they still don't have test kits here.


True...my technical PCP is the same way but all the NP's in his office will write you out a script for one if you have symptoms because they were all nurses in hospitals and know they are helping them out by being proactive at the clinic level. My old health system i worked at is trying to get all their older/immune issue patients in for testing right away as well patient with symptoms now. It's so hard to balance out with the limited amount of tests they have who gets them.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, at Trump's press conference:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shazam999
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Meanwhile, at Trump's press conference:
[Fark user image image 480x366]


I'd prefer that Trump not test me, lest he try grabbing my pussy.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What is Ashley Madison going to do?
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP Eli Lily
 
Bio-nic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't trust a single damn piece of information China is handing out, and you shouldn't either.  They lied for MONTHS about this, and now suddenly are being open to loosen travel restrictions?  Get farked Winnie
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yay for the cotton gin!
 
