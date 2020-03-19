 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Fapafapfap... no, that's not right. Fapavirfap... sigh, that's not it. Okay, some Japanese drug that sounds like your favorite hobby might be effective against Coronavirus   (theguardian.com) divider line
18
    More: Cool, Clinical trial, Japan, Government of Japan, coronavirus patients, Japanese media, Zhang Xinmin, full-scale use, Japanese government  
•       •       •

890 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2020 at 3:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Proving once again how the correct response to any situation is "masturbate furiously."
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
favipiravir

I think that's Thor's magic socket wrench.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad for these guys that it's already been cured like 3-4 times already today.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

favipiravir, developed by a subsidiary of Fujifilm

WTF.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
joaquin closet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news. Now get us tests for non NBA people.
 
DoBeDoBeLurk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really? From 11 days of illness and contagion down to 4? Hey, great! That could get a lot of people back to work and free up hospital space!

FTFA: But a Japanese health ministry source suggested the drug was not as effective in people with more severe symptoms. "We've given Avigan to 70 to 80 people, but it doesn't seem to work that well when the virus has already multiplied," the source told the Mainichi Shimbun.

Oh, it has to be used at the early stages of detection? Well, then it's useless in the US.

Maybe after a few months. Maybe.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
91% improvement. That's significant. It's like, as good as 50%.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that;s one way of beating it
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe this is also a primary treatment drug for rheumatoid arthritis.  So, expect the cost for your grandparent's anti-joint pain meds to go up about 750%...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fapitol, relieve your coronavirus symptoms and give your wife a break from your incessant sexual advances. Ask your physician about it today!
 
coneyfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like "flogginthebishop"? That's weird.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm... that's quite a reach(around), submitter.
 
JNowe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It pairs well with a nice Chianti.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 500x756]


Why is there an assumption that if we survive this Trump magically gets a second term for bumbling every aspect of his term in office? Faced with a national crises he claimed it was no big deal, blamed media and the opposition for a "hoax," failed to secure facilities, testing, and procedures to contain the outbreak.  He wavers back and forth between intoxicated drone reading a teleprompter and a syphilitic schizophrenic with dementia.

A treatment from Japan (a place we bombed back to the stone age a few years back, so good luck securing that Intellectual property) is not a guarantee for a Trump second term in any way other than he might survive the plague to be able to run. Even if he and his corporate cronies let the treatment into the United States, the only thing he'll get credit for is finally, for the first time, not standing in the way; but lets be honest here, he'll require a US patent, sell it off to his buddies with the least capable facilities to mass produce it, and then sell it for 2500X the production cost and charge interest on the back end.

Stop even pretending there's a statistical chance he could navigate this storm without crashing the ship into every single rock on the way.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drayno76: Why is there an assumption that if we survive this Trump magically gets a second term for bumbling every aspect of his term in office?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: [Fark user image image 620x465]


Fappavirapper?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.