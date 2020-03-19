 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Nobody in their wildest dreams would have ever thought we would need tens of thousands of ventilators. You know, except for the medical professionals who have been warning about this for months now
Almost every horror movie begins with the government not listening to the scientists.
 
Try to close the barn door AFTER the horses have run away.  Aren't you glad, Dear Leader has purged the unnecessary epidemic response committee?
 
Feb 7 http://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-pers​pec​tive/2020/02/who-warns-ppe-shortage-nc​ov-pace-slows-slightly-china
 
How about that 25 Amendment now?  Nobody in his cabinet could possibly think Trump is capable of doing his job.
 
It seems very likely the pandemic response team, in a fully conscious state, might have thought this was a need.

well, before you fired them all, anyway.
 
Fark user image
 
My wife ordered some two weeks ago
 
Months? No. This has been on the minds of every single pulmonologist since who knows how long. Since at least 2009's swine flu.

And no one did shiat about it.
 
Thunderpickle: Try to close the barn door AFTER the horses have run away.  Aren't you glad, Dear Leader has purged the unnecessary epidemic response committee?


He hasn't even closed the barn door.  He is saying that no one could have anticipated the need for a barn door, he recoginzed the door faster than anyone, and it is the dems fault that the door is still open, and hasn't he done a great job with the barns roof?
 
wademh: Feb 7 http://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-persp​ective/2020/02/who-warns-ppe-shortage-​ncov-pace-slows-slightly-china


Like he said, nobody could see this coming.

Fark user image
 
Fark off with the twitter links.  Stupid bullshiat.
 
I'm just a nurse and I saw this problem coming miles away. We run out of ventilators from a bad flu season. And the people who need them are usually on them for days to weeks, sometimes permanently. Hell, sometimes we would have patients that basically became permanent residents of the hospital because there were so few rehab hospitals and LTACs that could manage ventilator patients. An actual respiratory pandemic? Fugeddaboutit!
 
The outgoing Obama officials actually took trump officials through a pandemic exercise in 2017 to make sure everyone in the WH understood the dangers of a pandemic and highlighted a 2015 report on the actions and needs.
 
Why listen to experts?

Nobody knows more about ventilators than Donald Trump. He is an expert.
So president. Much expert.

We don't need preparedness, we need ghost colleges so devoss can get rich.

When you sift through the ashes of what is left of humanity, you will find the failure point at 1600 Pennsylvania ave.
 
tuxq: Months? No. This has been on the minds of every single pulmonologist since who knows how long. Since at least 2009's swine flu.

And no one did shiat about it.


Thanks Obama!
 
It's established fact that nobody knew medical logistics could be so complicated. I bet you could go into a gas station and ask the guy who reeks of cigarette smoke buying 10 lottery tickets how many ventilators the country needs, and he couldn't give you an answer. You libs are just trying to make Trump look bad, and I'm disgusted at this uncivil behavior.
 
Told You So (2007 Remastered Version)
Youtube yUdMhycjApQ
 
When Trump said that he didn't feel responsible for outbreak, I believed him. Probably for the first time.

I wish someone had a follow up question, "do you care".

That should be a question left for the debate, if there is one.
 
I'm still having trouble absorbing the "George Conway is Asian" thing.
 
Jeebus Saves: tuxq: Months? No. This has been on the minds of every single pulmonologist since who knows how long. Since at least 2009's swine flu.

And no one did shiat about it.

Thanks Obama!


I'll bite. Are you dead? No? Yeah, thanks Obama. I had a patient 2 weeks ago die of 2009 "swine flu". Never got the vaccine. Does it count under Obama or under his Orangeness?
 
MycroftHolmes: He hasn't even closed the barn door.  He is saying that no one could have anticipated the need for a barn door, he recoginzed the door faster than anyone, and it is the dems fault that the door is still open, and hasn't he done a great job with the barns roof?


THERE IS NO BARN SO THERE CAN'T BE A DOOR AND WHY ARE YOU ASKING ME THAT I'M THE REAL VICTIM HERE!
 
We see the soldiers moving on to victory
And children trampled under marching feet
They fight for king and country
How many millions will they put to sleep?Wildest dreams, wildest dreams
Wildest dreams, wildest dreams
 
Here's what SDTIHLL YOUR PRESIDNTH said in public remarks, interviews and tweets from Jan. 22 to March 10 -- one day before the World Health Organization declared the global outbreak a pandemic.
Jan. 22: "We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It's going to be just fine." - Trump in a CNBC interview.
Jan. 30: "We think we have it very well under control. We have very little problem in this country at this moment - five - and those people are all recuperating successfully. But we're working very closely with China and other countries, and we think it's going to have a very good ending for us ... that I can assure you." - Trump in a speech in Michigan.
Feb. 10:"Now, the virus that we're talking about having to do - you know, a lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat - as the heat comes in. Typically, that will go away in April. We're in great shape though. We have 12 cases - 11 cases, and many of them are in good shape now." - Trump at the White House. (See our item "Will the New Coronavirus 'Go Away' in April?")
Feb. 14: "There's a theory that, in April, when it gets warm - historically, that has been able to kill the virus.  So we don't know yet; we're not sure yet. But that's around the corner." - Trump in speaking to National Border Patrol Council members.
Feb. 23: "We have it very much under control in this country." - Trump in speaking to reporters.
Feb. 24: "The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!" - Trump in a tweet.
Feb. 26: "So we're at the low level. As they get better, we take them off the list, so that we're going to be pretty soon at only five people. And we could be at just one or two people over the next short period of time. So we've had very good luck." - Trump at a White House briefing.
Feb. 26: "And again, when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that's a pretty good job we've done." - Trump at a press conference.
Feb. 26: "I think every aspect of our society should be prepared. I don't think it's going to come to that, especially with the fact that we're going down, not up. We're going very substantially down, not up." - Trump at a press conference, when asked if "U.S. schools should be preparing for a coronavirus spreading."
Feb. 27:"It's going to disappear. One day - it's like a miracle - it will disappear." - Trump at a White House meeting with African American leaders.
Feb. 29: "And I've gotten to know these professionals. They're incredible. And everything is under control. I mean, they're very, very cool. They've done it, and they've done it well. Everything is really under control." - Trump in a speech at the CPAC conference outside Washington, D.C.
March 4: "[W]e have a very small number of people in this country [infected]. We have a big country. The biggest impact we had was when we took the 40-plus people [from a cruise ship]. ... We brought them back. We immediately quarantined them. But you add that to the numbers. But if you don't add that to the numbers, we're talking about very small numbers in the United States." - Trump at a White House meeting with airline CEOs.
March 4: "Well, I think the 3.4% is really a false number." - Trump in an interview on Fox News, referring to the percentage of diagnosed COVID-19 patients worldwide who had died, as reported by the World Health Organization. (See our item "Trump and the Coronavirus Death Rate.")
March 7: "No, I'm not concerned at all. No, we've done a great job with it." - Trump, when asked by reporters if he was concerned about the arrival of the coronavirus in the Washington, D.C., area.
March 9: "So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!" - Trump in a tweet.
March 10: "And we're prepared, and we're doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away." - Trump after meeting with Republican senators.
A day later, on March 11, the WHO declared the global outbreak a pandemic.
 
Where were our state governors while this was beginning to develop?  The borders were closed to travelers from the infected area of China at the end of January?
 
Yeah, my town has 1 ventilator.  We're f*cked when cases start showing up here.
 
thedingoatemybaby: Jeebus Saves: tuxq: Months? No. This has been on the minds of every single pulmonologist since who knows how long. Since at least 2009's swine flu.

And no one did shiat about it.

Thanks Obama!

I'll bite. Are you dead? No? Yeah, thanks Obama. I had a patient 2 weeks ago die of 2009 "swine flu". Never got the vaccine. Does it count under Obama or under his Orangeness?


I see you're relatively new here.  So allow me to let you in on something.  Way back when, Fark used to be fun.  That was back in 06-07 when I wore an onion on my belt, as was the style at the time.  You could make a joke or a snide comment or a even a thoughtful comment and people here knew the difference.  Now I know today you kids take farking very, very seriously, but there are still a few of us old timers left that remember when farkers didn't act like they had their balls stuck in a chair.  Please try to think of us before being outraged.  Old farkers matter.
 
Fark user image
 
tuxq: Months? No. This has been on the minds of every single pulmonologist since who knows how long. Since at least 2009's swine flu.

And no one did shiat about it.


For some reason all I can read from your post is "but Obama"

Quit being such a trumpkin and admit the guy can't cut it as a leader.  This is 100% on him.
 
The way trumpers brought back Americans from China with some already infected with Coronavirus in planes without isolation from the crew and others then allowed without any testing from the newly infected people to go and spread Coronavirus through out the US. So trump failed in response and his incompetency spread it .
 
tuxq: Months? No. This has been on the minds of every single pulmonologist since who knows how long. Since at least 2009's swine flu.

And no one did shiat about it.


That's not true. Obama did plenty. Trump and GOP destroyed that infrastructure.
 
Fark user image


oops wrong thread
 
Thunderpickle: Try to close the barn door AFTER the horses have run away.  Aren't you glad, Dear Leader has purged the unnecessary epidemic response committee?


More like closing the barn door after deliberately shooing the horses outside.  And calling them stupid.

Wait...THAT'S what he meant by "stable genius"!
 
eurotrader: The outgoing Obama officials actually took trump officials through a pandemic exercise in 2017 to make sure everyone in the WH understood the dangers of a pandemic and highlighted a 2015 report on the actions and needs.


Oh Trump ignored Obama color me shocked.
 
markie_farkie: MycroftHolmes: He hasn't even closed the barn door.  He is saying that no one could have anticipated the need for a barn door, he recoginzed the door faster than anyone, and it is the dems fault that the door is still open, and hasn't he done a great job with the barns roof?

THERE IS NO BARN SO THERE CAN'T BE A DOOR AND WHY ARE YOU ASKING ME THAT I'M THE REAL VICTIM HERE!


These made me laugh so much. Thank you for that!!!
 
Would have had even more time if China didn't cover it up for months.
 
oldernell: Almost every horror movie begins with the government not listening to the scientists.


Nah nah...that's the proverbial 'old man or mad woman' warning the younger generation not to X or Y.

Disaster , disaster movie was what you were looking for.

Since the only prize being offered these days is the coronavirus, it's good that you didn't win this time.

/pedantic internet lifestyle is all we have left in these times
 
The Governor in Delaware is doing the same thing.  Leaving state offices open that are pretty much non essential when everyone is staying home to avoid the virus.

It's like his head is in the sand, or he doesn't want to spend the money.  Every day, the number of cases doubles, but nothing.

It's kinda surreal...
 
Jeebus Saves: Fark off with the twitter links.  Stupid bullshiat.


It's got video embedded in the tweet, which, watching Trump say it himself is a much better source than a report on a news website.
 
Jeebus Saves: Fark off with the twitter links.  Stupid bullshiat.


Post your own goddamn links, then, and stop biatching. 

Fark user image
 
akya: It seems very likely the pandemic response team, in a fully conscious state, might have thought this was a need.

well, before you fired them all, anyway.


This! So much THIS!

A fully functioning pandemic response team would have had a report and a plan of action on a Real Presidents desk the day after the first news out of Wuhan. There is shooting oneself in the foot. And there is going straight to Hell and dragging us all with you.
 
Deep Contact: Would have had even more time if China didn't cover it up for months.


Good boy, obey your master's training that gave you the pavlovian responses necessary to blame anyone but your master.

/ At this point, actual dogs are smarter than trumpers.  They learn and adapt.
 
China being a police state and every person has a social credit score that controls everything they can do gave the world 4 weeks extra to get prepared during China's lock down, most of the world wasted the extra time.
 
Jeebus Saves: thedingoatemybaby: Jeebus Saves: tuxq: Months? No. This has been on the minds of every single pulmonologist since who knows how long. Since at least 2009's swine flu.

And no one did shiat about it.

Thanks Obama!

I'll bite. Are you dead? No? Yeah, thanks Obama. I had a patient 2 weeks ago die of 2009 "swine flu". Never got the vaccine. Does it count under Obama or under his Orangeness?

I see you're relatively new here.  So allow me to let you in on something.  Way back when, Fark used to be fun.  That was back in 06-07 when I wore an onion on my belt, as was the style at the time.  You could make a joke or a snide comment or a even a thoughtful comment and people here knew the difference.  Now I know today you kids take farking very, very seriously, but there are still a few of us old timers left that remember when farkers didn't act like they had their balls stuck in a chair.  Please try to think of us before being outraged.  Old farkers matter.


God, I remember that. Just having Boobies links mixed in with everything else because our mascot is a squirrel with prominent testicles so really who gives a crap about professionalism?

I also remember not having any grey hair. And having belt-onions. They made pretty good rations when you had to hide in your basement while the Bolsheviks rolled through town.
 
Heraclitus: akya: It seems very likely the pandemic response team, in a fully conscious state, might have thought this was a need.

well, before you fired them all, anyway.

This! So much THIS!

A fully functioning pandemic response team would have had a report and a plan of action on a Real Presidents desk the day after the first news out of Wuhan. There is shooting oneself in the foot. And there is going straight to Hell and dragging us all with you.


I would also like to point out that we have intelligence agencies that knew what was happening in China long before they publicly admitted it.  It's a damned shame we have an executive that refuses to listen to what his intelligence agencies tell him.
 
Deep Contact: Would have had even more time if China didn't cover it up for months.


Would have been even more if our federal level leadership were at least as competent as South Korea's.
 
upload.wikimedia.org
 
SurfaceTension: Jeebus Saves: Fark off with the twitter links.  Stupid bullshiat.

It's got video embedded in the tweet, which, watching Trump say it himself is a much better source than a report on a news website.


But then I have to listen to his "totally not a Disney villain's comically incompetent henchman" voice.

You listen to Trump and you tell me that's not the voice of a character Disney thinks is endearingly funny but all the parents want to throw through a window.
 
Twitter for facts?
LOL.
 
Jeebus Saves: thedingoatemybaby: Jeebus Saves: tuxq: Months? No. This has been on the minds of every single pulmonologist since who knows how long. Since at least 2009's swine flu.

And no one did shiat about it.

Thanks Obama!

I'll bite. Are you dead? No? Yeah, thanks Obama. I had a patient 2 weeks ago die of 2009 "swine flu". Never got the vaccine. Does it count under Obama or under his Orangeness?

I see you're relatively new here.  So allow me to let you in on something.  Way back when, Fark used to be fun.  That was back in 06-07 when I wore an onion on my belt, as was the style at the time.  You could make a joke or a snide comment or a even a thoughtful comment and people here knew the difference.  Now I know today you kids take farking very, very seriously, but there are still a few of us old timers left that remember when farkers didn't act like they had their balls stuck in a chair.  Please try to think of us before being outraged.  Old farkers matter.


Oohhh.. I'm so outraged! About how old do you think I am? Hint: Ive been a doc for 30 years.
 
