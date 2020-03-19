 Skip to content
(NPR)   Have you considered that the Coronavirus pandemic has so far failed to introduce enough new, stupid, but trendy terms into our collective language that the media will repeat and amplify ad nauseum? Well, worry no more. Exhibit 1: "panicgogy"   (npr.org) divider line
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's not like unprecedented situations need new words to describe them.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Anyway, as two brief CSBs:

1. My job is learning technologist at a group of colleges in the UK so I am definitely pre-getting a kick out of these replies. For the last two years it's been me playing eat-your-greens with getting instructors to begin incorporating elements of digital education, and all of a sudden my service desk has eighty tickets dropping in a day. It's nice to feel useful, at least for this particular seal of the apocalypse.

2. I'm remote working while self-isolating with my wife, who has just come down with the 'rona thanks to Boris deciding it was a very good idea to keep the schools open so we'd all catch it and get herd immunity. Cheers Bojo, nice one mate, absolute brain genius you are.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
New words?! Not in myenglish!

Yeah, this is the thing to worry about subby.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pkjun: Yeah, it's not like unprecedented situations need new words to describe them.


Yeah, because this is the first disease to ever exist.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pantsdemic - the exponential growth of men working from home while not wearing any pants.
 
