(NBC San Diego)   Headline: "Preliminary 2.7-magnitude quake jolts Lakeside" Reality: Nobody in California gets out of bed for less than a magnitude 5   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
24
    preliminary 2.7-magnitude earthquake, Lakeside area Thursday morning, United States Geological Survey  
posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2020 at 7:00 PM



ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a way similar to subby's mom, you can pretty much never feel one that small
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it wasn't that much of a Fantastic Voyage....
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

/Go back to sleep
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
That's a terrible stereotype of Californians.  And it's 100% correct, barring those that have a major phobia about it or somesuch.  SOP is to lie there and gauge how ugly it's getting - if there's a serious worry of shiat falling or structural damage ok fine up we get.
 
Pershing123 [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I didn't feel it.  But then, I usually don't feel the earthquakes.  Possibly because my area is not built upon fill. I think there is something in the Bible about that.  But now I get the saying, "East County Rocks!"
 
Jz4p
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hey!  I stood up and went outside once when there was a 4.5 epicentered 8 miles away.

/It's been years since I actually experienced a quake.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
2.7... why is this news...

The worst timing for the ''BIG ONE'' in California would be right now.

/just saying
 
allears
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I thought my wife farted. Her farts can kill small animals.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We were on Oahu several years ago when there was an earthquake across the way off the coast of Hawaii. It shook me awake and after a few seconds I realized what it was. I had a choice to make. Get out of bed and sit down in a door frame or increase my risk by staying in bed.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: That's a terrible stereotype of Californians.  And it's 100% correct, barring those that have a major phobia about it or somesuch.  SOP is to lie there and gauge how ugly it's getting - if there's a serious worry of shiat falling or structural damage ok fine up we get.


Some of us don't even feel them unless they're gnarly. Biggest local one I recall was around 4. I thought it was a truck. But a hundred miles away is San Andreas and friends. That whole fault zone lets loose we feel the 6 and higher easily. We also feel ones in the Sierra which is also a hundred miles away.

/ Surrounded in Sacramento.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Alaskans don't get out of bed for anything that small, either. Unless Mt. Edgecumbe is spewing smoke.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
2.7? That's like a Harley rider goosing the throttle 2 blocks away.
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lolmao500: 2.7... why is this news...

The worst timing for the ''BIG ONE'' in California would be right now.

/just saying


With the way things seem to be going, this wouldn't surprise me one bit. Nether would Hurricane Andrew 2.0, a supervolcano eruption, or an asteroid strike.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is the park OK?

Oh...wait, that's Canada.

willows in the breeze
 
hlehmann
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
2.7?  That's pretty much at least a daily occurrence somewhere in Southern California, any anyone would be hard pressed to notice it unless they were sitting still, on top of the epicenter, in a house filled with tchotchkes .
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
2.7s usually get mentioned when there has been a 5+ something or larger and "several hundred aftershocks of a 2.7 magnitude and smaller".
 
Corvus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You can't even feel a 2.7. How is this green lit?

I bet California gets a 2.7 almost daily.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A cup-rattler is a 3.5 within a few miles.   Anything less is someone's exhaust or a door slamming.
 
Corvus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Corvus: You can't even feel a 2.7. How is this green lit?

I bet California gets a 2.7 almost daily.


I looked it up. I'm pretty much right. there was a 5+ yesterday and almost every day a 2+ for the last week or two.
 
Pershing123 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When I checked the map earlier today it looked like the location (epicenter?) of the quake was a quaint little place named Slaughterhouse Canyon.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I felt a teeny quake at 7:19 this morning.   Just enough to get a houseplant to sway.

Epicenter looks to be less than 10 miles from my house
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Since there's a quarry right there, it wouldn't surprise me if it was blasting that for some reason didn't get excluded from the blast filter.
 
doofusgumby [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: We were on Oahu several years ago when there was an earthquake across the way off the coast of Hawaii. It shook me awake and after a few seconds I realized what it was. I had a choice to make. Get out of bed and sit down in a door frame or increase my risk by staying in bed.


Don't get in a doorway.  It acts like scissors in a collapse.
 
Pershing123 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Since there's a quarry right there, it wouldn't surprise me if it was blasting that for some reason didn't get excluded from the blast filter.


That is what I suggested this morning (not here, though).  Thank you!
 
