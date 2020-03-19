 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   While the landowners were in self-isolation, 14 Farkers had no trouble waltzing into their farm and get drunk on whiskey. 30 kilograms of it   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Hero, Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Huge queues, Boris Johnson, Morrisons, Influenza, huge 30kg of corn wine  
•       •       •

793 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2020 at 4:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah,the Overseas Republican Fark brigade couldn't take it any more... So they went on a bender.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elephants never forget....to partaaaay!
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just hope elephants are not mean drunks.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This same link is literally in the "Dawww" section.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Masta Beta: Just hope elephants are not mean drunks.


Don't mess with elephants, ever. They can murder you, in the face, without even trying.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sorry I broke Fark, my bad
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Kilograms?  What, are they fueling aircraft with the stuff?
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We measure whiskey in kilograms now? This is 'Murica, we use furlongs here!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Sorry I broke Fark, my bad


Oh, and here I thought the Fark squirrel caught COVID19.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: We measure whiskey in kilograms now? This is 'Murica, we use furlongs here!


Corn wine.  I guess the Brits call it "corn wine."
 
Trik
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's a shame Tim Conway isn't here to turn this into an elephant joke.
 
Trik
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Man, I'd hate to be around an elephant with the whiskey shiats.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dammit, thanks for reminding me. I was gonna make a liquor store run. I need a kilo of bourbon.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

xanadian: puckrock2000: We measure whiskey in kilograms now? This is 'Murica, we use furlongs here!

Corn wine.  I guess the Brits call it "corn wine."


Corn wine = moonshine?
 
patrick767
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sorry, not feeling up to the whiskey right now, but if someone could pass me a couple kilos of stout, that'd be grand.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.