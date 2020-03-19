 Skip to content
(Patch)   A Wisconsin bar owner defiantly stayed open on St. Patrick's Day after a coronavirus ban by the Governor shut down all dine-in businesses. He said he had to make a stand   (patch.com) divider line
72
    More: Facepalm, Restaurant, Brookfield saloon owner, Closed, Ownership, Calhoun owner Dave Dayler, Close, What Happened, Vesting  
•       •       •

72 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
dailygrinds [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So did Custer. That worked out beautifully.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. A thought occurs:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Hmm. A thought occurs:

[i.imgur.com image 720x883]


Nah, Wisconsinites are gamey,
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Governor Evers should order the police to shut down Saloon on Calhoun and station officers outside all entrances to ensure the owner doesn't try to open it again.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pull his license, fine him, and move on.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, you read it wrong. He wanted to make The Stand.
 
Trayal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It never ceases to amaze me how easily people tout "damage to country" as an excuse to be selfish and allow harm to come to people... especially given the entire point of a country is the service and protection of its people.

Cart before horse much?
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mother Abigail nods approvingly.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He really showed that virus what for!  If COVID-19 had emotions, it would be scared and humiliated!
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: Governor Evers should order the police to shut down Saloon on Calhoun and station officers outside all entrances to ensure the owner doesn't try to open it again.


Allegedly, he going to jail. On top of a huge fine.
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trayal: It never ceases to amaze me how easily people tout "damage to country" as an excuse to be selfish and allow harm to come to people... especially given the entire point of a country is the service and protection of its people.

Cart before horse much?


Many people are stupid. And misunderstand the point of society.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think people really understand just how devastating closing the bar and restaurant industry is.  Let's forget about the tipped workers and the restaurant owners who sunk their life savings into a business for a second, this has a ripple effect on the economy around those businesses.  Bars and restaurants attract people to neighboring businesses.  So you basically shut those down along with the bars and restaurants.  These people aren't going to get any kind of meaningful help when this is over.  And we did it so your 80 year old grandma can maybe live to see 81.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It was never about being rebels or risking public health. "

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Negative! I am a Meat Popsicle!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's my theory. It's still a work in progress but it goes like this:
The lockdown/quarantine lasts two, maybe three weeks. Then, idiots, morans, real 'Muricans, mommy bloggers and anti-vaxxers (who, not coincidentally, all tend to vote republican) start going out and gathering en masse again to "show" the liberal sheeple. COVID-19 experiences a huge surge, possibly mutating again and we all get Martial Law and exponentially more deaths than we would have had people just STAYED. THE FARK. HOME!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even the Irish accepted that we had to close the pubs and give this Paddy's Day a miss.

/granted it took a Saturday night of everyone going out
//but we did it and accepted it
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M-O-O-N, that spells "crisis profiteering," that does!
 
ifarkthereforiam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw his high falutin baloney. He's a shameless greedhead.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird. I thought this thread would be covered in cheesehead yellow farkkies. Im on a new missiion to mark cheeseheads 'yellow 1' so maybe one day we all can drink wisconsinbly as this world burns.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trayal: It never ceases to amaze me how easily people tout "damage to country" as an excuse to be selfish and allow harm to come to people... especially given the entire point of a country is the service and protection of its people.

Cart before horse much?


How the hell is it selfish?  Wanting 350 million people to upend their lives and possibly lose everything so your 75 year old uncle can live for another year is pretty farking selfish if you ask me.  Sure you lost your job, your savings, and your house, but uncle Larry with COPD lived for another year.  At least you have your health!  Thoughts and prayers...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: I don't think people really understand just how devastating closing the bar and restaurant industry is.  Let's forget about the tipped workers and the restaurant owners who sunk their life savings into a business for a second, this has a ripple effect on the economy around those businesses.  Bars and restaurants attract people to neighboring businesses.  So you basically shut those down along with the bars and restaurants.  These people aren't going to get any kind of meaningful help when this is over.  And we did it so your 80 year old grandma can maybe live to see 81.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Trayal: It never ceases to amaze me how easily people tout "damage to country" as an excuse to be selfish and allow harm to come to people... especially given the entire point of a country is the service and protection of its people.

Cart before horse much?

How the hell is it selfish?  Wanting 350 million people to upend their lives and possibly lose everything so your 75 year old uncle can live for another year is pretty farking selfish if you ask me.  Sure you lost your job, your savings, and your house, but uncle Larry with COPD lived for another year.  At least you have your health!  Thoughts and prayers...


Fark user imageView Full Size


I like the cut of you jib.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of Typhoid Marrys out there, it seems.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roc6783: Trayal: It never ceases to amaze me how easily people tout "damage to country" as an excuse to be selfish and allow harm to come to people... especially given the entire point of a country is the service and protection of its people.

Cart before horse much?

Many people are stupid. And misunderstand the point of society.


Brookfield is deep derp country, with a dollop of wealth entitlement on top.

Dud probably thinks this is all a liberal hoax.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, he's a freedom fighter and shiat. Like a Great Value George Washington.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: Governor Evers should order the police to shut down Saloon on Calhoun and station officers outside all entrances to ensure the owner doesn't try to open it again.


I don't live in WI anymore but I guarantee you when Evers is up for re-election the bootstrappy Republican going against him is going to bring up how he is out of touch elitist closing the bars in Wisconsin and the rubes (that are left over) will eat it up
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at this prime example of the total economic devastation that coronavirus has inflicted on the Wisconsin's bar industry...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh...wait...no, sorry, that's actually the Plywood Palace bar near Moquah, WI and it always looks like this and is doing just fine, actually.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: I don't think people really understand just how devastating closing the bar and restaurant industry is.  Let's forget about the tipped workers and the restaurant owners who sunk their life savings into a business for a second, this has a ripple effect on the economy around those businesses.  Bars and restaurants attract people to neighboring businesses.  So you basically shut those down along with the bars and restaurants.  These people aren't going to get any kind of meaningful help when this is over.  And we did it so your 80 year old grandma can maybe live to see 81.


You'll get over it.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: I don't think people really understand just how devastating closing the bar and restaurant industry is.  Let's forget about the tipped workers and the restaurant owners who sunk their life savings into a business for a second, this has a ripple effect on the economy around those businesses.  Bars and restaurants attract people to neighboring businesses.  So you basically shut those down along with the bars and restaurants.  These people aren't going to get any kind of meaningful help when this is over.  And we did it so your 80 year old grandma can maybe live to see 81.



Yeah, I'm sure no one has thought about that. So what's your answer? Don't close the bars and restaurants and allow them to kill thousands of people?

Eyeroll emoji
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: I don't think people really understand just how devastating closing the bar and restaurant industry is.  Let's forget about the tipped workers and the restaurant owners who sunk their life savings into a business for a second, this has a ripple effect on the economy around those businesses.  Bars and restaurants attract people to neighboring businesses.  So you basically shut those down along with the bars and restaurants.  These people aren't going to get any kind of meaningful help when this is over.  And we did it so your 80 year old grandma can maybe live to see 81.


Too f*cking bad we are SOOOOOOOO exceptional that we have f*cked ourselves out of a functional government and safety net. Right smack in the middle of the 21st century we are having this problem. We are reaping the whirlwind.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I work in a small Wisconsin town.  At least one bar here stayed open for a couple hours after the closure.
They parked the cars in back and turned off the lights.
I'm sure the local cops were in on it .
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This happened in Cincy as well. (Well, not for St Pats) Business owner was warned one night, then the manager was arrested the 2nd night and they chained the doors. City is looking to revoke the liquor and food licenses on a permanent basis.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: So did Custer. That worked out beautifully.


This.

Have the health code inspector make a visit and pull their occupancy permit.
 
roc6783
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rambino: roc6783: Trayal: It never ceases to amaze me how easily people tout "damage to country" as an excuse to be selfish and allow harm to come to people... especially given the entire point of a country is the service and protection of its people.

Cart before horse much?

Many people are stupid. And misunderstand the point of society.

Brookfield is deep derp country, with a dollop of wealth entitlement on top.

Dud probably thinks this is all a liberal hoax.


I live in West Allis, I know exactly what that guy was thinking because I know many like him.
 
GregoryD
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Trayal: It never ceases to amaze me how easily people tout "damage to country" as an excuse to be selfish and allow harm to come to people... especially given the entire point of a country is the service and protection of its people.

Cart before horse much?

How the hell is it selfish?  Wanting 350 million people to upend their lives and possibly lose everything so your 75 year old uncle can live for another year is pretty farking selfish if you ask me.  Sure you lost your job, your savings, and your house, but uncle Larry with COPD lived for another year.  At least you have your health!  Thoughts and prayers...


You don't understand math all that well do you?
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Let's forget about the tipped workers


Or let's not, since even if the government gets its shiat together an rolls out some sort of retroactive PTO mandate for the state of emergency, they will almost certainly be left out.  That tip money pays about 3 million people and restaurants and bars cannot afford to cover it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: Jeebus Saves: Let's forget about the tipped workers

Or let's not, since even if the government gets its shiat together an rolls out some sort of retroactive PTO mandate for the state of emergency, they will almost certainly be left out.  That tip money pays about 3 million people and restaurants and bars cannot afford to cover it.


Oh believe me, I know that.  Just tired of getting dogpiled for mentioning that so I went with another angle.  We need to save grandma.  Fark the kids.
 
roc6783
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I don't think people really understand just how devastating closing the bar and restaurant industry is.  Let's forget about the tipped workers and the restaurant owners who sunk their life savings into a business for a second, this has a ripple effect on the economy around those businesses.  Bars and restaurants attract people to neighboring businesses.  So you basically shut those down along with the bars and restaurants.  These people aren't going to get any kind of meaningful help when this is over.  And we did it so your 80 year old grandma can maybe live to see 81.


fark off.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, by the way, this doesn't count everyone who dies because they can't get treatment due to overstretched health services. FOAD.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: My stance is that we need a population check, and the flu and this virus does a pretty good job at that.


Nobody's stopping your from doing your part.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

roc6783: Serious Black: Governor Evers should order the police to shut down Saloon on Calhoun and station officers outside all entrances to ensure the owner doesn't try to open it again.

Allegedly, he going to jail. On top of a huge fine.


Whenever you declare emergencies and whatnot some of the provisions allow for detainment for this kind of thing. I'll bet quite a few sov cits get hit with this when things go for shiat and the curfews and draconian travel restrictions are imposed.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I took a walk down main the other day after the governor's order. Lots of signs in the bars reading 'beer and food to go'. Sensible, but it's only enough to keep the lights on. The staff and bartenders are going to hurt bad. They should be allowed to sell coke and divvy up the profit.

Don't forget to vote for me in November!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Jeebus Saves: My stance is that we need a population check, and the flu and this virus does a pretty good job at that.

Nobody's stopping your from doing your part.


I went and coughed on a bunch of shopping cart handles and sneezed on some keypads this morning.  I'm doing my part.  What are you doing to help?
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

roc6783: Jeebus Saves: I don't think people really understand just how devastating closing the bar and restaurant industry is.  Let's forget about the tipped workers and the restaurant owners who sunk their life savings into a business for a second, this has a ripple effect on the economy around those businesses.  Bars and restaurants attract people to neighboring businesses.  So you basically shut those down along with the bars and restaurants.  These people aren't going to get any kind of meaningful help when this is over.  And we did it so your 80 year old grandma can maybe live to see 81.

fark off.

[Fark user image image 425x577]

Oh, by the way, this doesn't count everyone who dies because they can't get treatment due to overstretched health services. FOAD.


I'd just like to add to the chorus of FOAD with a hearty DIAF.

My wife has an autoimmune disease, and I'm considered an essential employee of an essential industry, and do a job that can't be done from home.
If people stay home when they don't absolutely need to go somewhere, there's less chance that me or one of my coworkers will become infected and bring the disease home, where vulnerable people live.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Trayal: It never ceases to amaze me how easily people tout "damage to country" as an excuse to be selfish and allow harm to come to people... especially given the entire point of a country is the service and protection of its people.

Cart before horse much?

How the hell is it selfish?  Wanting 350 million people to upend their lives and possibly lose everything so your 75 year old uncle can live for another year is pretty farking selfish if you ask me.  Sure you lost your job, your savings, and your house, but uncle Larry with COPD lived for another year.  At least you have your health!  Thoughts and prayers...


Covid-19 affecting only the elderly is objectively false and the kind of false propaganda disseminated by red-hats and anti-vaxxers.

Which are you?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: jaytkay: Jeebus Saves: My stance is that we need a population check, and the flu and this virus does a pretty good job at that.

Nobody's stopping your from doing your part.

I went and coughed on a bunch of shopping cart handles and sneezed on some keypads this morning.  I'm doing my part.  What are you doing to help?


I'm local if you like to come cough on my shopping cart.

We could work something out, Mike.
 
orbister
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Trayal: It never ceases to amaze me how easily people tout "damage to country" as an excuse to be selfish and allow harm to come to people... especially given the entire point of a country is the service and protection of its people.


It never ceases to amaze me how authoritarian Americans become if they feel threatened by anything. A proud, individualistic people unless someone parks an old car on their drive or a bar stays open too long.
 
roc6783
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

El Dudereno: roc6783: Jeebus Saves: I don't think people really understand just how devastating closing the bar and restaurant industry is.  Let's forget about the tipped workers and the restaurant owners who sunk their life savings into a business for a second, this has a ripple effect on the economy around those businesses.  Bars and restaurants attract people to neighboring businesses.  So you basically shut those down along with the bars and restaurants.  These people aren't going to get any kind of meaningful help when this is over.  And we did it so your 80 year old grandma can maybe live to see 81.

fark off.

[Fark user image image 425x577]

Oh, by the way, this doesn't count everyone who dies because they can't get treatment due to overstretched health services. FOAD.

I'd just like to add to the chorus of FOAD with a hearty DIAF.

My wife has an autoimmune disease, and I'm considered an essential employee of an essential industry, and do a job that can't be done from home.
If people stay home when they don't absolutely need to go somewhere, there's less chance that me or one of my coworkers will become infected and bring the disease home, where vulnerable people live.


My dad works in a hospital in the area and has a patient with Covid-19 confirmed. Now we aren't going to see him for months because there is no way I'm exposing my small children to this shiat if I can avoid it.

There is a doctor at Children's Hospital of WI that was working until he became symptomatic and then tested positive. Who knows how many kids he infected unintentionally, and how many of them will die because they are already sick enough to be hospitalized.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Jeebus Saves: jaytkay: Jeebus Saves: My stance is that we need a population check, and the flu and this virus does a pretty good job at that.

Nobody's stopping your from doing your part.

I went and coughed on a bunch of shopping cart handles and sneezed on some keypads this morning.  I'm doing my part.  What are you doing to help?

I'm local if you like to come cough on my shopping cart.

We could work something out, Mike.


Great!  I can cough on your cart and then we can go to the bar and have a beer.  It'll be like our own little fark party.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I don't think people really understand just how devastating closing the bar and restaurant industry is.  Let's forget about the tipped workers and the restaurant owners who sunk their life savings into a business for a second, this has a ripple effect on the economy around those businesses.  Bars and restaurants attract people to neighboring businesses.  So you basically shut those down along with the bars and restaurants.  These people aren't going to get any kind of meaningful help when this is over.  And we did it so your 80 year old grandma can maybe live to see 81.



Sorry, but your right to earn a living is NOT a higher priority than stopping a deadly virus that will shortly be overwhelming our hospitals as it has done in Italy.

Maybe business owners who put money above human lives should go out of business.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Jeebus Saves: I don't think people really understand just how devastating closing the bar and restaurant industry is.  Let's forget about the tipped workers and the restaurant owners who sunk their life savings into a business for a second, this has a ripple effect on the economy around those businesses.  Bars and restaurants attract people to neighboring businesses.  So you basically shut those down along with the bars and restaurants.  These people aren't going to get any kind of meaningful help when this is over.  And we did it so your 80 year old grandma can maybe live to see 81.


Sorry, but your right to earn a living is NOT a higher priority than stopping a deadly virus that will shortly be overwhelming our hospitals as it has done in Italy.

Maybe business owners who put money above human lives should go out of business.


Look, the consequences of what we're doing now is going to be worse than the virus.  But hey, at least we'll have our health.  Thoughts and prayers.
 
