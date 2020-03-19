 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Week)   Amazon confirms first case of coronavirus at a U.S. warehouse, could mean they'll shut down everything in the near future. And you thought you were going to get your much needed supplies soon   (theweek.com) divider line
34
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

796 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 19 Mar 2020 at 11:37 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Guess I'll buy that backup flesh light now.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just got my last shipment this morning. It was 5-gallon water jugs. I hope I don't need them.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I heard yesterday that they were stopping shipping of all non-essential/medical items.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is Bezos taking revenge on Queens for not letting him have a Long Island City helipad.
 
Nullav
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
*Ahem* fark.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is only going to accelerate automation of said warehouses.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Gee, a multi-billion dollar company who treats their warehouse employees like expendable cattle is having problem with basic sanitary protocols.  Who'd've thunk it?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Would ordering six dozen butt plugs today be considered hoarding?

/asking for a friend, obviously.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: This is Bezos taking revenge on Queens for not letting him have a Long Island City helipad.


Queens is already a hell pad.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Would ordering six dozen butt plugs today be considered hoarding?

/asking for a friend, obviously.


Depends on how far you stick 'em up there, I guess.
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: I heard yesterday that they were stopping shipping of all non-essential/medical items.


This is inaccurate.  They were no longer ordering new non-essential items from distributors and businesses to fill warehouse orders.  They were still accepting delivery of non-essential items already in transit from those distributors and businesses. Their warehouses have plenty of stuff already there, so this should not affect anything for a while.

Source - https://thehill.com/policy/technology​/​488037-amazon-suspending-shipments-of-​non-essential-items-to-warehouses
 
King Something
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Would ordering six dozen butt plugs today be considered hoarding?

/asking for a friend, obviously.


Only six dozen? Your friend is a prude.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: I heard yesterday that they were stopping shipping of all non-essential/medical items.


This is true, my wife is working at one of the warehouses at night now to make ends meet because her accounting bis has gone south. They did this and gave everyone an across the board $2 raise because its getting so busy.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sweet, this means that my neighbor who has apparently been ordering all basic necessities on Amazon and building a pile of empty delivery boxes in our common hallway might be forced to knock it off.
 
sassyfrancis [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Shutting down Amazon for a month after this is all over would be a huge help toward rebooting local businesses.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah sure bro. Bezos aint shutting down anything.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toejam
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My wife works for General Mills. Pretty interesting hearing how they're trying to keep up with the demand. It will be very interesting (read: scary) to see what happens if plants start shutting down.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Moot - my area hasn't had an open doorstep or attended delivery window for three days now, counting today.
 
KingBiefWhistle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sassyfrancis: Shutting down Amazon for a month after this is all over would be a huge help toward rebooting local businesses.


Except people aren't and shouldn't be going out because of, you know, that whole pandemic thing
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
research suggests that the virus can live on cardboard for 24 hours

We're safe then.
That crap sits in warehouses for years.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sassyfrancis: Shutting down Amazon for a month after this is all over would be a huge help toward rebooting local businesses.


Yup. Suspend the amazon stock on the stock market, then say they will be shut down for an extended period of time, then a few months later, re-start it
 
amindtat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: I heard yesterday that they were stopping shipping of all non-essential/medical items.


Medical items seem fairly essential.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
SOON...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BusinessPenguin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: SOON...

[Fark user image image 615x550]


As long as the logo says "Amazon" and not "Hyperion" I think we are safe
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
GardenWeasel: SOON...

[Fark user image 615x550]

Weeks later.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Just got my last shipment this morning. It was 5-gallon water jugs. I hope I don't need them.


If it gets to the point where the water and power systems are affected we'll be into zombie apocalypse territory.
 
Xzano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Would ordering six dozen butt plugs today be considered hoarding?

/asking for a friend, obviously.


Feeling a bit anal retentive are we?

/ I'll see myself out.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: SOON...

[Fark user image 615x550]


Can it put the box down and put the mat on top of the box?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Robots can't catch this stuff. Can they?
 
whats updog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
(post COVID pandemic)

Amazon: "Welp, we stepped up automation to keep up, now we don't need workers. Happy layoff day, everyone!"
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: This is only going to accelerate automation of said warehouses.


Probably for the best when ya learn how poorly the workers there are treated
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BusinessPenguin: GardenWeasel: SOON...

[Fark user image image 615x550]

As long as the logo says "Amazon" and not "Hyperion" I think we are safe


...like they won't be one and the same when the time comes...
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Raises the question - if the death rate is 10%, exactly how shiatty does life have to get until the other 90% say, "fark it, I got mine"?
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.