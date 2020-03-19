 Skip to content
(Fark)   "Mars is a barren wasteland and I am completely alone here. I already knew that, of course. But there's a difference between knowing it and really experiencing it." ― Andy Weir, The Martian. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, isolated edition   (fark.com) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of us are going through isolation at the moment.  I personally haven't gone farther than my mailbox for about two weeks; that's not really related to any virus concerns so much as it is that sprained my ankle and found out that you can get booze delivered to your house.  As I told the delivery guy, it's 2020, maybe we don't have flying cars, but we have bourbon on call so I'll take it.  Also my house isn't quite as barren a wasteland as Mars, so there's that.

How is your writing progressing in this environment?

We're still getting a good number of submissions to this year's Fark Fiction Anthology!  I know I have a bunch of emails from submitters that I haven't responded to-that's my plan for today, if I can get away from work-but we're up to seventeen entries already, which is a pretty good start.  Keep them coming!
 
Hachitori
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In theory, practice and theory are the same. In practice, theory and practice are different.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Weir should have had Mark Watney build a stressed parabolic dish from metal scraps and spare hab canvas.

https://www.marwynandjohn.org.uk/GM8O​T​I/proj2mdishantenna/proj2mDishAntenna.​html

I would expect that if hams can do it than astronauts should be able to.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Personally, I'm getting rather annoyed at all these "I'm running out of things to do!" comments everywhere.  Working from home means working from home; if you're not, that's more your employer's problem than mind, but stop bragging about how idle you are, at least.

I'm as busy as ever.  Writing is a thing of the past.  SO is both immunocompromised and physically disabled so I just go back and forth between working and cleaning, and now there's extra cleaning to do because now we're in a situation where anything that enters the house (groceries, packages, etc.) might be the death of her.  I do have a couple hours before bedtime but by then I'm too drained to do anything but the most inane of time-killers.
 
geduld
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He gazed deeply into her eyes from across the room, his throbbing Member's Only jacket glistening in oiled up glory.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My mind rages, my sinuses throb, and yet I find myself fixated on the fact that, despite my full pantry and chest freezer, I'm irritated that I'm almost out of potatoes. Odd.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He sat there at the keyboard wondering why he felt the need to go out.
He normally isolated himself, now that everyone was doing it, it allowed his anxiety wall to come down.
He surmised that it was because everyone was ignoring everyone else and to him that was bliss.
Conversation started by others even a 'hello' or 'excuse me' was torturous, but the new distance people were keeping made things seem alright for once.

No small talk.
No eye contact.
Just doing his thing, quick, uninterrupted.
No panic.
No sweat.
No extra med.
It was awesome.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not isolating. Not writing. Not sleeping. Waiting for the storm to roll in.
 
oldfool
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mars and Fark have a lot in common. With the exception that Mars has a higher IQ.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Came across this again the other day. I try to keep it mind because when I write, I want someone to be entertained besides myself.

"Good writin' ain't necessarily good readin'." 
― Ken Kesey, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
 
