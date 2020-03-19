 Skip to content
(BBC)   F1 teams planning to supply ventilators, including pit crews who can hook them up to a patient in 1.427 seconds   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
16
    majority of F1 teams, supply of ventilators, McLaren, WilliamsF1, national production capacity of ventilators, Scuderia Ferrari, health authorities  
16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sources say they've only lost two limbs to the tire change so far, although more are expected...
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you request ventilators with sponsorship colors?
Because I'd troll it with Marlboro.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, inflate the right front patient to 17.5 pounds.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iron lungs are easier to run solo.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Can you request ventilators with sponsorship colors?
Because I'd troll it with Marlboro.


Not only am I breathing again, I'm in flavor country!
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um...ohhhhh... I thought an F1 team meant monogamy. Nevermind.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but they will need like 18 people to do it, and they will flail around uselessly if the slightest thing is not according to plan.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone with a little manufacturing capacity wants to be a hero. But it's gonna be chaos if everyone starts making things without coordination.
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a bonus, they have drivers that can deliver them in a timely manner.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Everyone with a little manufacturing capacity wants to be a hero. But it's gonna be chaos if everyone starts making things without coordination.


you missed the last paragraph I take it.

The move follows the Agnelli family which controls Ferrari and Fiat donating €10m (£9.3m) to the Italian government to help deal with the coronavirus emergency at a national level, as well as buying 150 extra ventilators and providing a fleet of cars to distribute food and medicine.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Read an article a couple of years back as to how surgeons had consulted with the heads of F-1 crew chiefs in the best ways to transfer patients coming out of difficult surgeries to post -op, and that the results results ended up in more positive post-op recoveries.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: Yeah but they will need like 18 people to do it, and they will flail around uselessly if the slightest thing is not according to plan.


Seeing how I'm watching Drive to Survive right now, all I can think is Haas will have a part fail that makes the ventilator fall apart.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The McLaren ventilator will be great, but just run 20% slower than everyone else's.

/Honda era joke.
//I would have said Williams but I had/have hopes that they'll be a lot better this year.
///And it makes sense in that F1 teams are very experienced in high tech engineering and the ability to make stuff very quickly. And they seem to have not much else to do right now. And most of the teams are based in the UK. Even the Mercedes team, who started life as the Tyrrell team with Jackie Stewart.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Everyone with a little manufacturing capacity wants to be a hero. But it's gonna be chaos if everyone starts making things without coordination.


TFA says they'll be making existing designs, so would keep parts commonality, user training etc.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Can you request ventilators with sponsorship colors?
Because I'd troll it with Marlboro.


Pffft....that was too common.

This is much cooler:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now, if Lamborghini made ventilators, I'd be interested.  They make (or used to make) farm tractors. I want my ventilator to work.....every time, all the time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
