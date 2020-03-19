 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PBS)   Last week: a federal judge ruled that it was wrong to cut people off of Food Stamps during this pandemic. This week: the Department of Agriculture is appealing that ruling. We need a "are you farking kidding me" tag   (pbs.org) divider line
38
    More: Sick, Unemployment, Dependency, Agriculture Department, Federal government of the United States, government officials, Government, State, global health crisis  
•       •       •

736 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 19 Mar 2020 at 11:50 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gop hasn't lost sight of their cruelty is the way mantra. The only reason they're backing the payout is because donnie wants to be re elected.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GOP should just change their official motto to: Fark all y'all!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They are hoping no one is paying attention
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: They are hoping no one is paying attention

They don't give a shiat

if anyone is paying attention.  This program of destruction and hate has worked well so far and gottent hem into jobs they would never have been able to qualify for under any other circumstance, why wouldn't they keep it up?  Hell - they were HIRED to do this. Precisely this.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: GardenWeasel: They are hoping no one is paying attention

They don't give a shiat if anyone is paying attention.  This program of destruction and hate has worked well so far and gottent hem into jobs they would never have been able to qualify for under any other circumstance, why wouldn't they keep it up?  Hell - they were HIRED to do this. Precisely this.


Exactly right.  The GOP burning down the government is the reason we can't get tested for Coronavirus today.  It's a feature, not a bug.  Ronald Reagan conjured up boogeymen from the government trying to help people.  Too bad the GOP succeeded in tearing it all down, we sure could use them today.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So what's worse than hell? Because that's where those f@ckers need to go
 
Thunderpickle [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
After their regime is overthrown, America needs a Nürnberg trials for all of these anuses.  Crucify them, make sure that everyone knows that it cannot be done again.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Of course they are because Sonny Perdue is a farking monster.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It is wrong to give anything to anyone who is not already rich.  Ever.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
All that food will just go to waste after the proles die from the virus.  More Victory Gin for the rest of us.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If only Republicans worked half as hard at helping Americans as they do trying to fark us all over.
 
Percise1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'd show surprise, but I can't. I'm fresh out.
If you told me there was martial law, people were quarantined and all police/medical/fire services were halted because people weren't working and paying taxes, I'd just blink a few times at this point.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Basically trying to throw society into a complete breakdown so that they really can impose martial law.
 
Cache
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Subby, in case you haven't figured it out yet - one word explains everything:

Republicans
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ladies and gentleman, Republicans.

Hey also, did you know? A fun fact about the Holocaust was that as Germany began to suffer more and more as a result of losing World War II, the acceleration of the extermination went into high gear mainly because feeding and housing millions of people has associated costs. When there's no money, guess who's first on the chopping block?

Totally unrelated, wonder what's going to happen to all those people we have in prison and immigration detention when this hyper-depression really gets rolling?

/I don't really wonder
//should probably pre-emptively renounce my US citizenship
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Basically trying to throw society into a complete breakdown so that they really can impose marshall law.


Fixed for pet peave
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How do they have standing?
 
Mrs. Snipes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Christ, what assholes.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Ladies and gentleman, Republicans.

Hey also, did you know? A fun fact about the Holocaust was that as Germany began to suffer more and more as a result of losing World War II, the acceleration of the extermination went into high gear mainly because feeding and housing millions of people has associated costs. When there's no money, guess who's first on the chopping block?

Totally unrelated, wonder what's going to happen to all those people we have in prison and immigration detention when this hyper-depression really gets rolling?

/I don't really wonder
//should probably pre-emptively renounce my US citizenship


We haven't heard a peep about infections in the ICE camps
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Most of those who need food stamps will continue to vote Republican.
 
Nut_456
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
GOP actions always speak louder than words.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sure, why not, don't make it easier for people to buy all the shiat we're not selling right now because shiats closed down, and farmers were already losing their assholes, oh and hey, it's getting to be planting season here soon and we have no workforce.

yay!
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Ladies and gentleman, Republicans.

Hey also, did you know? A fun fact about the Holocaust was that as Germany began to suffer more and more as a result of losing World War II, the acceleration of the extermination went into high gear mainly because feeding and housing millions of people has associated costs. When there's no money, guess who's first on the chopping block?

Totally unrelated, wonder what's going to happen to all those people we have in prison and immigration detention when this hyper-depression really gets rolling?

/I don't really wonder
//should probably pre-emptively renounce my US citizenship


They are releasing prisoners for non-violent crimes in Minnesota.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Most of those who need food stamps will continue to vote Republican.


They are white, so it doesn't count when they do it.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That asshole in the article is talking like if you give a person SNAP, all their needs are met, and they can just live on the dole for the rest of their lives.
Like those homeless guys I know.  But you should see them abuse the fark out of their benefits!  A bunch of junk food and carbs.
Somebody needs to put a stop to this.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Befuddled
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All of this evil is Trump's doing. If he is gone then it goes with him.
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: So what's worse than hell? Because that's where those f@ckers need to go


I onced speculated that the afterlife was a hive mind of consciousness. Imagine knowing everything every dead person had ever known. One would instantly know how much joy vs pain one had caused the decease, and that pain or joy will only increase as more of the people affected by pass on and joy the mind.

Just imagine every lie and reason known by all, every burden and consequence felt by those responsible. It would be absolute hell having to feel thrle pain the actions of a terrible life causes.

/but that was just my personal brand of sci-fi.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Because nothing promotes social distancing better than having to beg for food from strangers in high traffic situations
 
GoodyearPimp
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The economy in the tank aside from people panic buying and hoarding (which means they'll buy less once this passes, not to mention the potential millions of dead).  Yep, better make sure we don't give poor people money that they will immediately spend.  That'll get things cracking along.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Befuddled: All of this evil is Trump's doing. If he is gone then it goes with him.


Unfortunately no.  Trump* has enabled a lot of it, but the root causes have been there for a long time.  It'll still be around after Trump* leaves, just maybe not as often or as apparent
 
etoof
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GoodyearPimp: The economy in the tank aside from people panic buying and hoarding (which means they'll buy less once this passes, not to mention the potential millions of dead).  Yep, better make sure we don't give poor people money that they will immediately spend.  That'll get things cracking along.


Every dollar that a poor person gets is one more dollar that a rich asshole can't hoard offshore somewhere.

Won't someone think of the Cayman Islands?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They realize we can riot, right?
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: They realize we can riot, right?


Sorry, no groups of more than 10 people
 
xalres
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Conservatives are the worst type of scum.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
https://www.bakersfield.com/users/prof​ile/alexkelley/

MY farkIN shiat CITY

https://www.bakersfield.com/special/c​o​ronavirus/bakersfield-shows-we-re-all-​here-for-each-other-through/article_27​5102fe-694a-11ea-87b6-c75441916f5f.htm​l

https://www.bakersfield.com/news/kern​-​county-public-schools-make-contingency​-plans-with-temporary-closures/article​_734cc31a-67b4-11ea-9388-cfac36409fbf.​html
 
suid
‘’ 1 minute ago  

oldernell: The gop hasn't lost sight of their cruelty is the way mantra. The only reason they're backing the payout is because donnie wants to be re elected.


Can you imagine the mind-rending screams from Fox News, and the 200 identical blond talking heads yammering from talking point memos, if it was Obama who proposed that?

/let 'em crash!
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.