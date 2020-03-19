 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Marketwatch)   Warning: do not buy medical face masks from scam sites like prestige-ameritech.com, their masks are bogus copies. Instead, don't buy medical face masks from the real prestigeameritech.com, because they ran out of them long ago   (marketwatch.com) divider line
6
    More: PSA, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Federal government of the United States, Vice president, Prestige Ameritech, ongoing coronavirus outbreak, U.S. government, Vice President Mike Pence, President of the United States  
•       •       •

32 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2020 at 1:45 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man walks into a shop and asks, "You wouldn't happen to have any fish, would you?". The shop assistant replies, "You've got it wrong - ours is a butcher's shop. We don't have any meat. You're looking for the fish shop across the road. There they don't have any fish!"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why are you buying masks??
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't buy them period.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now with COVID-19 filter action!

theawesomer.comView Full Size


Side effects include chest pains, chest bursting, and parasitic devouring after chest bursting. See your android doctor for details.
 
tasteme
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I heard putting plastic grocery bags over your children's head can suffice. Works great. I did that last night and my kids haven't made a peep!
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was thinking of scammers a few days ago, and figured now would be a good time to make fake masks.
Now would also be a good time to set up fake TP stores.

/beware
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.