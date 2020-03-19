 Skip to content
(CNN) 10k
28
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What story are we supposed to read in that list of stories subby? I see one on gas, one for the fed buying bonds, no NYC quarantine, 90 day mortgage relief in NY, and then more because it just wont stop loading
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which basically means 50k is baked in. These are cases contracted a week ago.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: What story are we supposed to read in that list of stories subby? I see one on gas, one for the fed buying bonds, no NYC quarantine, 90 day mortgage relief in NY, and then more because it just wont stop loading


Nothin matters. None of this means anything. Stay at home and keep masturbating, citizen.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kkkkkkkkkk
There. That should clear a few things up around here
 
semiotix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: What story are we supposed to read in that list of stories subby?


Maybe the story headlined "NY Federal Reserve to pump in another $10 billion today - this time to buy mortgage bonds"?

Although since 10K = 10,000, that would have submitter understating things by a factor of one million... which actually is pretty on-brand for this crisis, so I'm okay with it.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carousel Beast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...is the CDC reliable or unreliable now? Does it depend on if what they're saying fits with your particular narrative or what?

I'm personally working off here:

https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/geograp​h​ical-distribution-2019-ncov-cases

Since they seem to have better tracking worldwide.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a little snip from not 48 hours ago, just in case anyone has forgotten the blossoming traction this democratic hoax has achieved. It's doubled in 48 hours, and we still don't have 1/10th the testing capacity needed.
Good times...

Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Did we have a thread based on the meme yesterday that I missed? Yet another tragedy of the numbers going up too fast.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: What story are we supposed to read in that list of stories subby? I see one on gas, one for the fed buying bonds, no NYC quarantine, 90 day mortgage relief in NY, and then more because it just wont stop loading


I believe I saw elsewhere that the number of confirmed cases in the US just crossed 10,000.

Another milestone for Trump!
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Stibium: Nothin matters. None of this means anything. Stay at home and keep masturbating, citizen.


It puts the lotion on its skin after it gets the hand sanitizer again.
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Now over 10,000 cases of COVID-19 in the US, but that figure is misleading.

We have no idea of the true scope of what we're in for because we aren't doing mass testing like other countries, the ones who flattened their curve successfully, have been doing.

One family in New Jersey has lost three members and more are quarantined.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We're almost certain to blow through 12k be the end of the day, possibly 13k. And that's knowncases. The 3-4K new cases today are the result of people who were infected about 10 days ago.

The US has so far seen cases increase by 10x every 8 days.

In just over a week we'll be seeing 30-40k new cases a day, assuming the US actually starts testing enough people to track them all.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Percise1: Just a little snip from not 48 hours ago, just in case anyone has forgotten the blossoming traction this democratic hoax has achieved. It's doubled in 48 hours, and we still don't have 1/10th the testing capacity needed.
Good times...
Good times...

And for comparison, here's now (where now is 1046 CDT 19-Mar-2020)

Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: So...is the CDC reliable or unreliable now? Does it depend on if what they're saying fits with your particular narrative or what?

I'm personally working off here:

https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/geograph​ical-distribution-2019-ncov-cases

Since they seem to have better tracking worldwide.


^ This.  Go to Europe for your information, you'll be much better informed.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: And for comparison, here's now (where now is 1046 CDT 19-Mar-2020)


And it's early today. Yesterday was about +2800, I'm guessing over 4000 new today. Since the CDC basically isn't testing, numbers are coming in state by state, so instead of one update a day, you see a whole bunch throughout the day for the US.

We don't have Italy's number yet, but that's been the pattern. Italy, France and the UK report later than other European countries. It's just a matter of when they send out the press release.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Log scale plot of cases. It's a dead straight line for the last 16 days with only minor bumps/dips due to batch reports. 100x growth in 16 days.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Carousel Beast: So...is the CDC reliable or unreliable now? Does it depend on if what they're saying fits with your particular narrative or what?

I'm personally working off here:

https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/geograph​ical-distribution-2019-ncov-cases

Since they seem to have better tracking worldwide.

^ This.  Go to Europe for your information, you'll be much better informed.


This is much closer to realtime. Not to say the EU information is bad, it isn't, it's accurate, but it updates once a day.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Log scale plot of cases. It's a dead straight line for the last 16 days with only minor bumps/dips due to batch reports. 100x growth in 16 days.


We're close to doubling every two days now.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Since the CDC basically isn't testing, numbers are coming in state by state, so instead of one update a day, you see a whole bunch throughout the day for the US.


Serious question: If the CDC isn't coordinating the Federal numbers, then who is?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I love this competitive American spirit! We're racing to join the Top 5 Countries Most Infected By COVID-19, and, by God, guns, and country, we're going to get there before the weekend!

WHOOOOO! *cough* WHOOOOO!

Seriously, the only reason we're not in the top 3 yet is that we don't have enough testing kits. We're in deep shiat, thanks in large part to the moronic right-wing assholes, both in office and supporting those in office, who were bound & determined to keep STIGGIN' IT TO TEH LIBS!

The irony is that I get to enjoy all of this while sick, and I'm not even sick with COVID-19, it would appear - just a goddamned sinus infection - so I can't join in on the fun.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Since the CDC basically isn't testing, numbers are coming in state by state, so instead of one update a day, you see a whole bunch throughout the day for the US.

Serious question: If the CDC isn't coordinating the Federal numbers, then who is?

Serious question: If the CDC isn't coordinating the Federal numbers, then who is?


I honestly don't know. Maybe they're coordinating? But they report once a day.

It's something that should be solved, dammit, but it's not.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Marcus Aurelius: Carousel Beast: So...is the CDC reliable or unreliable now? Does it depend on if what they're saying fits with your particular narrative or what?

I'm personally working off here:

https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/geograph​ical-distribution-2019-ncov-cases

Since they seem to have better tracking worldwide.

^ This.  Go to Europe for your information, you'll be much better informed.

This is much closer to realtime. Not to say the EU information is bad, it isn't, it's accurate, but it updates once a day.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/


True, but we're looking at an explosion that takes many days to really unfold.  Also, the US has so little testing that the US numbers are meaningless.  The European infection rates in the countries with the most testing should be our guide at this point.
 
dailygrinds [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The irony is that I get to enjoy all of this while sick, and I'm not even sick with COVID-19, it would appear - just a goddamned sinus infection - so I can't join in on the fun.


The hospitalization rate for this thing is almost 20%.  A whole lot of people who have no idea what a hospital costs are about to find out.

Hint: The prices are not listed for a reason.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: FormlessOne: The irony is that I get to enjoy all of this while sick, and I'm not even sick with COVID-19, it would appear - just a goddamned sinus infection - so I can't join in on the fun.

The hospitalization rate for this thing is almost 20%.  A whole lot of people who have no idea what a hospital costs are about to find out.

Hint: The prices are not listed for a reason.


Next week: Can't be hospitalized if there's no available hospital beds.

