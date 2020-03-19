 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   NBA teams are still not having any issues getting their teams tested for Coronavirus   (usatoday.com) divider line
23
    More: Hero, Los Angeles Lakers, National Basketball Association, majority of the Los Angeles Lakers players, California, Utah Jazz, 2009-10 NBA season, Lakers' practice facility, LOS ANGELES  
•       •       •

691 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 19 Mar 2020 at 11:24 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If NBA teams were real heroes, they'd sign really sick people to one day contracts ;)
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dletter: If NBA teams were real heroes, they'd sign really sick people to one day contracts ;)


Someone get Adam Silver on the line.

I'd bet team owners would get bail outs....
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More proof that the players from the eighties were tougher.  You don't hear about any of them ever getting COVID-19.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Patiently awaiting the inevitable sportsball/hero tag dust up.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's money triage. People who employ several hundred millionaires are very rich.

Billionaires who own sexy young multi-millionaire slaves. What could be more American? Or Greco-Roman if you are a Scaiffe.
 
Percise1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Can we just stop with the cock slobbering worship of athletes already?
They are just people with more means and privilege already, they don't need our help.
 
jayphat
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I assume Subby did the hero tag as a massive troll, right?
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Millionaire, young, healthy, non-essential workers getting some of the limited COVID-19 tests instead of the old and infirm.  That's a hero result submitter?

I guess you're OK with the Boards of Directors of every Fortune 500 getting tested as well?
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
NBA owners need to make sure their chattel is healthy, duh.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yes, let's test these young athletes in peak physical condition who have a minuscule risk of death or lingering effects, the ones with the resources to easily self quarantine.

No need, no need at all to save those testing kits for say medical workers.  Farking selfish morons.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Only the rich should get tested. The poor do nothing to help the rich amass their fortune.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: More proof that the players from the eighties were tougher.  You don't hear about any of them ever getting COVID-19.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I hope Karl Malone is okay.
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
1) They were directly exposed, which is a primary criteria
2) I'm in the LA area and received a communication from LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics 2-3 days ago that they will conduct any coronavirus tests that a doctor sends them
 
geggy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They travel cross-country all the time so makes sense for them to be tested.

/Or the deep state and the media are looking for someone rich and famous with the virus to spread fear and to control the population
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
After Magic Johnson, they want to be careful about contagious diseases.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jayphat: I assume Subby did the hero tag as a massive troll, right?


Probably just a Republican, this is what they wanted.
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just goes to show you how much these players care about their fans. If they were real heroes they would publicly shame their team owners and refuse to be tested until tests are made available for everyone. Instead, they're showing their true colors.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wonder how many diseases Wilt Chamberlain had?
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I wonder how many diseases Wilt Chamberlain had?


COVID-20000
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Counterpoint: Every time an athlete, celebrity, or high profile politician tests positive it gets more people to pay attention and take this shiat more seriously.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
metro.co.ukView Full Size
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We dont want POC tesed?
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.