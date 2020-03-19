 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Do you have Prince Albert in a can? Well keep him there, he has Covid   (twitter.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

1241 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2020 at 11:04 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark off with the twitter links.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if a prince can't keep people at arms length, he's not trying.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better link:. 
https://www.sfgate.com/news/medical/ar​ticle/Alert-Palace-says-Prince-Albert-​of-Monaco-tests-15142863.php
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeebus Saves


Fark off with the twitter links.

You forgot to post that a few threads down.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penis piercing.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Fark off with the twitter links.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Jeebus Saves


Fark off with the twitter links.

You forgot to post that a few threads down.


Someone already had that thread covered.
 
ippolit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Fark off with the twitter links.


This!  https://www.euronews.com/2020/03/19/p​r​ince-albert-of-monaco-tests-positive-f​or-covid-19-coronavirus

Also RIP:
humortimes.comView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to keep my prince Albert in a can, but now my wife keeps it in a old mason jar under the kitchen sink.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Fark off with the twitter links.


Ok boomer
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.