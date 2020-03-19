 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Just in time for St Patrick's Day, a book of pictures of redheads   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will hunt down any of you bastages that post a picture of Carrot Top.

You've been warned.
 
oldernell [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Makes me want to play connect the dots.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GRCooper: I will hunt down any of you bastages that post a picture of Carrot Top.

You've been warned.


hgtvhome.sndimg.comView Full Size
Come at me, biatch-boy!
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just in time for 2 days ago?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
St. Patrick's was the day before yesterday.

Today is the feast of St. Joseph, patron saint of workers. Now GBTW.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: St. Patrick's was the day before yesterday.

Today is the feast of St. Joseph, patron saint of workers. Now GBTW.


YOU'RE NOT MY SUPERVISOR
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hmmm this could take a while...let's see...

Yes.
Yes.
Yes.
Yes.
..

TL;DR - ALL OF THEM!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A couple of weeks ago I was in a local supermarket and passed this older couple with their granddaughter. She about 6 or 7 and was the most awesome example of an Irish redhead I've seen in a long time. I can't imagine how cute she'll be when she grows up.

/ I do feel for her mother dealing with the curly hair, though.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Welp, at least my important parts don't have coronavirus.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: Hmmm this could take a while...let's see...

Yes.
Yes.
Yes.
Yes.
..

TL;DR - ALL OF THEM!


This. Really. Every girl on that page was gorgeous.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maturin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thanks, subby. Gazing into their soulless eyes will prepare me for death from COVID-19.
 
Grosseteste
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That improved my day considerably.

\ Why do people give redheads grief anyway?
\\ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KV​N_0q​vuhhw
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Redheads get bullied?  Wouldn't they just consume the soul of the bully?
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: St. Patrick's was the day before yesterday.

Today is the feast of St. Joseph, patron saint of workers. Now GBTW.


I'm shaking it Boss
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: Hmmm this could take a while...let's see...

Yes.
Yes.
Yes.
Yes.
..

TL;DR - ALL OF THEM!


This. so much this. love redheads....never dated one :(
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't care if it's a wig or not.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ar393: This. so much this. love redheads....never dated one :(


I married one. And she's also a librarian, so you know what that means... She reads a lot.
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Maturin: Thanks, subby. Gazing into their soulless eyes will prepare me for death from COVID-19.


HAW HAW SOUTH PARK!1

/These women are beautiful.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ed Grubermann: ar393: This. so much this. love redheads....never dated one :(

I married one. And she's also a librarian, so you know what that means... She reads a lot.


Your home bookshelves are organized by the Dewey Decimal System?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: Hmmm this could take a while...let's see...

Yes.
Yes.
Yes.
Yes.
..

TL;DR - ALL OF THEM!


I reached out to them on your behalf, they all politely declined. Something about your ears/wanker, gotta run, busy.
 
ShadeeJake
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Welp, so much for getting work done today.  God I love pasty, fire-haired ladies.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is not a bookmark.

/hells yes, it is
 
geduld
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ed Sheeran cover to cover.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Ed Grubermann: ar393: This. so much this. love redheads....never dated one :(

I married one. And she's also a librarian, so you know what that means... She reads a lot.

Your home bookshelves are organized by the Dewey Decimal System?


Actually, other than my fictions section, they're a mess.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Grosseteste: That improved my day considerably.

\ Why do people give redheads grief anyway?
\\ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVN​_0qvuhhw


I have to imagine it's because of Britain/Ireland relations, and so hundreds of years of English propaganda aimed against the one distinguishing characteristic of Irish people.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I saw a red head for awhile. Man, she was really wild in bed. REALLY wild.
 
ar393
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ed Grubermann: ar393: This. so much this. love redheads....never dated one :(

I married one. And she's also a librarian, so you know what that means... She reads a lot.


You ask her to put on glasses and her hair up just so she can take them off and let her hair down, don't you?
 
gar1013
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hopefully they're all real redheads. Would be nice to see that documented.

For science.
 
Mukster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gar1013: Hopefully they're all real redheads. Would be nice to see that documented.

For science.


I'll be in my bunk, "sciencing"...
 
DoBeDoBeDo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is disappointing them in the bedroom a form of bullying?  If so I'd bully them all, very badly!
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

snowybunting: Welp, at least my important parts don't have coronavirus.


Because they've been social distanced!


/sorry- had to say it
 
