 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Did anyone review this graphic before this was posted?   (usatoday.com) divider line
26
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

1375 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2020 at 10:27 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
arkansized [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Rule 34 in force
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Which one? There are like 27 graphics there, it's USA Today.
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Without a doubt.
 
Bondith
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You should see the one Drew posted last night.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That got a genuine lol from me this morning. Lowbrow for low times. Thanks subby.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Who says graphic artists don't have a sense of humor.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bondith: You should see the one Drew posted last night.


Fark is not his personal eroti....actually, it is his personal erotica site, isn't it?
 
ajgeek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I vote Italy.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That image has Peyronie's Disease.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I never thought I'd say this, but USA Today just made my day. Strange times.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A plague penis?
 
Bukharin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
grist.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's not a question. The US will be like Italy. It did too little, too late.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Someone found his sharpie
 
Hachitori
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah, that top graphic is confusing. It sure makes it look like the virus is spreading in sudden jerks and spurts.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Shine a blacklight on that and it's even worse.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Check how those countries behaved leading up to now. Compare how your country behaved up to this point and you'll be able to guess which way you are heading.
The graph having one lead up point is misleading (and unfortunate).
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Riley's ready for this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I got some droplets on me.
 
tasteme
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Looks like a lift in the atmosphere with spotty showers. Happens every morning
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
...one nation, under goo...
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Shine a blacklight on that and it's even worse.


Probably look like a Jackson Pollock painting.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: It's not a question. The US will be like Italy. It did too little, too late.


This is a very lagging indicator. We won't know if this slowed anything down until April until then it's gonna go up.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Check how those countries behaved leading up to now. Compare how your country behaved up to this point and you'll be able to guess which way you are heading.
The graph having one lead up point is misleading (and unfortunate).


And if you read the article, you'd see no one knows what the fark is going on or why it's happening.  So essentially, that chart is useless as an indicator of anything.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.