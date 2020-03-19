 Skip to content
Can't go to Disney because it's closed? Just create your own
31
    More: Spiffy, shot  
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...uh-huh...
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can get food poisoning and throw a thousand dollars in the trash right at home.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Kids, Sorry we had to cancel our Disneyworld vacation, but I have an idea!

Time to put on the fur suit and jump in the sauna! We're recreating Disney World!
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

ABC: Since Disney World's closure over the novel coronavirus, one woman from Rhode Island who's trip was canceled decided to bring some of the magic home, creating her very own Festival of Fantasy parade-pyrotechnics and all. https://t.co/811OV9Wcl2 https://t.co/knTKNetF8D


ABC at 9:59AM: look at this cute Disney Castle someone built.

Disney legal at 10 AM: Your home is a castle..its be a damn shame if someone took that from you.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Close the door to the bathroom and stand outside of it for 15 minutes?
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was like, "Please set the 'dragon' on fire!" Was not disappointed.

Reference: https://www.disneytouristb​log.com/fest​ival-of-fantasy-dragon-on-fire-at-magi​c-kingdom/
 
WellThatHappened
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...but with blackjack...and hookers!
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tinderfitles:

It's a cease & desist after all
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: tinderfitles:

It's a cease & desist after all


It's a world of lawyers and a world of fear,
It's a world of notices that make you appear.
It's a world of fees, so watch as we flee!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the castle from Shrek.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to get back to Disney again sometime it's a lot of fun if you don't make the mistake of bringing kids with you.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disney World deserves to suffer for tearing down Mr. Toad's Wild Ride years ago. Karma is a biatch, Mouseketeers.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, at Disney...
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Piker.

https://boingboing.net/2018/09/27/mr-​t​oad-for-reals.html
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Park did it!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disneyland In The Basement Of A House - Fantasyland Recreation / Full Tour & Interview with Larzland
Youtube bS504U1WjJg
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone still want to go even if it's closed?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marine1: [media.giphy.com image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


Came for Todd, leaving satisfied (and glad this was first).

/rewatching BoJack from the beginning
//currently in Season 5, through Free Churro, a classic
///maybe even more in awe of the show than the first time through
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WellThatHappened: ...but with blackjack...and hookers!


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see pyrotechnics. I see someone holding a lighter to a dog toy's nose for no apparent reason. What am I missing?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great.  Mom's playing with her Disney stuff again.  Somebody find her medication.
 
grinding_journalist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: [66.media.tumblr.com image 495x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


The eyes opening independently is what makes it. Those animators are subtle.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Small, enclosed space, Those Island. Pyrotechnics.

There's a recipe for a good time.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rhode not those.
Why can't ahddokoorect get a virus?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I don't see pyrotechnics. I see someone holding a lighter to a dog toy's nose for no apparent reason. What am I missing?


I believe that was a dragon breathing fire.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Small, enclosed space, Those Island. Pyrotechnics.

There's a recipe for a good time.


You'd think Rhode Island would be once bitten, twice shy about that kind of thing.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, that's 84 seconds of my life I'm never gonna get back...
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

