(CTV News)   Anyone that had Newfoundland as a world leader in Coronavirus response, come collect your bottle of screech. Since there's probably only one of you, don't forget to kiss the cod on the way out   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When I lived there for a bit, the province's slogan was "I'd rather be in Newfoundland!" and every time it came on TV we'd say "Why, God, why?"
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's some good rum, btw.

Yes I live near Canada, what of it?
 
Marine1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"All hands trowin' hands against ye coronavirus."
"Knows, Tommy, knows."
"All hands crooked, parkin' the disease right up side the boards."
"Long may your big jib draw, b'y's."
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Marrying your first cousin still OK.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sirrerun: [Fark user image image 850x637]


I'd say I came for this and am leaving satisfied, but that's just gross
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Never come between a Newfie and their alcohol.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Quarantine enforcement:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/You're not going anywhere.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Never come between a Newfie and their alcohol.


They're closing the liquor stores tomorrow.
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

xanadian: That's some good rum, btw.

Yes I live near Canada, what of it?


I like rum, and i know why it's called screech. Holy fark, a straight shot will make you screech.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Our gov response is ok, but late. We have three confirmed cases here, but that's more because there's almost no testing.

A significant portion of the population believes this is either overblown, a hoax, or a Chinese plot. We'll catch up to the rest of you, fear not.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What're ya at dere buddy?
 
Cndn Bacon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They really have been effective in minimizing the spread (or even arrival) of the virus in Newfoundland. In fact, all three of the cases that have been found in the province have been in Labrador. They still haven't had a single confirmed case on the island of Newfoundland. This can (and probably will) change but right now they're looking pretty successful.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cndn Bacon: They really have been effective in minimizing the spread (or even arrival) of the virus in Newfoundland. In fact, all three of the cases that have been found in the province have been in Labrador. They still haven't had a single confirmed case on the island of Newfoundland. This can (and probably will) change but right now they're looking pretty successful.

[Fark user image 543x630]


The location of the cases is just in the Labrador-Grenfell health region. They're not confirmed to be in Labrador. People have been in and out of airports, hotels, bars, and everywhere else here just like the rest of the planet. Newfoundlanders leave the island in droves in the winter months. We are a week or so away from a surge in cases.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: fragMasterFlash: Never come between a Newfie and their alcohol.

They're closing the liquor stores tomorrow.


Any delivery services?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Destructor: MillionDollarMo: fragMasterFlash: Never come between a Newfie and their alcohol.

They're closing the liquor stores tomorrow.

Any delivery services?

[Fark user image 350x436]


Unfotunately no, but local producers are fighting for it.
 
geduld
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My favorite Newfie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Destructor: MillionDollarMo: fragMasterFlash: Never come between a Newfie and their alcohol.

They're closing the liquor stores tomorrow.

Any delivery services?

[Fark user image 350x436]

Unfotunately no, but local producers are fighting for it.


Well, as ammunition, mention that WHO said dogs can't catch it.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Destructor: MillionDollarMo: Destructor: MillionDollarMo: fragMasterFlash: Never come between a Newfie and their alcohol.

They're closing the liquor stores tomorrow.

Any delivery services?

[Fark user image 350x436]

Unfotunately no, but local producers are fighting for it.

Well, as ammunition, mention that WHO said dogs can't catch it.


I'm told there are well trained delivery squads of giant dogs standing by.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Social isolation is easier when most of your days are spent drinking by yourself on a boat...
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No pics of adorable Newfie dogs? I am disappoint, Fark.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

