(Vox)   Know someone who doesn't think COVID-19 is worse than the flu? Just send them this link to tickle their fancy   (vox.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The flu doesn't eat holes in your lungs.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That 14 day incubation period is what makes this especially bad.  Well, all of those stats make it bad, but 14 days of spreading it without knowing you're infected is horrible.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we need to start representing % as # per 1000.

Your local highschool with 1000 kids.. Even at 0.2% thats 2 kids that may die.
Your small town with 1000 old people, 150 of them may die, possibly more.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For everyone who still thinks this is no big deal...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, like your Fox news watching relative would read anything else. Wait...Vox, Fox...maybe you could trick them.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody in my office tested positive and now we're formally closed for at least 14 days.

Management is protecting his/her privacy, but they say they have reached out to everyone who had been in recent contact with this person and asked them to self-quarantine. They didn't reach out to me, so knock on wood.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personally, I'm really surprised people are still pretending like this is any worse than a tummy ache. I've been ignoring the fake news for a long time now, and haven't personally experienced it or know anyone who has, but I was raised on the internet and I heard one random person on twitter say it's not a big deal, and I trust them more than the media, so I am basically an expert on this now.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: For everyone who still thinks this is no big deal...

[Fark user image 358x477]


You can use that for people that think it's going to kill us all as well.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the flu has killed 61,000 Americans in 2018, one of the rare "facts" that Trump has said that were actually true.

Of course, you know this means that somebody has successfully fed Trump's brain a fact that was true.

I am amazed at how much more reasonable Trump's posts are. It's as if somebody has stolen his password or he has gotten the scare of his life by being made to take a Cov-19 test.

He's one of those bastids who "are never sick", who are unbearable when sick, and who think everybody else is malingering and faking because he is not sick.

We all know a lot of them.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who is on a 24hrs on, 48hrs off COVID task force, I'm getting a kick
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turnip_the_radio: Yeah, like your Fox news watching relative would read anything else. Wait...Vox, Fox...maybe you could trick them.


Box. The Delivery Network.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: For everyone who still thinks this is no big deal...

[Fark user image 358x477]


Sign of the times: I saw that image and my first thought was "I hope they disinfected the screen first"
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turnip_the_radio: Yeah, like your Fox news watching relative would read anything else. Wait...Vox, Fox...maybe you could trick them.


Ve haf vays of making you vacth  Vox....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: For everyone who still thinks this is no big deal...

[Fark user image 358x477]


I'm not sure how smashing their face onto a monitor that you're touching is going to help them or you if the screen is covered with someone's virulent detritus.

Plus, that guy looks like he might be Clark Kent with those glasses, so... I'm just sayin' it's probably smart not to accidentally piss off superman.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cthulhu Theory: Personally, I'm really surprised people are still pretending like this is any worse than a tummy ache. I've been ignoring the fake news for a long time now, and haven't personally experienced it or know anyone who has, but I was raised on the internet and I heard one random person on twitter say it's not a big deal, and I trust them more than the media, so I am basically an expert on this now.


And since that random twitter post got greened on fark, you can definitely count that as fact.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That R0 (Basic Reproduction number) is a big deal. 1.3 = flu, coronavirus = 2 to 2.5. 1 person with coronavirus gives it to 2 to 2.5 people.  It's a measure of how easily a virus spreads, assuming daily life goes on as normal.

If social distancing, etc. can get the number down, the difference can be huge.

At 2.5, an average infectee will lead to 600+ new infections in one month.
At 1.25, an average infectee will lead to 4 new infections in one month.

/ Yes, I did just learn this in the past few days from google and wikipedia
 
desertgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: That 14 day incubation period is what makes this especially bad.  Well, all of those stats make it bad, but 14 days of spreading it without knowing you're infected is horrible.


That's the scariest part: that one could be totally asymptomatic and yet give it to their elderly parents or their coworkers without knowing it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saying that flu kills .1% of people and Covid-19 kills 1% of people doesn't get much traction in the math illiterate.  Just say it kills 10 times as many people.  Or 34 times as many people if you're going with the high end.

Or better yet, just say it's 10 times more deadly!  That sounds much more intense.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Somebody in my office tested positive and now we're formally closed for at least 14 days.

Management is protecting his/her privacy, but they say they have reached out to everyone who had been in recent contact with this person and asked them to self-quarantine. They didn't reach out to me, so knock on wood.


But you don't even have to be in direct contact with them. Just by being in the same area as they were could infect you. Not trying to scare you but it is a pretty scary thing.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm not going to tickle their fancy. We don't have that kind of relationship.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MindStalker: I think we need to start representing % as # per 1000.

Your local highschool with 1000 kids.. Even at 0.2% thats 2 kids that may die.
Your small town with 1000 old people, 150 of them may die, possibly more.


That's a good idea in theory, but the problem is the virus doesn't appear to impact young people the same way it does adults. As a matter of fact, I last I checked the death rate for people under 20 is practically 0.  

The reason to be worried about kids isn't because they'll die, but because they're more active and touch more things, which means they're liable to spread it more adults.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Somebody in my office tested positive and now we're formally closed for at least 14 days.

Management is protecting his/her privacy, but they say they have reached out to everyone who had been in recent contact with this person and asked them to self-quarantine. They didn't reach out to me, so knock on wood.


That was my work (a public library) last Friday. All of a sudden, one branch shut down and the head of the library announced we were closing until the 31st. Later that evening, he announced that a staff member tested positive and two others were notified to get tested. I wasn't one of them, but I had been there a couple of days prior and so I've stayed inside since then other than to take some walks and put some gas in my car (the station wasn't busy at all).
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Super Chronic: Somebody in my office tested positive and now we're formally closed for at least 14 days.

Management is protecting his/her privacy, but they say they have reached out to everyone who had been in recent contact with this person and asked them to self-quarantine. They didn't reach out to me, so knock on wood.

But you don't even have to be in direct contact with them. Just by being in the same area as they were could infect you. Not trying to scare you but it is a pretty scary thing.


Yeah, or having pressed the same elevator button, or whatever.

They did say this person is on the 43rd floor, and I'm on the 46th. Still, yeah, I'm not out of the woods.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Super Chronic: Somebody in my office tested positive and now we're formally closed for at least 14 days.

Management is protecting his/her privacy, but they say they have reached out to everyone who had been in recent contact with this person and asked them to self-quarantine. They didn't reach out to me, so knock on wood.

But you don't even have to be in direct contact with them. Just by being in the same area as they were could infect you. Not trying to scare you but it is a pretty scary thing.

Yeah, or having pressed the same elevator button, or whatever.

They did say this person is on the 43rd floor, and I'm on the 46th. Still, yeah, I'm not out of the woods.


.... And, of course, even if I wasn't ever close to this person, maybe I was close to someone who was close to this person... on down the line.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: MindStalker: I think we need to start representing % as # per 1000.

Your local highschool with 1000 kids.. Even at 0.2% thats 2 kids that may die.
Your small town with 1000 old people, 150 of them may die, possibly more.

That's a good idea in theory, but the problem is the virus doesn't appear to impact young people the same way it does adults. As a matter of fact, I last I checked the death rate for people under 20 is practically 0.  

The reason to be worried about kids isn't because they'll die, but because they're more active and touch more things, which means they're liable to spread it more adults.


So maybe we should just tell the people that are most at risk to stay inside.
 
Thunderpickle [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Also, there is a vaccine to reduce 'flu infection rate.  That is a VERY important difference.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: Personally, I'm really surprised people are still pretending like this is any worse than a tummy ache. I've been ignoring the fake news for a long time now, and haven't personally experienced it or know anyone who has, but I was raised on the internet and I heard one random person on twitter say it's not a big deal, and I trust them more than the media, so I am basically an expert on this now.


I think I know you.  And about 50 of yuor clones
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Laypeople on social media who get lucky and are sometimes half right are just as dangerous as deniers. Get your info from CDC, WHO, and your state dept of health, NOT Twitter, Dr. Phil, Vox, Reddit or Facebook. Or even Fark.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Anyone else get a kick out of this weaksauce capoeira video playing where these women are practicing social distancing martial arts on the side of the page?

Seems so appropriate for caronavirus threads. "Ima beat you up from over here!" "Oh yeah? Well I'ma bet you up from over here!!" Ha!
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: Cthulhu Theory: Personally, I'm really surprised people are still pretending like this is any worse than a tummy ache. I've been ignoring the fake news for a long time now, and haven't personally experienced it or know anyone who has, but I was raised on the internet and I heard one random person on twitter say it's not a big deal, and I trust them more than the media, so I am basically an expert on this now.

I think I know you.  And about 50 of yuor clones


We are legion. Resistance is futile. You will assimilate us. We are the Covid.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Well, the flu has killed 61,000 Americans in 2018, one of the rare "facts" that Trump has said that were actually true.

Of course, you know this means that somebody has successfully fed Trump's brain a fact that was true.

I am amazed at how much more reasonable Trump's posts are. It's as if somebody has stolen his password or he has gotten the scare of his life by being made to take a Cov-19 test.

He's one of those bastids who "are never sick", who are unbearable when sick, and who think everybody else is malingering and faking because he is not sick.

We all know a lot of them.


The 2017-18 season saw about 45 million Americans infected with influenza and about 62,000 deaths. Estimates are that 40-70% of Americans will get infected by Covid-19 - that's 132 million to 230 million infections. Even with a 1% death rate (which is lower than the published rates but published rates are elevated because we aren't testing nearly enough people) - that's 1.3 to 2.3 million deaths. Comparing this to influenza is irresponsible.

But not nearly as irresponsible as Musk calling it the common cold.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fox News turning the corner on this thing must finally be having an effect. The morons I know who have been trying to compare COVID-19 to the seasonal flu have been unusually quiet the last couple of days.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Cthulhu Theory: MindStalker: I think we need to start representing % as # per 1000.

Your local highschool with 1000 kids.. Even at 0.2% thats 2 kids that may die.
Your small town with 1000 old people, 150 of them may die, possibly more.

That's a good idea in theory, but the problem is the virus doesn't appear to impact young people the same way it does adults. As a matter of fact, I last I checked the death rate for people under 20 is practically 0.  

The reason to be worried about kids isn't because they'll die, but because they're more active and touch more things, which means they're liable to spread it more adults.

So maybe we should just tell the people that are most at risk to stay inside.


I was thinking, maybe we can murder all those trojan horses they call children and start whippin up a fresh batch once everything settles down in a giant orgy of sex and bodily fluids.

Staying inside sounds much less fun.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: MindStalker: I think we need to start representing % as # per 1000.

Your local highschool with 1000 kids.. Even at 0.2% thats 2 kids that may die.
Your small town with 1000 old people, 150 of them may die, possibly more.

That's a good idea in theory, but the problem is the virus doesn't appear to impact young people the same way it does adults. As a matter of fact, I last I checked the death rate for people under 20 is practically 0.  

The reason to be worried about kids isn't because they'll die, but because they're more active and touch more things, which means they're liable to spread it more adults.


Yes, as I said its about 2% for most adults and about 0.2% for teenagers. Even at 0.2% that's 2 per 1000 which is a lot more than more teenagers think 0.2% is.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: Jeebus Saves: Cthulhu Theory: MindStalker: I think we need to start representing % as # per 1000.

Your local highschool with 1000 kids.. Even at 0.2% thats 2 kids that may die.
Your small town with 1000 old people, 150 of them may die, possibly more.

That's a good idea in theory, but the problem is the virus doesn't appear to impact young people the same way it does adults. As a matter of fact, I last I checked the death rate for people under 20 is practically 0.  

The reason to be worried about kids isn't because they'll die, but because they're more active and touch more things, which means they're liable to spread it more adults.

So maybe we should just tell the people that are most at risk to stay inside.

I was thinking, maybe we can murder all those trojan horses they call children and start whippin up a fresh batch once everything settles down in a giant orgy of sex and bodily fluids.

Staying inside sounds much less fun.


Murder has a lot of negative connotations.  I say we call them "sacrifices" and build a giant pyramid to conduct these sacrifices on top of.  That way it looks like were doing gods work and adds some legitimacy to it.  Otherwise, your idea sounds pretty good.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Cthulhu Theory: Jeebus Saves: Cthulhu Theory: MindStalker: I think we need to start representing % as # per 1000.

Your local highschool with 1000 kids.. Even at 0.2% thats 2 kids that may die.
Your small town with 1000 old people, 150 of them may die, possibly more.

That's a good idea in theory, but the problem is the virus doesn't appear to impact young people the same way it does adults. As a matter of fact, I last I checked the death rate for people under 20 is practically 0.  

The reason to be worried about kids isn't because they'll die, but because they're more active and touch more things, which means they're liable to spread it more adults.

So maybe we should just tell the people that are most at risk to stay inside.

I was thinking, maybe we can murder all those trojan horses they call children and start whippin up a fresh batch once everything settles down in a giant orgy of sex and bodily fluids.

Staying inside sounds much less fun.

Murder has a lot of negative connotations.  I say we call them "sacrifices" and build a giant pyramid to conduct these sacrifices on top of.  That way it looks like were doing gods work and adds some legitimacy to it.  Otherwise, your idea sounds pretty good.


Plus, everyone can see the sacrifices from the top of the murder pyramid! And when we're done, we can watch people engaging in the orgy when we need a break!

You're a friggin genius!!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cretinbob: The flu doesn't eat holes in your lungs.


Well, it can. It's rare, but influenza can cause viral pneumonia, it's the primary way that it kills.

Covid-19 just does that much more often.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
One of my Trump humping relatives posted this last night.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Because facts always work with these people.
 
Remarkable_Anus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: MindStalker: I think we need to start representing % as # per 1000.

Your local highschool with 1000 kids.. Even at 0.2% thats 2 kids that may die.
Your small town with 1000 old people, 150 of them may die, possibly more.

That's a good idea in theory, but the problem is the virus doesn't appear to impact young people the same way it does adults. As a matter of fact, I last I checked the death rate for people under 20 is practically 0.  

The reason to be worried about kids isn't because they'll die, but because they're more active and touch more things, which means they're liable to spread it more adults.


Which is why I packed a bag and sent my child out on their own.....It'll build some character and they'll most likely survive this.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: Jeebus Saves: Cthulhu Theory: Jeebus Saves: Cthulhu Theory: MindStalker: I think we need to start representing % as # per 1000.

Your local highschool with 1000 kids.. Even at 0.2% thats 2 kids that may die.
Your small town with 1000 old people, 150 of them may die, possibly more.

That's a good idea in theory, but the problem is the virus doesn't appear to impact young people the same way it does adults. As a matter of fact, I last I checked the death rate for people under 20 is practically 0.  

The reason to be worried about kids isn't because they'll die, but because they're more active and touch more things, which means they're liable to spread it more adults.

So maybe we should just tell the people that are most at risk to stay inside.

I was thinking, maybe we can murder all those trojan horses they call children and start whippin up a fresh batch once everything settles down in a giant orgy of sex and bodily fluids.

Staying inside sounds much less fun.

Murder has a lot of negative connotations.  I say we call them "sacrifices" and build a giant pyramid to conduct these sacrifices on top of.  That way it looks like were doing gods work and adds some legitimacy to it.  Otherwise, your idea sounds pretty good.

Plus, everyone can see the sacrifices from the top of the murder pyramid! And when we're done, we can watch people engaging in the orgy when we need a break!

You're a friggin genius!!


Sacrifice pyramid, not murder pyramid.  Be careful with your phrasing.  I don't want to have to issue twitter apologies to people who get confused and think we're murdering children at the orgy.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
1 in 5 hospitalization rate?

That's... that's gonna be a problem...
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Cthulhu Theory: Jeebus Saves: Cthulhu Theory: Jeebus Saves: Cthulhu Theory: MindStalker: I think we need to start representing % as # per 1000.

Your local highschool with 1000 kids.. Even at 0.2% thats 2 kids that may die.
Your small town with 1000 old people, 150 of them may die, possibly more.

That's a good idea in theory, but the problem is the virus doesn't appear to impact young people the same way it does adults. As a matter of fact, I last I checked the death rate for people under 20 is practically 0.  

The reason to be worried about kids isn't because they'll die, but because they're more active and touch more things, which means they're liable to spread it more adults.

So maybe we should just tell the people that are most at risk to stay inside.

I was thinking, maybe we can murder all those trojan horses they call children and start whippin up a fresh batch once everything settles down in a giant orgy of sex and bodily fluids.

Staying inside sounds much less fun.

Murder has a lot of negative connotations.  I say we call them "sacrifices" and build a giant pyramid to conduct these sacrifices on top of.  That way it looks like were doing gods work and adds some legitimacy to it.  Otherwise, your idea sounds pretty good.

Plus, everyone can see the sacrifices from the top of the murder pyramid! And when we're done, we can watch people engaging in the orgy when we need a break!

You're a friggin genius!!

Sacrifice pyramid, not murder pyramid.  Be careful with your phrasing.  I don't want to have to issue twitter apologies to people who get confused and think we're murdering children at the orgy.


You're right, branding is important! It's nice to know some of us have usernames that check out.
 
joker420
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Still waiting for the final numbers but it appears that the two will be close.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: [Fark user image 425x425]One of my Trump humping relatives posted this last night.


I wish twitter and FB would shut down, they are not helping much
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

skozlaw: 1 in 5 hospitalization rate?

That's... that's gonna be a problem...


Well... there's a big caveat in that there appears to be an extraordinarily large amount of people who get the virus and show precisely 0 symptoms.  The exact numbers are hard to determine since people without symptoms or exposure haven't been getting tested much;  The one big exception is the Diamond Princess where of the 712 positives, ~330 of them still have yet to show any symptoms.

If those numbers hold up across the larger population, that means that it is far less deadly than what the tested population would show.  On the other hand, it is also absolutely terrifying that 40-50% of the people who get the virus are asymptomatic Typhoid Marys...
 
patrick767
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: So maybe we should just tell the people that are most at risk to stay inside.


Nope. Applying quarantine and social distancing measures only to the most at risk is nowhere near enough. The Imperial College of London's paper from March 16th estimated 2.2 million deaths in the US if our approach was "do nothing" to mitigate/suppress the spread of the virus, but quarantine and social distancing for just the at-risk population (over 70 yrs old) only cuts that in half, and still gives an infection peak that would require 8 times the number of critical care beds as the US's surge capacity.

Applying social distancing across the board, plus quarantine measures, isolating cases, and keeping schools/universities closed is far more effective and may keep us under the capacity of our health care system.
 
