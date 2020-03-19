 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Christ the Redeemer and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now if only He could bleed out Coronavirus test reagent.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well so far the invisible man isn't helping.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Well so far the invisible man isn't helping.


He does work in mysterious ways, like a bipolar alcoholic.
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knock it off.  This isn't twitter...
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you mean the god who could save everyone but is chosing to let people panic and suffer ?

ya go ahead and get your panties moist for that
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You forgot America but put up Malaysia's flag twice.
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ what an asshole
 
arkansized [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beautiful.
Inspirational.

WelcometoFark.jpg
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine there's no sky wizard - it's easy if you try...
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: You forgot America but put up Malaysia's flag twice.


We're on the back, probably somewhere around the ass, and deservedly so.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sergeant Loyce and the Amazing Technicolor Rubbers (NSFW language):

The Boys in Company C (1978)- The first day at boot camp
Youtube Z0H1JBE-ZmU
 
Mad Morf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoohoodilly: Christ what an asshole


I think you left out a period.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a striking statue and image.

Imagine what could be accomplished if that energy was put toward something useful instead of a monument to man's devotion to adult make-believe.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks pretty lit. I fear he's taking this water into wine thing a bit too far.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do I always, always, always read that as Christ the Reindeer?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: cretinbob: Well so far the invisible man isn't helping.

He does work in mysterious ways, like a bipolar alcoholic.


Why must God be benevolent?

I mean, that's the assumption, right?  That God *MUST* be benevolent and omnipotent, and when bad things happen, it's him "working in mysterious ways".

But I think I have a simpler explanation that better fits the data:  He or she is not omnipotent, and is a malevolent asshole.

If nice things happen to you, it's not because "Gott mitt uns" or you done prayed real good, it's because he or she is too busy screwing over someone else.   Go ahead and read the actual Bible, especially the Old Testament.   God is a serious asshole in some of those stories.  Smiting entire cities because they caught teh ghey, wiping out 99.9999999% of mankind by drowning them, telling people they have to sacrifice their own children to him, the list goes on and on.

Then, when he sees faith is waning because people are catching on to him, he sends a hippie down as a PR stunt to bolster his image.  "Oh, that crap in Leviticus?  You can forget that".

Then we get the rise of Islam, started by a pedophile and spread by the sword, and God has the two big branches of his believers fight each other for centuries, and both sides periodically attempting to wipe out the OG believers, the Jews.


I mean, honestly, I'm having a hard time how anyone could believe that God is benevolent.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeebus Saves

Fark off with the twitter links.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is He going to start doing shiat now?
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: CarnySaur: cretinbob: Well so far the invisible man isn't helping.

He does work in mysterious ways, like a bipolar alcoholic.

Why must God be benevolent?

I mean, that's the assumption, right?  That God *MUST* be benevolent and omnipotent, and when bad things happen, it's him "working in mysterious ways".

But I think I have a simpler explanation that better fits the data:  He or she is not omnipotent, and is a malevolent asshole.

If nice things happen to you, it's not because "Gott mitt uns" or you done prayed real good, it's because he or she is too busy screwing over someone else.   Go ahead and read the actual Bible, especially the Old Testament.   God is a serious asshole in some of those stories.  Smiting entire cities because they caught teh ghey, wiping out 99.9999999% of mankind by drowning them, telling people they have to sacrifice their own children to him, the list goes on and on.

Then, when he sees faith is waning because people are catching on to him, he sends a hippie down as a PR stunt to bolster his image.  "Oh, that crap in Leviticus?  You can forget that".

Then we get the rise of Islam, started by a pedophile and spread by the sword, and God has the two big branches of his believers fight each other for centuries, and both sides periodically attempting to wipe out the OG believers, the Jews.


I mean, honestly, I'm having a hard time how anyone could believe that God is benevolent.


I have an even simpler explanation than that!
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turnip_the_radio: I have an even simpler explanation than that!


Well, so do I, but the starting assumption for many people is that God exists.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Well so far the invisible man isn't helping.


Isn't helping?  He pushed the "Plague 3" button, why would He help?

He's tired of listening to people who use their "religion" as an excuse to be dicks.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: cretinbob: Well so far the invisible man isn't helping.

Isn't helping?  He pushed the "Plague 3" button, why would He help?

He's tired of listening to people who use their "religion" as an excuse to be dicks.


Again, the assumption that, assuming God actually exists, he must be basically benevolent and doesn't want his followers to be dicks.
 
