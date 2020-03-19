 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   No doubt FEMA has been on top of everything, and keeping us up to date on all coronavirus-related news which helps the public. FEMA: "We're doing what now?"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
30
    More: Awkward, Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA officials, last week, President Donald Trump, ABC News, FEMA spokeswoman Elizabeth Litzow, FEMA, James Lee Witt  
•       •       •

1026 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2020 at 1:13 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Additionally, the administration is working with the private sector to develop a website Americans can visit to determine whether a test is needed and, if so, facilitate testing at a nearby location

1. No one "needs" a test.
2. No one is getting a test.

I hope that clears things up a bit for now.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Its an infectious disease. Thats CDC territory. Fema is for farking up the response to physical disasters
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Its an infectious disease. Thats CDC territory. Fema is for farking up the response to physical disasters


They aren't sure they are up to farking up the response.
They say they need 5 trillion dollars to be sure.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Its an infectious disease. Thats CDC territory. Fema is for farking up the response to physical disasters



Mission Statement
The mission of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is to reduce the loss of life and property and protect our institutions from all hazards by leading and supporting the nation in a comprehensive, risk-based emergency management program of mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FEMA did not provide one concrete example of what the agency is doing to help.

FEMA: We're doing lots of things.
Interviewer: Like what?
FEMA: All the things.
Interviewer: Can you name just one?
FEMA: Oh, there are so many, it's hard to pick just one.
Interviewer: I'm starting to think you're dodging the question.
FEMA: <smokebomb>
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Heck of a job, Brownie
 
Spindle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FEMA will be there to supply the body bags to cart off the overflow
 
PunGent
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Additionally, the administration is working with the private sector to develop a website Americans can visit to determine whether a test is needed and, if so, facilitate testing at a nearby location

1. No one "needs" a test.
2. No one is getting a test.

I hope that clears things up a bit for now.


Long depressing interview with a poor bastard who tried to get tested; tldr, the system broke down completely.

He wouldn't say they outright lied to him, but they might as well have.

Took the swabs, never processed them, told him he'd only be contacted if the test was positive.  And that was after his personal physician followed up every step of they way.

Think about that.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Thanks libs, but if the choices are COVID-19 and a black helicopter ride to a FEMA atheist indoctrination abortion camp megaplex, I'll take my chances with the virus.
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I blame President Obama. If only he had created some sort of task force, a pandemic response team perhaps, that was based in the White House and would work with all of the various agencies in case there was some sort of pandemic spreading around the world.Yeah, if only he had created such a team...

/Sarcasm, obviously
//Should be obvious but the Trumpeters are morans
 
NeuroticRocker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe he can get the NTSB, after all they're about public safety.
 
bdub77
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The coronavirus is a national emergency. FEMA could act as a liaison to the NIH/CDC in finding places to put patients, getting beds setup, rigging up ventilators, working on access to masks, working with the medical industry to manufacture the right drugs to help fight the infections, coordinating efforts to get food to impoverished people who might need it, basically anything related to this direct medical disaster.

However, the Trump administration is run by a boatload of the WORST F*CKING PEOPLE. So if you expect any of its agencies to be run in any kind of mildly competent, you're kidding yourself. You'll be lucky if they don't actively f*ck everything up and make it worse.
 
Mock26
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: lifeslammer: Its an infectious disease. Thats CDC territory. Fema is for farking up the response to physical disasters


Mission Statement
The mission of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is to reduce the loss of life and property and protect our institutions from all hazards by leading and supporting the nation in a comprehensive, risk-based emergency management program of mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can someone spray Donnie with the hose to get him off Ivankas leg and back to work?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

PunGent: Marcus Aurelius: Additionally, the administration is working with the private sector to develop a website Americans can visit to determine whether a test is needed and, if so, facilitate testing at a nearby location

1. No one "needs" a test.
2. No one is getting a test.

I hope that clears things up a bit for now.

Long depressing interview with a poor bastard who tried to get tested; tldr, the system broke down completely.

He wouldn't say they outright lied to him, but they might as well have.

Took the swabs, never processed them, told him he'd only be contacted if the test was positive.  And that was after his personal physician followed up every step of they way.

Think about that.


I know 4 people who most likely have it and have not been tested.

3 of them were doing work at a hospital in seattle 2 weeks ago and 1 works in the office when they came back.  All 4 of them are low risk (early 30's or younger with no medical conditions and are relatively in shape).  They've been told to self isolate, that they probably have it, but none are being tested as the tests are needed for higher risk or critical infrastructure.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe this will help calm you down:  as part of my work, we documented exercises last summer all thru my state, where the FEMA and state EMA  plus the Transportation department and state police and national guard coordinated actual movement of dummy loads of medical supplies to see how fast and how well we can stage and transport and distribute something like a virus cure or other supplies, say, ventilators.  The exercise was extensive, and cross-disciplinary, and the good news was, it seemed to work very well. The samples went from airports to trucks to warehouses and other staging areas, right to hospitals, pallet-load after pallet-load. They even practiced backup plans to counter simulated disruptions, like using Transportation Department dump trucks as emergency courier vehicles for the pallets. Everything worked as it should. When there IS a vaccine ready to push out to the public, there will be no problem as far as transportation and logistics in Illinois. This is part of what FEMA does.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Thanks libs, but if the choices are COVID-19 and a black helicopter ride to a FEMA atheist indoctrination abortion camp megaplex, I'll take my chances with the virus.


That's happening.  Don't you worry.  Shelter in place order is coming.  Between 3 and 4 EST tomorrow it will be announced and will go into effect on monday.  Mark my words!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Construct temporary medical facilities where needed
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: lifeslammer: Its an infectious disease. Thats CDC territory. Fema is for farking up the response to physical disasters


Mission Statement
The mission of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is to reduce the loss of life and property and protect our institutions from all hazards by leading and supporting the nation in a comprehensive, risk-based emergency management program of mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery.


And you assume they know more than the CDC on how to properly handle this because....
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Construct temporary medical facilities where needed
[Fark user image 285x422]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
coneyfark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They do need to get FEMA involved. We could use the trailers from Katrina for quarantine purposes. The formaldehyde-lacing in those prefabs could be the cure for this scourge.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mock26: I blame President Obama. If only he had created some sort of task force, a pandemic response team perhaps, that was based in the White House and would work with all of the various agencies in case there was some sort of pandemic spreading around the world.Yeah, if only he had created such a team...

/Sarcasm, obviously
//Should be obvious but the Trumpeters are morans


There was a guy in the comment section of my local news channel's Facebook posts claiming this is all Obama's fault for not stockpiling enough supplies while he was president.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is it wrong that at this point I envision FEMA as the kid in the classroom that is staring at their desk whispering "please don't pick me" over and over?
 
tekmo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

El Dudereno: There was a guy in the comment section of my local news channel's Facebook posts claiming this is all Obama's fault for not stockpiling enough supplies while he was president.


Did he start his comment with, "I'm not a racist, but..."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you are testing those who appear ill, you're finding out too late.

If you are testing everybody and running down contacts of positive cases, you can slow and stop this.

We won't do that, because that would expose many more cases and make Donnie look bad.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: no_tan_lines: lifeslammer: Its an infectious disease. Thats CDC territory. Fema is for farking up the response to physical disasters


Mission Statement
The mission of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is to reduce the loss of life and property and protect our institutions from all hazards by leading and supporting the nation in a comprehensive, risk-based emergency management program of mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery.

And you assume they know more than the CDC on how to properly handle this because....


Because their purpose in being is logistics - moving what ever the fark is needed to handle an emergency to where it needs to be.  See note left by farker that you apparently missed.

Any Pie Left: Maybe this will help calm you down:  as part of my work, we documented exercises last summer all thru my state, where the FEMA and state EMA  plus the Transportation department and state police and national guard coordinated actual movement of dummy loads of medical supplies to see how fast and how well we can stage and transport and distribute something like a virus cure or other supplies, say, ventilators.  The exercise was extensive, and cross-disciplinary, and the good news was, it seemed to work very well. The samples went from airports to trucks to warehouses and other staging areas, right to hospitals, pallet-load after pallet-load. They even practiced backup plans to counter simulated disruptions, like using Transportation Department dump trucks as emergency courier vehicles for the pallets. Everything worked as it should. When there IS a vaccine ready to push out to the public, there will be no problem as far as transportation and logistics in Illinois. This is part of what FEMA does.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can assure you FEMA has been doing stuff.  In fact, our director has been quite busy doing planning work wi...

FEMA officials, since the weekend, have refused to provide a single concrete example of what the agency is doing or has done - beyond planning -

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is a Republican administration. During Republican administrations, FEMA waits for the states to present them with a plan for what each state is going to do and what each state needs from them. This is what screwed up the Katrina response, FEMA waited for three days for the states to tell them what to do.

During Democratic administrations, FEMA takes the lead on planning and tells the states what is needed.

That has been FEMA's problem ever since it went public. It was far more effective when it was just tasked with evacuating NYC and other urban areas if nuclear war was deemed closer than a few days. It had a perfect record carrying out its mandate until the modern incarnation.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: no_tan_lines: lifeslammer: Its an infectious disease. Thats CDC territory. Fema is for farking up the response to physical disasters


Mission Statement
The mission of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is to reduce the loss of life and property and protect our institutions from all hazards by leading and supporting the nation in a comprehensive, risk-based emergency management program of mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery.

And you assume they know more than the CDC on how to properly handle this because....


Seeing how there's practically no tests available, I'm not sure it matters who is in charge.  May as well be the 3 Stooges at this point.

/it's the 3 stooges
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.