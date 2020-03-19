 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Breaker, breaker, one nine. Thirteen rest stops now opening in PA to allow the highway heroes a place to stretch, nap, and text home while supplying our nation   (wjactv.com) divider line
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whole lotta blowin' goin on!
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So up till now rest stops weren't allowed to be used as....rest stops?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
East Bound and Down. Smokey and the Bandit. Truck moments compilation..
Youtube QRLfPTOMbw0
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've driven through PA, there have always been rest stops
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: So up till now rest stops weren't allowed to be used as....rest stops?


All of the rest stops in my state closed years ago. Some were removed entirely. Others were barricaded off with huge blocks of concrete.
 
Cormee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: So up till now rest stops weren't allowed to be used as....rest stops?


They were, but now they're HERO truck stops.

/CryingEagle.jpg
 
musicmanboston
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Excuse me? You closed your rest areas? To Truckers? Who are the only people who are going to bring you toilet paper? Who was the Farknut who did not think this through?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

chitownmike: I've driven through PA, there have always been rest stops


Feel free to RTFA. Come back and share what you learn with the class.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hooverphonic - Revolver
Youtube P1y9T4d5j2I
 
Spaceballer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Won't someone please think of the lot lizards?
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I knew the economy would provide me an opportunity!

/I charge extra without the dentures
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Otherwise known as "Trucker hook-up spots"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

musicmanboston: Excuse me? You closed your rest areas? To Truckers? Who are the only people who are going to bring you toilet paper? Who was the Farknut who did not think this through?


https://www.ta-petro.com/
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did they rescind the speed limit for trucks lately?

I was on the freeway two days ago and kept getting passed, and I was hauling the mail.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: I knew the economy would provide me an opportunity!

/I charge extra without the dentures


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Truck Driver And His Mate (Pet Shop Boys Live @ Savoy Theatre 1997)
Youtube TM9Ajg5pmxI


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rJppn​G​1tflU
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pounddawg: [Fark user image image 850x605]


That poor driver, literally going around with a target on his back.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is good news for subbys mom.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I realized last night that the traditional "truck stop" restaurants were going to have to be heavily exempted when other dine-in establishments have to close.

They're our supply line.  If truck drivers can't eat, NOBODY ELSE WILL EAT.
 
