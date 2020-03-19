 Skip to content
(CNN)   EU commissioner asks Netflix to switch all streaming to standard definition so the series of tubes doesn't get clogged   (cnn.com) divider line
    European Commission, European Union, European Commissioner Thierry Breton, network efficiency, Mark Zuckerberg, Lise Fuhr, Telecom operators, standard definition  
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People need entertainment.  Other option is riots.  Keep it HD, the internet will figure it out.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Or just maintain and upgrade peering agreements. That's literally what we pay ISPs for, and there's no excuse to not already have capacity in place. Netflix and the backbones have fulfilled their end of the bargain; ISPs either need to be sued or fined for not fulfilling theirs. This shiat is what's happening in America on low demand dates with several ISPs.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If I can only view pixellated porn I'm killing myself.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A lot of shows are 4K now, so wouldn't limiting the steam to 720p remove a lot of the stress while keeping the picture acceptable. 480p is pretty hard to watch these days.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The internet is not full.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Shazam999: If I can only view pixellated porn I'm killing myself.


This explains the suicide rate in Japan.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought Netflix & chill meant it didn't matter what the picture quality looked like. People are actually watching the movie?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Shazam999: If I can only view pixellated porn I'm killing myself.


You obviously weren't around for the golden years of scrambled porn.

I've jerked off to more blurry kneecaps that kind of looked like boobs than I can count.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I thought Netflix & chill meant it didn't matter what the picture quality looked like. People are actually watching the movie?


She's got to have something to do while you vainly trash around.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I had Monday written down for when this was coming.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I thought Netflix & chill meant it didn't matter what the picture quality looked like. People are actually watching the movie?


What if you are doing it doggy style so you can both watch X-Files?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Whelp, here we are once again the companies that provide our infrastructure on the farking cheap, that refuse to keep up demand and technology while at the same time charging us 4-5 times for shiat services meanwhile other countries are all "what do you mean you can't get dark fiber run to your house?"

Where our place is in North Florida I kind of get it, we are on high speed DSL because, well, the houses are farking miles apart. But by options where I our apart is in Oakland CA, choice is Comcast or the slowest farking sat service on the planet.

In Oakland, in 2020.

Farking joke.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Shazam999: If I can only view pixellated porn I'm killing myself.


You would not have survived the 90s.
 
Massa Damnata [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just download some more RAM, you'll be fine.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Whelp, here we are once again the companies that provide our infrastructure on the farking cheap, that refuse to keep up demand and technology while at the same time charging us 4-5 times for shiat services meanwhile other countries are all "what do you mean you can't get dark fiber run to your house?"

Where our place is in North Florida I kind of get it, we are on high speed DSL because, well, the houses are farking miles apart. But by options where I our apart is in Oakland CA, choice is Comcast or the slowest farking sat service on the planet.

In Oakland, in 2020.

Farking joke.


Jeeze I really need to use Preview

/Sorry for that one.
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Shazam999: If I can only view pixellated porn I'm killing myself.

You obviously weren't around for the golden years of scrambled porn.

I've jerked off to more blurry kneecaps that kind of looked like boobs than I can count.

[Fark user image 425x319]


I see a nipple!!!
 
farkyorefeelings
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Shazam999: If I can only view pixellated porn I'm killing myself.

You obviously weren't around for the golden years of scrambled porn.

I've jerked off to more blurry kneecaps that kind of looked like boobs than I can count.

[Fark user image 425x319]


HOT!

/i'll be in my bunkbed
 
Samsonite Swan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This will just be fodder for the telecons to say how much better the US system is: classifying internet access as a "utility" (or breaking up the regulated monopolies, removing bandwidth caps, etc.) is BAD, and would result in "rationing".
 
outtatowner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Whelp, here we are once again the companies that provide our infrastructure on the farking cheap, that refuse to keep up demand and technology while at the same time charging us 4-5 times for shiat services meanwhile other countries are all "what do you mean you can't get dark fiber run to your house?"

Where our place is in North Florida I kind of get it, we are on high speed DSL because, well, the houses are farking miles apart. But by options where I our apart is in Oakland CA, choice is Comcast or the slowest farking sat service on the planet.

In Oakland, in 2020.

Farking joke.


Listen, I live in capital region of Canada. I only recently (2yrs ago) could get DSL with 5/1. It tests more like 1.4/.25, but it is still better than the pre-3G wireless option offered.

America is about as advanced as Siberia;- lots of prisoners and not much else.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Samsonite Swan: This will just be fodder for the telecons to say how much better the US system is: classifying internet access as a "utility" (or breaking up the regulated monopolies, removing bandwidth caps, etc.) is BAD, and would result in "rationing".


Everytime this comes up, bring up Verizon and thier shiatty cap during the fires. And the live streaming data from ISPs when they throttled Netflix to get more bribe/protection money. They are pieces of ass, and should be turned into utilities.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Whelp, here we are once again the companies that provide our infrastructure on the farking cheap, that refuse to keep up demand and technology while at the same time charging us 4-5 times for shiat services meanwhile other countries are all "what do you mean you can't get dark fiber run to your house?"

Where our place is in North Florida I kind of get it, we are on high speed DSL because, well, the houses are farking miles apart. But by options where I our apart is in Oakland CA, choice is Comcast or the slowest farking sat service on the planet.

In Oakland, in 2020.

Farking joke.


I live in the downtown of the capital city of a G7 nation.  The "best" my ISP can do in my neighborhood is DSL @ 10 megabits per second (in theory - today I'm getting 3.55).  Can't get fibre, and Bell (my ISP) has shown no interest in running fibre here.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If he was really concerned, he'd be talking to PornHub.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

outtatowner: Someone Else's Alt: Whelp, here we are once again the companies that provide our infrastructure on the farking cheap, that refuse to keep up demand and technology while at the same time charging us 4-5 times for shiat services meanwhile other countries are all "what do you mean you can't get dark fiber run to your house?"

Where our place is in North Florida I kind of get it, we are on high speed DSL because, well, the houses are farking miles apart. But by options where I our apart is in Oakland CA, choice is Comcast or the slowest farking sat service on the planet.

In Oakland, in 2020.

Farking joke.

Listen, I live in capital region of Canada. I only recently (2yrs ago) could get DSL with 5/1. It tests more like 1.4/.25, but it is still better than the pre-3G wireless option offered.

America is about as advanced as Siberia;- lots of prisoners and not much else.


Hello neighbour, shall we order up some pitchforks and torches and head down to Place Bell? (while remaining 2m apart from each other).
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I hope they forego the tubes' weight limits on the Intertrucks.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

phalamir: ChrisDe: I thought Netflix & chill meant it didn't matter what the picture quality looked like. People are actually watching the movie?

She's got to have something to do while you vainly trash around.


You're so vain
You probably think those moans are about you
You're so vain (you're so vain)
I bet your hips move like they're stuck  in strong glue, not smooth, she's bored too
 
Johnson
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So 240p, we meet again
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
PSA: Tubitv.com is a free streaming site if you don't want to or can't afford to pay.

It's got a good selection of movies and shows imo. You don't even need to sign up if you don't want, just go to the site and start watching. If you do sign up you get the "Continue watching" and "Queue lists".
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Whelp, here we are once again the companies that provide our infrastructure on the farking cheap, that refuse to keep up demand and technology while at the same time charging us 4-5 times for shiat services meanwhile other countries are all "what do you mean you can't get dark fiber run to your house?"

Where our place is in North Florida I kind of get it, we are on high speed DSL because, well, the houses are farking miles apart. But by options where I our apart is in Oakland CA, choice is Comcast or the slowest farking sat service on the planet.

In Oakland, in 2020.

Farking joke.


I never thought I'd hear it, but exaburbia Cleveland (literally my neighbor has cows) has gigabit fiber to the home and Oakland doesn't? Kek.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Johnson: So 240p, we meet again
[Fark user image image 850x560]


Welcome back, RealPlayer.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I guess DRTFA is old and busted, new hotness is not even reading the damn headline.
 
