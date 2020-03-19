 Skip to content
(Fox News)   And now, as if Coronavirus hasn't already caused enough grief in our lives, it's cause the Rosie O'Donnell show to return   (foxnews.com) divider line
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's gonna lock herself in a room with Tom Cruise for the duration.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: She's gonna lock herself in a room with Tom Cruise for the duration.


I'm ok with this.
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh,God no!!! The world isn't suffering enough already?? You sick bastards!!
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Urmuf Hamer: bluorangefyre: She's gonna lock herself in a room with Tom Cruise for the duration.

I'm ok with this.

I'm ok with this.


Can she drag James Corden in there too? Maybe together they can eat Cruise
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Urmuf Hamer: bluorangefyre: She's gonna lock herself in a room with Tom Cruise for the duration.

I'm ok with this.

I'm ok with this.


They're gonna f*ck.
 
Usernate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boooo
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, geez, you people. She's OK.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: Urmuf Hamer: bluorangefyre: She's gonna lock herself in a room with Tom Cruise for the duration.

I'm ok with this.

Can she drag James Corden in there too? Maybe together they can eat Cruise


I have faith; Rosie can manage it.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just commenting to an associate of mine that we really need more loud, portly, unfunny lesbians on TV.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't call it a come back special


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hk5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MJF is now really pissed about this.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And, with a lineup like this, I dare you not to tune in."

Yeah, I'm pretty sure I won't be struggling to not watch that or even remember its happening..
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Urmuf Hamer: bluorangefyre: She's gonna lock herself in a room with Tom Cruise for the duration.

I'm ok with this.

They're gonna f*ck.

I'm ok with this.

They're gonna f*ck.


I would like to apply brain bleach after visualizing that, but the store is all out.
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Urmuf Hamer: bluorangefyre: She's gonna lock herself in a room with Tom Cruise for the duration.

I'm ok with this.

They're gonna f*ck.

I'm ok with this.

They're gonna f*ck.


I hope they livestream it, and Cruise dresses up like his character in Tropic Thunder first.

That role was farking EPIC.


NSFWL, assuming anybody is at work these days:

Tom Cruise in the Tropic Thunder
Youtube Omgf9WuGwq8
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like Rosie and I liked her show.  Haters gone hate.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



iamokaywiththis jpeg
 
Tsar_Bomba1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Selleck's show is in hiatus... he's available if she needs a guest.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: She's gonna lock herself in a room with Tom Cruise for the duration.


If that room is a closet, good luck getting Cruise out of it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are Rosie and Sheryl Crow going to debate the merits reduced toilet paper consumption yet again?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [Fark user image 425x238]


iamokaywiththis jpeg


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who gives a flying fark? Oh, FOX is there like a fly on a picnic. They need stupid shiat to distract their idiot viewers. Why are you imbeciles acting the same way?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Who gives a flying fark? Oh, FOX is there like a fly on a picnic. They need stupid shiat to distract their idiot viewers. Why are you imbeciles acting the same way?


Well they certainly distracted someone
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I was just commenting to an associate of mine that we really need more loud, portly, unfunny lesbians on TV.


Ladies and gentlemen, it's the Hillary Clinton Show!  *cue music*
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Who gives a flying fark? Oh, FOX is there like a fly on a picnic. They need stupid shiat to distract their idiot viewers. Why are you imbeciles acting the same way?


Found the guy who jerks off to Rachel Maddow.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [Fark user image 425x238]

iamokaywiththis jpeg



Yeah, but that was 25+ years ago.  Although, Dana Delany is still looking good.
 
almandot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Trump seen shaking uncontrollably. Also, he's probably reacting to this news.
 
Coincidentally_Ironic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

puffy999: Urmuf Hamer: bluorangefyre: She's gonna lock herself in a room with Tom Cruise for the duration.

I'm ok with this.

They're gonna f*ck.

I'm ok with this.

They're gonna f*ck.


/ scrapes breakfast down the garbage disposal
// thanks for that
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I didn't thing she was funny when she looked like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

And while I don't agree with most of her BS at least she's trying to help folks out. And anyone willing to lend a hand during this time gets a +1 from me.
 
schrepjm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schrepjm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

schrepjm: [Fark user image image 375x500]


Damn fat fingers.

I was going to say, bring these back. My aunt had one and I used to love shooting it at my brother.  It would make a solid cubicle toy.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

schrepjm: [Fark user image 375x500]


the biggest of all viruses
 
schrepjm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

puffy999: schrepjm: [Fark user image 375x500]

the biggest of all viruses


Might be kind of dark to make the Koosh bit look like a coronavirus...but I would be more likely to buy it actually.
 
