(The Hill)   Health official says one person is dying every 10 minutes from coronavirus in Iran. That poor person   (thehill.com) divider line
20
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He'll eventually get Dormammu to give up and leave.  Patience is the key.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We are lucky when it comes to Iran. Iran's so far away.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Taking one for the team
 
apathy2673
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

teehee
 
farkingnotworking
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I enjoyed this headline. I'm a bad person.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Italy was once every four minutes as a day over the weekend.

/not that its a competition
/the US is gaining ground
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"People are dying that have never died before."
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He waited too long to make a Do Not Resuscitate order.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"I wanna buy everybody here.......a beer. One motherfarking beer, hahahaha!"
- Richard Pryor
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Captain Jack Harkness was in Iran?
 
Hachitori
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Iran but could not hide from death.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
... What is Captain Jack Harkness doing in Iran?
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is that Bono fark clapping again?
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If it's one every ten minutes, that's a big chunk of worldwide fatalities in the last 2 and a half hours:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Captain Jack Harkness was in Iran?


As my dear mother used to say, "Great minds run in the same track, but so does muddy water".

Well done.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
John Bolton's reaction then he heard the news:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: We are lucky when it comes to Iran. Iran's so far away.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is his name Kenny?
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sadly until the death numbers in the United States are above a random stat about the flu most people here won't care.
 
