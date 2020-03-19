 Skip to content
(YouTube)   With empty shelves in the supermarkets Subby has one question, is John Lithgow a time traveler sent here to warn us?   (youtube.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No idea, but that is one sexy woman.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was one sexy truck.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to the grocery this morning for my wife, and the empty shelves reminded me of what it must have been like living in the Soviet Union. Not quite surreal, but certainly centering.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm actually kind of amazed that the shelves aren't fully stocked again. I'd have thought that after a few days people would have full cabinets, stop panic buying and let the stores recover. Doesn't look like that's happening.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boomer man (and woman). Looks like a good flick.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

At our local walmart, a new pallet of TP arrives at 6:00 every morning - it's gone in 10 minutes.

If this keeps up, it's going to get critical around my house fairly soon... we're starting to run low...


At our local walmart, a new pallet of TP arrives at 6:00 every morning - it's gone in 10 minutes.

If this keeps up, it's going to get critical around my house fairly soon... we're starting to run low...
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To the tune of "Jet"

John Lithgow
Want John to always warn me
John Lithgow
Gone with cow
... John!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes. It has worse reviews than Downsizing.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What. The hell. Are people doing with all of it? There are five of us and one of those big Costco TP packs lasts us, IDK, 2-3 months?

At our local walmart, a new pallet of TP arrives at 6:00 every morning - it's gone in 10 minutes.

If this keeps up, it's going to get critical around my house fairly soon... we're starting to run low...


What. The hell. Are people doing with all of it? There are five of us and one of those big Costco TP packs lasts us, IDK, 2-3 months?
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Who wants to see a romance staring old people? Gross.


Who wants to see a romance staring old people? Gross.
 
Vtimlin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where everyone's pantries that empty? Where did all that stuff go? Weird.  How much more can the hoarders hoard?
 
Pinner
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

...if a hoarder could hoard hoards


...if a hoarder could hoard hoards
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I decided to buy a bidet seat about a week ago. It was a move John Lithgow would have made in that movie Subby linked to. It gets here Monday.

At our local walmart, a new pallet of TP arrives at 6:00 every morning - it's gone in 10 minutes.

If this keeps up, it's going to get critical around my house fairly soon... we're starting to run low...


I decided to buy a bidet seat about a week ago. It was a move John Lithgow would have made in that movie Subby linked to. It gets here Monday.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

You forgot, this is America.  Our national motto is "fark you, I got mine"


You forgot, this is America.  Our national motto is "fark you, I got mine"
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

That's Gwyneth Patrow's mother.


That's Gwyneth Patrow's mother.
 
buntz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He was right about my town not being allowed to dance
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Last time I was in Publix I noted that the paper goods aisle had been plundered and looted yet again. But cocktail napkins were still cheap and plentiful. Not as eco-friendly as I might prefer, but hey - desperate times call for desperate measures!

At our local walmart, a new pallet of TP arrives at 6:00 every morning - it's gone in 10 minutes.

If this keeps up, it's going to get critical around my house fairly soon... we're starting to run low...


Last time I was in Publix I noted that the paper goods aisle had been plundered and looted yet again. But cocktail napkins were still cheap and plentiful. Not as eco-friendly as I might prefer, but hey - desperate times call for desperate measures!
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sad, but it seems truer today than yesterweek.

You forgot, this is America.  Our national motto is "fark you, I got mine"


Sad, but it seems truer today than yesterweek.
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I was prepared last Thursday to buy a bunch of coffee filters. But I found some TP at Rite Aid thankfully.

At our local walmart, a new pallet of TP arrives at 6:00 every morning - it's gone in 10 minutes.

If this keeps up, it's going to get critical around my house fairly soon... we're starting to run low...

Last time I was in Publix I noted that the paper goods aisle had been plundered and looted yet again. But cocktail napkins were still cheap and plentiful. Not as eco-friendly as I might prefer, but hey - desperate times call for desperate measures!


I was prepared last Thursday to buy a bunch of coffee filters. But I found some TP at Rite Aid thankfully.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
John lithgow is not a time traveler.   Many of you must have missed the historical documents that show that he's an alien sent to study us.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Where everyone's pantries that empty? Where did all that stuff go? Weird.  How much more can the hoarders hoard?


All of the things.   Imagine the amount of cubic feet in your home that doesn't have something in it.   Now imagine buying food and supplies until you don't have any empty volume.

That is what hoarders do and this crisis is converting a few people into hoarders
 
kabloink
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

If things get desperate, we still have a newspaper delivered everyday.  We could use it like in the old days.  The only bad thing is almost nothing other than toilet paper is safe to flush.

At our local walmart, a new pallet of TP arrives at 6:00 every morning - it's gone in 10 minutes.

If this keeps up, it's going to get critical around my house fairly soon... we're starting to run low...


If things get desperate, we still have a newspaper delivered everyday.  We could use it like in the old days.  The only bad thing is almost nothing other than toilet paper is safe to flush.
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wax_on: I'm actually kind of amazed that the shelves aren't fully stocked again. I'd have thought that after a few days people would have full cabinets, stop panic buying and let the stores recover. Doesn't look like that's happening.


So the non-perishables (whatever isn't meat, fruit or vegs) are sitting in a distribution center somewhere, probably in the nearest population center. There's a number of reasons why it might not be getting into a trailer and being hauled to your local market. Labor shortage in the warehouse, lack of trucks, or the store manager has never had to restock their entire store before. Possibly, there is no labor locally to put stuff on shelves.

A supply chain can break down, but these people are generally pretty good at what they do. Assuming, of course, that there are still people in the supply chain.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Why did this take this long to show up in the thread?!
The rest of you are slipping!


Why did this take this long to show up in the thread?!
The rest of you are slipping!
 
buntz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
AquaTatanka:That is what hoarders do and this crisis is converting a few people into hoarders

I enjoyed the LAST Crisis more:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's me in 20 years. Right down to the magnet latch on my bunker. Only I have solar panels.
 
God--
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Third cousin, haven't seen him in person in over 30 years...

/csb
 
awruk!
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hey, I have the opportunity to post this happy couple here as well:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Some people here would remember those "bad old days" :)


Hey, I have the opportunity to post this happy couple here as well:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Some people here would remember those "bad old days" :)
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Resin33: Russ1642: Yikes. It has worse reviews than Downsizing.

Who wants to see a romance staring old people? Gross.


Boomers....ya got to pursue the markets that have money.....sorry snowflake.

/make your student loan payment yet?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Vtimlin: Where everyone's pantries that empty? Where did all that stuff go? Weird.  How much more can the hoarders hoard?

All of the things.   Imagine the amount of cubic feet in your home that doesn't have something in it.   Now imagine buying food and supplies until you don't have any empty volume.

That is what hoarders do and this crisis is converting a few people into hoarders


Recently saw a video, I'm guessing Turkish, of a guy walking around his decent-sized apartment.
All cupboards were full.
There was stuff lined up ON the cupboards.
Something like 20 bottles of cooking oil.
He had walk in closets full of stuff.
I'm not talking variety.
Like the above mentioned oil bottles, he had like 12 bottles of hand wash, 3-4 boxes of detergent, bottles of water, rice, 6 bottles of shampoo, and so on.
This guy looked like he was preparing for society to fall apart, not 3-4 weeks off.
My wife sent me the video.
My reply to her was along the lines of "What the hell?! That guy has enough stuff there to start a corner store!!"
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

How does it compare to Tiptoes?


How does it compare to Tiptoes?
 
