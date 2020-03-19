 Skip to content
(NPR)   It's the first day of spring. Go outside and smell some flowers (just practice social distancing)   (npr.org) divider line
23
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


as luck would have it, when I went out to walk the doggo this morning I took a couple of shots of the sunrise
through the Teenersee trees and thought what a pretty day it can be with the world greening and the pastels of the dawn, even with all the sh*t raining down upon us.

and then the pollen hit me.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather burn all the trees and flowers to the ground. Damn plant sperm season is the worst time of year.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't smell the same flower someone else just smelled until you hit it with a little of my special anti-Coronavirus spray.  Available now in a convenient 1 pint spray bottle.  $19.95 while supplies last.  Shipping and handling extra.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah we're under a blizzard warning, so go fark yourself subby.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
j/k
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Outside is where all the death is.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Can we reconsider the meth dude?
 
boring old doug
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, right.
 
RonRon893
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Spring has sprung. The grass has riz. I wonder where my roach clip is?
 
bdub77
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

brax33: I'd rather burn all the trees and flowers to the ground. Damn plant sperm season is the worst time of year.


You don't enjoy tree bukkake season?

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
G. Tarrant
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's snowing here, so, no. Happy spring.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
First day working at home and it's rainy and cold. I was hoping to pretend to work while hiking, not while drinking and watching Netflix.

shiat I might even open the manilla folder I only took home just for show. Maybe.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Found some pollen collected on the tops of dewdrops. Soon all will be yellow.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
HAHAHAHA...no.

I think I'll just stay inside, close to my humidifier and antihistamines, thanks.  I kinda like being able to breathe.  If I want to look at flowers I've got the internet.  (Can't smell the damned things for long before sneezing fits start, anyway.)
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yea! Plant sperm.

Hachoo,  Hachoo, Hachoo

Don't kill me, its not the virus just allergies....

Hachoo, Hac [whack]
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It is snowing here.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Snowing here too. I'll just go sit in the hot tub...
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: j/k


It's spitting snow here, so I can't leave the house today.  Quick, what's a good excuse?

/have to go out anyway.
 
ALFER69
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mudpants
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Yea! Plant sperm.

Hachoo,  Hachoo, Hachoo

Don't kill me, its not the virus just allergies....

Hachoo, Hac [whack]


Yup I'm a big hit at the grocery store.  If I have COVID-19 (coronavirus)  I've had it for over 20 years, now quit lookin at me like that.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
well it was raining an hour ago and now it's snowing. THE FLOWERS ARE DEAD. HAPPY!?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
First weekend it hits 70, I'm going fishing.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was in the yard for all of about 10 minutes yesterday before returning to my desk to check emails. And Oh lovely a FARKING Tick crawling on my hand. Luckily noticed before it decided to see how i tasted

So remember folks, the normal nasties havent taken a break just because of COVID
 
