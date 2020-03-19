 Skip to content
(Slate)   People have become defensive about their hangovers, because they don't want people to think they actually have the coronavirus   (slate.com) divider line
probesport
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is this a thread where can talk about the Coronavirus?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What? I drank at home!
 
shootsright
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
St.Patrick's Day hangover, the pain is real.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

probesport: Is this a thread where can talk about the Coronavirus?


Any thread is that. You might get mocked, but Welcome to Fark.

This is as good as any, but you'll get lots of hangover jokes and stories as well.

"I don't have a hangover, I'm just feverish and coughing a bit..."
 
palelizard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The trick is to have shown up hungover a lot beforehand. Then no one questions you.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
WTF is a hangover?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jokes on you. I've been hungover every day for at least 3 years and people think 'oh that's just TorpedoOrca'
 
Snotnose
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've had more than my share of hangovers in my life.  AFAIK, not a single one was accompanied by a fever.  Or sneezing.  Or coughing.

/ more than a few have been accompanied by excessive TP usage
// We should use Vons rewards and such to see who bought excessive amounts of TP
/// Then publish their pictures, names and addresses so the rest of us can heckle them for being drunks.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

palelizard: The trick is to have shown up hungover a lot beforehand. Then no one questions you.


I am in the clear. I knew this would pay off eventually.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I said "I had a case of Corona" not "I had the virus."
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I have a thing where if my stomach decides it's hungry, I feel really sick all of the sudden, then I sneeze. If that happened in today's climate and I was in public, I wouldn't be able to explain it and people would think I was one of The Infected or something. I realize the sneeze can still spread germs but some people don't seem to realize that "I'm sneezing" does not equal "I'm sick".
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: I said "I had a case of Corona" not "I had the virus."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's not funny when it's true, Sterling
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

probesport: Is this a thread where can talk about the Coronavirus?


Look at the "Containment, what Containment" thread, it's becoming general virus talk. On my dark, it's just below this on the main page.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There are a subset of people who get a little chest and nose congestion with a hangover.  It's thought to be due to increased immune/inflammatory response. Cytokines, baby.
 
