(People Magazine)   Hate crimes against Asians rising almost as fast as spread of COVID-19   (people.com) divider line
62
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if someone hadn't blamed Jina every time a mike is hot. . .
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I blame you for the propogation of a highly infectious disease, so I'm going to show my displeasure by coming into physical contact with you"

SMRT.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is Why WHO doesn't name virus' like that any more.
Stop it Donnie, (and Boris and Scottie) you had been saying "Coronavirus" up until you started to feel some of the heat for your inaction, so you turn around to blame Gina start calling it the Gina Virus, and now Asians are being assaulted. This is totally on you, you useless divisive deflecting shiatgibbon.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I totally believe this. Totally.  A rise from one case to three cases is a 300% increase.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What? It started in China. That makes it a Chinese virus. There's nothing wrong with describing it accurately.

/We've secretly replaced the dog whistle with a foghorn. Let's see if anyone notices.
//He really isn't capable of not being an asshole, is he?
///Nope
 
Thunderpickle [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At least is has shifted the Maggots from hating Mexicans?

/ silver lining?
// it is still not a good thing
/// also, never underestimate the capacity for Maggots to hate as many groups of people as their Leader tells them to hate
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hachitori: I totally believe this. Totally.  A rise from one case to three cases is a 300% increase.


fark off
 
dustman81
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GRCooper: "I blame you for the propogation of a highly infectious disease, so I'm going to show my displeasure by coming into physical contact with you"

SMRT.


No one ever said racists were intelligent.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Displaying how ignorant people truly really are.
 
Loren
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Maybe if someone hadn't blamed Jina every time a mike is hot. . .


How long before we start calling it the Trump Disaster?
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lots of bra ads up in here. I feel a bit naughty thinking that dirty blonde in the jeans is hot. Kinda reminds me of middle school.
 
Packard Walsh
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Farking trailer trash Americans.  This is why the rest of the world looks down on you.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can the Southern Poverty Law Center declare the trump administration a hate group?
Asking for a friend country.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Displaying how ignorant people truly really are.


I spent a lot of effort dodging this realization.  You just hush.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sno man: Stop it Donnie


He knows the 40% of people who voted for him better than the rest of us.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Thunderpickle: At least is has shifted the Maggots from hating Mexicans?


You grossly underestimate the right's ability to hate multiple groups of humans at the same time.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There were videos of this happening months ago.  Interestingly enough, it wasn't white perpetrators in many of those cases.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Can the Southern Poverty Law Center declare the trump administration a hate group?
Asking for a friend country.


Fox News too. TBH
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hachitori: I totally believe this. Totally.  A rise from one case to three cases is a 300% increase.


Actually it's a 200% increase, which you'd know if you were better at math.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Packard Walsh: Farking trailer trash Americans.  This is why the rest of the world looks down on you.


Yes, we Americans should follow the example of Europe, Africa and Asia and stop victimizing ethnic people.

Ahh, safe, politically stable Africa.

Hey, while we're at it, who was that European guy who did all that stuff to all those dudes? I wanna say it rhymes with "Schmittler". "Mittler"??
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Displaying how ignorant people truly really are.


Republicans are the worst, I agree.
Not ignorance though.
Ignorance implies they are unaware and uninformed.
That's not the case.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Hachitori: I totally believe this. Totally.  A rise from one case to three cases is a 300% increase.

Actually it's a 200% increase, which you'd know if you were better at math.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prometheus_Unbound
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hissatsu: There's nothing wrong with describing it accurately.


CNN agrees. Well, at least until they decided pretending to be outraged about it better served their narrative.

Media Says 'Chinese Coronavirus' Term Is Xenophobic- Is That Why They've Used It?
Youtube 5eZtCq1aj2g
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Packard Walsh: Farking trailer trash Americans.  This is why the rest of the world looks down on you.


Trailer trash Americans are causing racist attacks in Australia and the U.K.? Internesting.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Maybe if someone hadn't blamed Jina every time a mike is hot. . .


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kuta
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: Arkanaut: Hachitori: I totally believe this. Totally.  A rise from one case to three cases is a 300% increase.

Actually it's a 200% increase, which you'd know if you were better at math.

[Fark user image 384x255]


Username doesn't check out.
 
aungen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hissatsu: What? It started in China. That makes it a Chinese virus. There's nothing wrong with describing it accurately.

/We've secretly replaced the dog whistle with a foghorn. Let's see if anyone notices.
//He really isn't capable of not being an asshole, is he?
///Nope


I blame China for the Trump presidency, and for racists in the USA.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Let's call it "the American disease" but mispell Amerikaaner.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hissatsu: What? It started in China. That makes it a Chinese virus. There's nothing wrong with describing it accurately.

/We've secretly replaced the dog whistle with a foghorn. Let's see if anyone notices.
//He really isn't capable of not being an asshole, is he?
///Nope


At least he's not calling it "yellow fever" (guess that's taken) or "Chinaman syndrome" (does anyone get that reference anymore?).
 
vsavatar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And the average American can't even tell the difference between Chinese, Japanese, and Korean people, so they're just beating up random Asians without even a thought to their ancestry.  So add that to the total stupidity points awarded to the idiotic Trumpers for racial hatred and xenophobia.  I wonder what race will be the scapegoat in a year if he's reelected.  Probably brown people again.

On a related note, given that Korean women are hands down (in my opinion at least) the hottest on the planet, this could become a real problem.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Packard Walsh: Farking trailer trash Americans.  This is why the rest of the world looks down on you.


Im going to assume that looking down from your high horse you can see our massive, scary and downright borderline unnecessarily huge stockpile of state of the art weaponry.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

aungen: hissatsu: What? It started in China. That makes it a Chinese virus. There's nothing wrong with describing it accurately.

/We've secretly replaced the dog whistle with a foghorn. Let's see if anyone notices.
//He really isn't capable of not being an asshole, is he?
///Nope

I blame China for the Trump presidency, and for racists in the USA.


The Trump Presidency did not start in China. Russia, the Ukraine, Eastern European Click Bait Farms, yes, but not in China. The Chinese were too busy spying, gold-mining and cashing in on out-sourcing by American giants, including Google, Amazon and the Late Great Sears Roebuck.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I prefer the name Pasta Virus.  It references the virus's origins in China and also its complete domination of Italian culture.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought Yellow Fever is what US Senators get when they are asked to stand up for Traditional American, Conservative and Republican values against Trump's fat dollar diplomacy.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Anderson's Pooper: I prefer the name Pasta Virus.  It references the virus's origins in China and also its complete domination of Italian culture.


May the FSM forgive you for being out of your noodles.
 
joker420
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah ok.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vsavatar: And the average American can't even tell the difference between Chinese, Japanese, and Korean people, so they're just beating up random Asians without even a thought to their ancestry.


Maybe they can go back to murdering Sikhs over 9/11.
 
Packard Walsh
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Packard Walsh: Farking trailer trash Americans.  This is why the rest of the world looks down on you.

Trailer trash Americans are causing racist attacks in Australia and the U.K.? Internesting.


Yes, your xenophobic trailer trash President calling it Chinese Virus is causing it.  This is 100% on him.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Packard Walsh: Dr Jack Badofsky: Packard Walsh: Farking trailer trash Americans.  This is why the rest of the world looks down on you.

Trailer trash Americans are causing racist attacks in Australia and the U.K.? Internesting.

Yes, your xenophobic trailer trash President calling it Chinese Virus is causing it.  This is 100% on him.


You are a moron.  That is all that needs to be said about you.
 
Luse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Packard Walsh: Dr Jack Badofsky: Packard Walsh: Farking trailer trash Americans.  This is why the rest of the world looks down on you.

Trailer trash Americans are causing racist attacks in Australia and the U.K.? Internesting.

Yes, your xenophobic trailer trash President calling it Chinese Virus is causing it.  This is 100% on him.


Yes, foreigners who proclaim to hate Trump are listening to him and attacking Asians. You go with that.

If you really believe that tripe you're about as intellectual as he is, just on a different political side.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

aungen: hissatsu: What? It started in China. That makes it a Chinese virus. There's nothing wrong with describing it accurately.

/We've secretly replaced the dog whistle with a foghorn. Let's see if anyone notices.
//He really isn't capable of not being an asshole, is he?
///Nope

I blame China for the Trump presidency, and for racists in the USA.


I hear they also put peepee in my Coke.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Still stupid shait to worry about.  The Titanic is sinking and PC farkers are arguing about whether "Life Jacket" or Life Preserver is the correct term.

Jesus.
 
joker420
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's funny because the crime rate has fallen to near zero, for now anyways.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pedrop357: There were videos of this happening months ago.  Interestingly enough, it wasn't white perpetrators in many of those cases.


Ergo it wasn't racism.
 
Luse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Still stupid shait to worry about.  The Titanic is sinking and PC farkers are arguing about whether "Life Jacket" or Life Preserver is the correct term.

Jesus.


I would thank you to refer to it by it's wokest term, "sinking inhibitor" as to not discriminate against the life impaired and those almost so.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: Lots of bra ads up in here. I feel a bit naughty thinking that dirty blonde in the jeans is hot. Kinda reminds me of middle school.


It's because of St. Patrick's day. Erin go bra!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Still stupid shait to worry about.  The Titanic is sinking and PC farkers are arguing about whether "Life Jacket" or Life Preserver is the correct term.

Jesus.


The Titanic is sinking, and we're saying, stop worrying about where the iceberg came from and just get the people rescued.
 
Packard Walsh
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Luse: Packard Walsh: Dr Jack Badofsky: Packard Walsh: Farking trailer trash Americans.  This is why the rest of the world looks down on you.

Trailer trash Americans are causing racist attacks in Australia and the U.K.? Internesting.

Yes, your xenophobic trailer trash President calling it Chinese Virus is causing it.  This is 100% on him.

Yes, foreigners who proclaim to hate Trump are listening to him and attacking Asians. You go with that.

If you really believe that tripe you're about as intellectual as he is, just on a different political side.


Being on the opposite political side from him is all that has to be said about my intelligence versus his.  He's exporting your xenophobia to the rest of the world with his racist name for COVID-19  The only people that don't know this are the MAGA hat wearing Trumpsuckers.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: Lots of bra ads up in here. I feel a bit naughty thinking that dirty blonde in the jeans is hot. Kinda reminds me of middle school.


Haveaseatoverthere.jpg
 
