(NPR) French authorities: Listen. Whatever you do, DO NOT take Ibuprofen if you think you're infected with COVID19. Medical experts: Say what now?
38
    Paracetamol, Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, Infectious disease, Ibuprofen, Dr. Carlos del Rio, French COVID-19 patients, infectious disease experts, European Medicines Agency  
•       •       •

namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is really fecking good news because I took Ibuprofen about half an hour before this rumor made the rounds and this has added to my anxiety.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
France sucks.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Shazam999: France sucks.


They also surrender easily
 
WillofJ2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So the safest thing to do at the moment is take tylenol for pain and fever, and wait till more research is done

So still hold off on ibuprofen, I doubt France said it just because
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Regular NSAID usage can hide a fever, which is one of the first signs that you have the virus. So, you know, if you need one, take one, but don't live on them.
 
sleze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: This is really fecking good news because I took Ibuprofen about half an hour before this rumor made the rounds and this has added to my anxiety.


Well, that's not good.  Anxiety is a pre-existing condition that leads to Coronavirus.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Also, maybe not take anything for a fever. Fever is your bodies natural response to an infection, and there's some evidence that it boosts your immune system durning an active infection.

I'll let Dr. Campbell make the case.

Reducing fever, good or bad
Youtube gJqSdmNNwW4


(make sure to look at Part 2 as well.)
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: So the safest thing to do at the moment is take tylenol for pain and fever, and wait till more research is done

So still hold off on ibuprofen, I doubt France said it just because


Yeah, right. Because no high ranking government official in the world would ever just spout off nonsense to the internet...
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hopefully some medical talking guy will pop in here and clarify the "usefulness" of running a temperature.

Do you want to? Or don't you want to? I thought the theory behind a temperature is that it inhibits viruses from replicating.
 
ongbok
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Christ, just take some Tussin. It cures everything
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Checking the news.. seems lots of American medical experts agree on this, fwiw...
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We have the BEST 'Profin, the most luxurious 'PROFIN.

It'll be enooooooooooooorme!
 
Obscure Login [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: This is really fecking good news because I took Ibuprofen about half an hour before this rumor made the rounds and this has added to my anxiety.


My sister in law's friend is a nurse and she's saying to take Tylenol above everything else.

/Hopefully you have some and I'm not just adding to your anxiety.
//And hopefully this third hand information you are receiving from a stranger on the internet is correct and useful.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Destructor: Hopefully some medical talking guy will pop in here and clarify the "usefulness" of running a temperature.

Do you want to? Or don't you want to? I thought the theory behind a temperature is that it inhibits viruses from replicating.


The presence of a temperature indicates that your body and immune system is fighting something..a warning, so to speak.. go see a doc.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: WillofJ2: So the safest thing to do at the moment is take tylenol for pain and fever, and wait till more research is done

So still hold off on ibuprofen, I doubt France said it just because

Yeah, right. Because no high ranking government official in the world would ever just spout off nonsense to the internet...


Difficulty: France.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Obscure Login: My sister in law's friend is a nurse and she's saying to take Tylenol above everything else.


Tylenol (acetaminophen, paracetamol)is basically just an analgesic and antipyretic. It doesn't have the anti-inflammatory effects that NSAIDs do.

It is also HORRIBLY toxic if you take too much, and you die in a really bad way. In a hospital setting where they're carefully controlling doses, it's a great drug. Plus, they'll have a stash of acetylcysteine around in case they do fark up.

By far, Tylenol overdose is the most common cause of acute liver failure in the US.

So, yeah. Read the label. DO NOT EXCEED THE DOSE LIMITS. Please. Because if you want to kill yourself, there are FAR better ways to go than liver failure. It is a slow, miserable death.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Anyone else notice that this whole thing started from something published in The Lancet? You know, the same British medical journal that published, and then was forced to retract, the paper on the faked study linking vaccines with autism?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Destructor: Hopefully some medical talking guy will pop in here and clarify the "usefulness" of running a temperature.

Do you want to? Or don't you want to? I thought the theory behind a temperature is that it inhibits viruses from replicating.

The presence of a temperature indicates that your body and immune system is fighting something..a warning, so to speak.. go see a doc.


Although I didn't say it, I am in fact running a slight temperature, but I don't have an of the other symptoms. I'm guessing it's just a routine cold. But, I'm quarantined anyway. Because I can. And I like it this way.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Destructor: Hopefully some medical talking guy will pop in here and clarify the "usefulness" of running a temperature.

Do you want to? Or don't you want to? I thought the theory behind a temperature is that it inhibits viruses from replicating.


Hopefully people who want that info will find it from a reputable source. This story shows how useless social media and anonymous internet comments are for crisis information.
 
algrant33
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"No scientific evidence" just means a controlled study hasn't been done.

Well of course the fark not. We only just formulated the hypothesis a day or two ago. We don't have a published study in JAMA yet. This is just battlefield intelligence. "Gee, charge nurse, the patients we gave ibuprofen to are having worse outcomes than the ones we gave paracetamol"
 
Obscure Login [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Obscure Login: My sister in law's friend is a nurse and she's saying to take Tylenol above everything else.

Tylenol (acetaminophen, paracetamol)is basically just an analgesic and antipyretic. It doesn't have the anti-inflammatory effects that NSAIDs do.

It is also HORRIBLY toxic if you take too much, and you die in a really bad way. In a hospital setting where they're carefully controlling doses, it's a great drug. Plus, they'll have a stash of acetylcysteine around in case they do fark up.

By far, Tylenol overdose is the most common cause of acute liver failure in the US.

So, yeah. Read the label. DO NOT EXCEED THE DOSE LIMITS. Please. Because if you want to kill yourself, there are FAR better ways to go than liver failure. It is a slow, miserable death.


Shiat...so are you saying don't take it or take it but watch the dosage?
 
Veloram
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Obscure Login: namegoeshere: This is really fecking good news because I took Ibuprofen about half an hour before this rumor made the rounds and this has added to my anxiety.

My sister in law's friend is a nurse and she's saying to take Tylenol above everything else.

/Hopefully you have some and I'm not just adding to your anxiety.
//And hopefully this third hand information you are receiving from a stranger on the internet is correct and useful.


My ER doc prescribed me prednisone and ibuprofen on top of my regimen of Tamiflu and Zithromax given by my PCP. Spoke with the PCP about it and he agrees with the ER doc that it's an appropriate course of action. Of course this was the advice given by MY doctors. I have conditions that you may or may not have. DO NOT use the medical advice given to me to pursue your own treatment, and speak with your own doctor if you have any concerns. Always.

But my point is, I don't think that they would have concurred if they thought there was any risk. But again, treatment methods vary from person to person.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So liver damage from acetaminophen plus alcohol doesn't make you high risk for a critical case of COVID-19? Color me skeptical.
 
thedingoatemybaby
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

algrant33: "No scientific evidence" just means a controlled study hasn't been done.

Well of course the fark not. We only just formulated the hypothesis a day or two ago. We don't have a published study in JAMA yet. This is just battlefield intelligence. "Gee, charge nurse, the patients we gave ibuprofen to are having worse outcomes than the ones we gave paracetamol"


No, from the physiological standpoint it makes SOME sense. We have had TONS of things thar make sense in the physiological standpoint, but fail in the clinical fueld. Some even work paradoxically well (or bad). See the HIV vaccine that INCREASED risk of the disease.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Destructor: Hopefully some medical talking guy will pop in here and clarify the "usefulness" of running a temperature.

Do you want to? Or don't you want to? I thought the theory behind a temperature is that it inhibits viruses from replicating.

Hopefully people who want that info will find it from a reputable source. This story shows how useless social media and anonymous internet comments are for crisis information.


Yeah. I was just sort of interested in the science of it.

Getting medical advice from anonymous people on a message board is not a great idea.

Message boards are strictly for inciting panic, fear, hate, and erotica.
 
Obscure Login [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Veloram: Obscure Login: namegoeshere: This is really fecking good news because I took Ibuprofen about half an hour before this rumor made the rounds and this has added to my anxiety.

My sister in law's friend is a nurse and she's saying to take Tylenol above everything else.

/Hopefully you have some and I'm not just adding to your anxiety.
//And hopefully this third hand information you are receiving from a stranger on the internet is correct and useful.

My ER doc prescribed me prednisone and ibuprofen on top of my regimen of Tamiflu and Zithromax given by my PCP. Spoke with the PCP about it and he agrees with the ER doc that it's an appropriate course of action. Of course this was the advice given by MY doctors. I have conditions that you may or may not have. DO NOT use the medical advice given to me to pursue your own treatment, and speak with your own doctor if you have any concerns. Always.

But my point is, I don't think that they would have concurred if they thought there was any risk. But again, treatment methods vary from person to person.


I just presented two options in my previous post, but this is definitely the logical and correct one.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Destructor: duckpoopy: Destructor: Hopefully some medical talking guy will pop in here and clarify the "usefulness" of running a temperature.

Do you want to? Or don't you want to? I thought the theory behind a temperature is that it inhibits viruses from replicating.

Hopefully people who want that info will find it from a reputable source. This story shows how useless social media and anonymous internet comments are for crisis information.

Yeah. I was just sort of interested in the science of it.

Getting medical advice from anonymous people on a message board is not a great idea.

Message boards are strictly for inciting panic, fear, hate, and erotica.


Sorry, but Fark is not your personal erotica site...
 
stevejovi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Veloram: ...my regimen of Tamiflu and Zithromax given by my PCP.

Why would a competent physician prescribe an antibiotic to combat a virus?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Tylenol, i.e. acetaminophen, is bad for your liver and not safe to take if you have liver issue.

I think most Farkers will have to stick with ibuprofen and hope for the best.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Message boards are strictly for inciting panic, fear, hate, and erotica.

Sorry, but Fark is not your personal erotica site...


Mmmmhhhmmm...... Go on.... ;-)
 
stevejovi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dick Gozinya:Sorry, but Fark is not your personal erotica site...

You're doing it wrong.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yep, no motrin for me, just not safe! I'm gonna wash down about 2000mg of Tylenol with some beer....
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Obscure Login:Shiat...so are you saying don't take it or take it but watch the dosage?

Both. :-)

Fever makes you feel like shiat, but may (hell, probably does) help with your immune system response. There is some (not yet conclusive) evidence that anti-inflammatory meds may be linked to worse outcomes in Covid-19. A number of them are definitely know to suppress the immune system to one degree or another, mostly the higher powered ones that you need a prescription for. (Ahh, blessed Meloxicam....)

So, Dr. Campbell's advice is "if you can, ride out the fever and give your immune system the best chance." If you can't, Tylenol IN THE CORRECT DOSE is possibly the safest given the contradictory advice, because it's safe in both sides of the argument. It's hard to OD on ibuprofen and aspirin, it's trivial with Tylenol. So read the box, follow the dose, do not fool yourself into "it's been close to six hours" when it's been two, that sort of thing. It'll mention the max daily dose. Do not exceed that EVER.

Now, it's possible that the NSAID link doesn't exist, which means aspirin, ibuprofen, naproxen, and so forth are also useful. Right now you have to make that call. This isn't the first time that contradictory advice in medicine has happened, and it won't be the last.

And, of course, there's the "other things" issue. You may be on an NSAID because of osteoarthritis. Don't stop taking that without talking to your doctor. Hell, the one person I know who does has said if it's death or stop taking meloxicam, he's lived long enough. You may be on a steroid for some other condition. Talk to your doctor. They know your entire history and what you're taking.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Destructor: Hopefully some medical talking guy will pop in here and clarify the "usefulness" of running a temperature.

Do you want to? Or don't you want to? I thought the theory behind a temperature is that it inhibits viruses from replicating.

The presence of a temperature indicates that your body and immune system is fighting something..a warning, so to speak.. go see a doc.


No. Don't go see your doctor. How often does this have to be repeated? You should only get on the phone. Your doctor doesn't want you anywhere farking near them or their office or their other patients.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The joys of medicine:

Aspirin for teens with the flu can cause Rye Syndrome
Advil can restrict capiliary flow for adults over 50 causing heart & kidney failure with constant use
Tylenol is a de facto liver poison.

Good luck
 
raygundan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

stevejovi: Why would a competent physician prescribe an antibiotic to combat a virus?


Pre-existing immune condition that makes them more susceptible to secondary bacterial pneumonia when they're sick with something else?  I'm not an expert or anything-- I just know that bacterial pneumonia following viral pneumonia is a thing that happens.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stevejovi: Veloram: ...my regimen of Tamiflu and Zithromax given by my PCP.

Why would a competent physician prescribe an antibiotic to combat a virus?


Because they're competent. Many serious bacterial infections start because of a viral infection. This is how the common cold progresses to strep throat or pneumonia or some other secondary infection.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: The joys of medicine:

Aspirin for teens with the flu can cause Rye Syndrome
Advil can restrict capiliary flow for adults over 50 causing heart & kidney failure with constant use
Tylenol is a de facto liver poison.

Good luck


Aspirin for children: don't do it.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.