(USA Today) Boobies Shiat just got real: Covid killed Playboy   (usatoday.com) divider line
lifeslammer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
we were forced to accelerate a conversation we've been having internally

Translation: the body was already dead, we just took it off life support
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Internet killers Playboy a long time ago.

Coronavirus just disposed of the corpse for us.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Aw fark, now what articles  am I going to read while on the toilet using my hoard of TP??
 
buntz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I thought Playboy killed Playboy years ago?

Not being funny, didn't they stop printing naked ladies years ago?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

buntz: I thought Playboy killed Playboy years ago?

Not being funny, didn't they stop printing naked ladies years ago?


It was down to quarterly issues
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
(with helpful video of Tom Hanks)
 
amindtat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maybe we can hope for some divine intervention?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

buntz: I thought Playboy killed Playboy years ago?

Not being funny, didn't they stop printing naked ladies years ago?


The non-nude playboy was very sexy.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: It was down to quarterly issues


Yeah, I read that, but I thought a couple of years ago they stopped with the naked lady pics?
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

buntz: I thought Playboy killed Playboy years ago?

Not being funny, didn't they stop printing naked ladies years ago?


They stopped for a bit, but brought it back after a couple of years.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dolly wanted to be on the cover.

Dammit.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Homer Simpson reads Playboy (Playdude)
Youtube 29KOv_mF5Mo
 
johnny queso
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i'll always have alana soares
and cathy st george
and ruth guerri
and kathy price
and sharry kanopski
and i'll be back in a few minutes
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Great.  Without their party jokes, what am I supposed to do at black tie affairs?  Just stand around with a martini glass like some rube?
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Playboy hadn't been real since 1977.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Aw fark, now what articles  am I going to read while on the toilet using my hoard of TP??


Here ya go.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Internet killers Playboy a long time ago.


The real Playboy had the Interview, some of the best music reviewers out there, and a lot of good articles. So yeah, dead for a long time.

I read Playboy for the articles.

I looked at Playboy for the naked women, but I read it for the articles.
 
labman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pornhub killed playboy.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

amindtat: Maybe we can hope for some divine intervention?

[Fark user image image 850x425]


This always cracks me up: the boy actor in that scene actually became a minister when he grew up!
 
Satampra Zeiros [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is the radio star okay?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wasn't Dolly Parton angling to get on Playboy for a second time?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Janet Lupo is getting a little long in the tooth
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not sure if that makes COVID-19 a venereal disease. Not sure I want to know.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yes, de-alcoholized beer exists (somehow) - but de-tittlelized Playboy? I'm mean really!
 
